During most of the George W. Bush and Barack Obama presidencies, the best interests of the American people were put on the back burner. After the terrorists’ attacks of 9/11, President Bush became obsessed with foreign wars and completely forgot about the best interests of the American people he was elected to govern.
It was Bush’s horribly misguided policies that led to the election of Barack Obama, a man who unquestionably hated and still hates the United States of America. Remember, it was Obama who spent most of his presidency apologizing to foreign countries for the United States. It was Obama who opened the borders, allowing illegal immigrants to pour into the country. It was Obama who started the push toward socialism with his only legislative “achievement,” Obamacare. And it was Obama who weaponized the IRS, FBI, CIA and Justice Department to target his political opponents. Barack Obama left the United States in a weakened military state, a weakened state of international trade, a weakened economy and, maybe worst of all, he left the country more divided than at any time since the Civil War. If historians decide to tell the truth about Barack Obama, they will also acknowledge that the first Black president in American history was responsible for moving race relations in the country back 40 years, when with little to no effort, he could have used his power to unite the country.
After 16 miserable years of endless foreign wars and economic malaise under Bush and Obama, the American people finally got fed up and elected a brash outsider who promised to shake up the political landscape. And, boy, did Donald Trump shake things up.
Not only did Trump shock the world by defeating bearded dragon-lady Hillary Clinton, but he took on the rest of the swamp creatures as well, whether they were Republican or Democrat. He withstood wave after wave of attacks, whether they were from covert Obama operatives who had been planted inside the FBI, CIA or State Department or from the Democrat propaganda machine known as the mainstream media.
In spite of four years of nothing but opposition, including two completely laughable impeachment trials, Trump kept his promises to the American people. He brought the economy back from the zombie-like state it was in and had it roaring like never before. He renegotiated bad trade deals. He brought manufacturing jobs back to America, which in turn brought about the lowest unemployment rates in American history. He built a wall and ended the humanitarian and illegal alien crises that had haunted us throughout the Obama regime. He negotiated historic peace deals in the Middle East. He got us out of the ridiculous Paris Climate Accords.
Oh, but there is more. Trump turned the United States into an energy-independent nation, which in turn allowed us to play hardball with countries like Russia and Iran. He imposed tariffs on China after decades of being taken advantage of by the Asian behemoth. He brought our troops home from unnecessary foreign wars, while at the same time strengthening the military. He created the sixth U.S. military branch, called Space Force. He completely wiped out ISIS! Remember them? And he appointed three constitutionalists to the United States Supreme Court, completely changing the makeup of the highest court in the land. Trump created the “America First” movement, and it united working- and middle-class people of all ethnicities while at the same time having both our enemies and our allies showing a new-found respect for the power of the United States.
And there is one last achievement that Trump should still be getting credit for, but of course, he is not. President Trump is responsible for the COVID vaccines that were rapidly developed and pushed through for use during “Operation Warp Speed.” When this world-wide pandemic is all but a bad memory, it will be Trump who deserves the credit for defeating it.
Did the media report any of this over the course of the Trump presidency? Of course not. They were too busy reporting on fake “Russian collusion” stories and awarding themselves Pulitzer prizes for it.
For good, decent hardworking, patriotic, tax-paying Americans, it is a bitter pill to swallow. For the first time in modern history, they end up with a president who actually put their needs above those of lobbyists, foreigners and their own personal self-interest only to end up having that president ousted by a dubious amount of mail-in ballots and a bunch of millennials and suburban moms who care more about a mean tweet than they do about jobs, peace in the Middle East, the economy or anything else that really affects their lives and livelihood.
So, here we are, making America suck again. Biden, in his short time in office, has already killed thousands of energy jobs and a pipeline, making us energy-dependent and giving strength to both Iran and Russia. Since Biden took office three months ago, China has started a public relations campaign touting “The Rise of Asia and decline of the West.”
The border has become a nightmare once again, this time with COVID-infected illegal immigrants pouring into the country. There are predictions of 12 million or more flooding into the country, and that may just be the start. A $1.9 trillion completely partisan bill — which has a lot more to do with pushing socialism on the population than it has to do with COVID — is Biden’s big legislative success so far. The bill makes $1,400 payments to murderers. It makes $1,400 payments to illegal immigrants. It gives billions to California and New York for no other reason than they are socialist states.
This is the first bill that pays reparations for slavery. Minority farmers will get 120 percent of all of their debts paid off by the federal government. White farmers get squat. If paying farmers based on the color of their skin doesn’t bother you, then you are, in fact, a racist. Every Democrat voted for this. Every Republican voted against it.
Outside of the single piece of socialist legislation that Biden has been able to pass on a strictly partisan basis, everything else he has done has been by royal decree. Biden has made more royal decrees this early in his presidency than any other president in history. And they are almost all designed to make America suck again.
Rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, rejoining the World Health Organization, dismantling border security and stopping construction on the wall, killing the Keystone pipeline, allowing she-men to participate in girls’ sports, and increasing and extending welfare are all Biden executive orders that took place during his first 10 days. And things have only gotten worse.
The socialist Democrat party and their cohorts in the media are determined to make America suck again because they hate the working- and middle-class in this country. Hillary Clinton called us “deplorable.” Joe Biden has called us both “chumps” and “Neanderthals.” As gas prices rise, taxes go up, jobs are lost and debt eventually overwhelms us all, it will be clear that the real “chumps” were the people who sacrificed our country because they were offended by Trump’s tweets.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
