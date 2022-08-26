I was thinking maybe the hip, popular pejorative for people like me, “Old White Guy,” is a badge of honor I ought to wear like I just won World War II all by myself. Because the old white guys an old white guy like me grew up under and called old white guys really do deserve a badge of honor. 

Because it just so happened they did win World War II all by themselves. My crop of old guys hasn’t won any global wars against tyranny. We fought the consolation-prize wars — Korea, ’Nam, the Cold War. We even won a few battles here and there. Wish we’d been half as good at anything as my old white guys were, and for the few left breathing, still are. Then again, I was raised by one, and he taught me to respect my elders and acknowledge that, if nothing else, they didn’t get old by being stupid or giving in to fear or relying on handouts and that this is a great country and being born here is a great gift; and that supporting it and loving it mattered. My old white guy passed a baton. It was my race to run then. Somehow, they’d made it to old age, and I’d learned to respect them. 

