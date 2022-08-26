I was thinking maybe the hip, popular pejorative for people like me, “Old White Guy,” is a badge of honor I ought to wear like I just won World War II all by myself. Because the old white guys an old white guy like me grew up under and called old white guys really do deserve a badge of honor.
Because it just so happened they did win World War II all by themselves. My crop of old guys hasn’t won any global wars against tyranny. We fought the consolation-prize wars — Korea, ’Nam, the Cold War. We even won a few battles here and there. Wish we’d been half as good at anything as my old white guys were, and for the few left breathing, still are. Then again, I was raised by one, and he taught me to respect my elders and acknowledge that, if nothing else, they didn’t get old by being stupid or giving in to fear or relying on handouts and that this is a great country and being born here is a great gift; and that supporting it and loving it mattered. My old white guy passed a baton. It was my race to run then. Somehow, they’d made it to old age, and I’d learned to respect them.
Now I’m an old white guy. Maybe you are too. But it looks like we dropped the baton somewhere along the track. Being an old white guy is an insult today. No reverence for us at all. Ironically, we get heat for our age, our color and our gender from a crowd that lectures us that ageism, racism and gender bias aren’t acceptable. But here we are, on the receiving end. Our kids aren’t running the race we were. They’re beating us over the head with a stick, not taking our baton.
Too many young people haven’t a concept the people they so obviously disparage might have anything on the ball or accomplished anything of value or represent good. And, like their cellphones, clothes, their “music,” our national history, heroes, our traditions, culture and pride, they’ve decided all are disposable as dirty Depends. Along with us old white guys, they’ve also apparently decided to chuck out their own futures, freedoms, their financial security and the reward of life itself as an achievement over challenges. Today, it’s gimme, gimme, gimme and participation trophies. They live like there’s no tomorrow, and it’s a free ride.
Sadly, they might be right. Because these know-it-alls don’t know “s%#t from Shinola,” and even that old saying flies over their heads. Some of you reading this know what Shinola is, and using it is another lost art. Like ironing a shirt or changing oil. Sigh.
There are a couple of things being an old white guy gives me — and privilege sure as hell ain’t been one of them — but perspective is, and so is experience. Even without a useless $70,000 degree in Underwater Basket Weaving and Diversity Coexistence for Underserved Indigenous Peoples, I know stuff. But if it doesn’t involve a lithium battery and “apps,” it’s apparently useless, and so am I. How’d that happen?
Getting where I am, as I did, means not only can I look back, but I can weigh that span of time and events I lived in real time, against the now. That’s perspective. All the experiences of those years mean I can venture at least an educated guess and possess an understanding for what’s to come. Not based on nothing, but in tangible realities I’ve experienced first-hand and witnessed personally, or as part of the greater community of men and women. The big difference between this old white guy and that person disparaging me from 30, 40 or even 50 years behind me, telling me what I don’t know, is simple: they haven’t got a clue because they haven’t made it this far yet. That’s the arrogance of youth, I suppose I’d say, if I were more generous in my outlook toward idiots. But I’m not.
The truth is, they’re stupid and willfully ignorant. They don’t even have the understanding that this stupid old white guy, not too far in the past, lived in a time when there was a thing called “the generation gap.” I didn’t “trust anybody over 30.” No kidding. There was a “counter-culture” before they were a gleam in their daddy’s eye. Everything old is new again. The difference is time, and I and we still had a world where there was an expectation to grow out of it and become functioning adults. That “normal” youthful angst, unfounded and unrealistic “idealism” was a part of life. It was tolerated, but at some point, we had to grow up.
Now the catchphrase “adulting” is a negative, smirking joke from 30-somethings who think wearing long pants is being mature and can’t tell you how many branches of government there are, riding skateboards to their jobs as $15-per-hour fry cooks, wanting to rid the planet of the very oil that made the skateboard they’re riding possible. It’d be funny if it weren’t so sad.
The year I was born, Germany’s Nazism, Italy’s Fascism and Japanese Imperialism weren’t 10 years dead. Dwight Eisenhower was president. He’d led the allied armies to victory in Europe and yet warned us of the dangers of the Military Industrial Complex. Next was John Kennedy, a hero of the war against Japan, a Democrat who said, “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.” He stood against Soviet expansion into our hemisphere. In devastated Europe, America was rebuilding nations through “the Marshall Plan” named for Gen. George Marshall, who felt it was a moral responsibility to fix what we’d broken. Japan was living under a new post-war constitution authored by Gen. Doug MacArthur that granted universal suffrage, a Bill of Rights and eliminated peerage. Yeah, that bunch of old white guys really knew how to oppress folks and abuse power all right and didn’t do a thing to advance or better the state of mankind. Today, they’re chastised as “colonialists.”
I grew up under the threat of nuclear war with the Soviet communists as they dropped the “Iron Curtain” across eastern Europe. Cuba fell to a smooth-talking commie named Fidel Castro, who promised the Cubans relief from authoritarian rule and replaced it with totalitarian repression they still toil under. Sen. Joseph McCarthy was warning us communists were in our government and culture. He was vilified, but now, in retrospect, he was right. The Soviets told us, “We will take America without firing a shot. We do not have to invade the U.S. We will destroy you from within ...” Looks like they were right, too, because our children are so illiterate to our history, they’re ready to go full-on Venezuela.
President Ronald Reagan said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same, or one day, we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States, where men were free.” Through “peace through strength,” he brought about the collapse of communism in Europe and reunited Germany.
Maybe the youngsters are on to something — old white guys failed them. My old white guys at least schooled me, and warned me, and encouraged me to embrace the rightness and good of our country and to know how precious America is. Finally, it sunk into my thick skull, and I saw they were on the money, and I left behind the nonsense and ignored the lure of some b.s. utopian future by people only seeking to destroy our freedoms and our nation for their power.
You and me, us old white guys now taking the heat, maybe should’ve done as our daddies did, huh? Instead, we got busy trying to make it so easy for our children, they take it all for granted. They think all the plenty and the stuff and the ease is entitled and on someone else’s dime. No wonder they don’t respect us. We forgot our lessons, and we gave up teaching them to others. Now what are we going to do? Whatever it is, we better get hot. Maybe it’s not too late.
Robin "Buck" Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist
