Reading Mark Thornton’s column last week about Michael Parson brought back some wonderful memories.
Reading a comment sent through the Leader-Call website about Mark Thornton’s column on Michael Parson had me scratching my head.
I have no idea who wrote it — most of the commenters do not affix their names to their comments.
The comment began with the usual put-down of this newspaper, how we finally wrote a “positive” story, as if we haven’t heard that one before.
I could drone on and on about positive stories, but will lead with this one. One of the most positive stories I have ever written was about a pair of motorists who saw a car on Interstate 59 spin out of control, then flip down an embankment before catching fire. Two of the occupants were thrown from the car, while one — an elderly woman — was trapped inside. Two men who were passing by stopped and sprinted down the hill, eventually being able to flip the car rightside up and save the elderly woman.
As most heroes do, the two men got back into their vehicles and continued on their way.
A few weeks later, the elderly woman reached out to this newspaper trying in vain to find her heroes. With some detective work and a first name, I tracked both down and arranged a meeting at her South Laurel home. One man, who lived in Gulfport, could not make it; the other drove over from the Sumrall area with his mother. The meeting was one of the most heart-warming, emotional 30 minutes I have spent in this job.
The story wrote itself — young white men saving an elderly black woman, then finally being able to meet. If ever there was a more positive story to be written, I’ve never seen it. We made it a Saturday centerpiece and included a video of them meeting.
At the time, Mark did collections from the racks around the area. When he went to collect the till from Saturday sales … well, on Monday he told me again what a great story I had written, then added, “Don’t ever do it again!”
There were more returns — unsold papers — than any issue he could remember. The normally overflowing coin trays were nearly barren.
The moral of the story: Positive stories don’t sell, and to keep everyone employed, we have to sell newspapers.
Strike one for the commenter.
Then he or she — or whatever pronoun today’s woke lunatics want people to use — went on to talk about his or her own story. Raised by a single mother with six siblings. The writer overcame struggles most of us will never have to overcome. It was an inspirational few sentences referencing the similarities to what Mike Parson had overcome.
To that, I say bravo. Every person, no matter their circumstance in life, has the same chance to succeed. The road might be longer and harder, and at times the notion of instant gratification has to be put on hold. But in America, anyone can make it. Period. No matter how many times people are told they are victims and that they cannot conquer their dreams because of life’s circumstances, with enough drive, determination and grit, anything can be accomplished.
The commenter could have fallen into the trap of dependency and victimhood, but he or she apparently never did. It’s a message of inspiration everyone should hold onto.
Then, somehow, from this nice missive about overcoming obstacles, he or she found it prudent to get me involved, saying how I should write more stories like this. Funny, I do not remember this person commenting on any other positive story I have written, from adopting my first rescue dog to the meeting of the nice young man and elderly woman from the car wreck. And how it even came to their mind to bring my name into it is … well, I still cannot understand it.
But to show that I read it, I will write something about Mike Parson. At Mississippi State when he was then-Coach Jackie Sherrill’s right-hand man, an opposing team was about to visit for a game. Coach called Mike into his office and told him to go to the local Walmart to buy sundries to outfit the opposing coaches’ locker room. He handed Mike his credit card.
Mike filled his shopping cart with soap, deodorant, shampoo and anything else those coaches might need, then went to the checkout line. When the total rang up, Mike — a college-age black man — handed the cashier Jackie Sherrill’s credit card.
The cashier looked at Mike perplexed. Helen Keller could tell that Mike Parson was not Jackie Sherrill, and Mike knew what was coming next. Up walked the manager. He looked at the credit card, then at Mike.
This is where the story could take two paths. If this happened in today’s world, out would come a cellphone camera capturing the exchange as the manager asked what this young black man was doing with Jackie Sherrill’s credit card, seemingly accusing the young black man of theft. The video would be uploaded to Facebook. Mike would be portrayed as a victim, the store would have been boycotted and the cashier and manager would have had their personal and professional lives ruined by social media warriors.
Or it could have gone this way — the Mike Parson way. Paraphrasing from memory, Mike got on the telephone and called Coach Sherrill. He explained what was happening, then handed the phone to the manager. Turning pale, the manager said, again paraphrasing from memory, “Yes, Coach Sherrill … Yes, Coach Sherrill … Sorry, Coach Sherrill.” He then apologized to Mike and that was it.
The joy of watching that manager squirm brought Mike 100 times more pleasure than what might have been gained by becoming a social-media victim. I still, some two decades later and not being present when this went down, can see the look on Mike’s face at this ordeal. I can hear the voice inside of his head saying, “You moron. You really think I would steal Jackie Sherrill’s credit card, then try to shop at the Walmart in Starkville?” Even the dumbest among us is not that dumb.
After taking me to task for not writing more stories like the one Mark did, the commenter ended the note with, “and, yes, I am a millionaire!”
Well, whoopty-friggin’-do. How about that. I am so terribly impressed.
I will never be a millionaire, unless I succeed in picking the Powerball correctly. Am I envious of this person telling me he or she is a millionaire? Am I supposed to go, “Oh, great one with lots of money”? Hell no. I couldn’t give half of my dog’s morning business how much money you or anyone you know has. If being a millionaire is your goal in life, then letting a newspaper editor know about it, have at it. If your goal is to do the best possible job in the craft you are chosen for and live a life making 50 grand a year, have at it, too. That’s America.
There are miserable people who make millions of dollars and there are happy people who make $10 an hour. Money means nothing when striving for happiness. Happiness is being content within yourself, to find someone you love, to adopt a dog, to appreciate waking up in the morning, to follow a moral compass and to know that you only get so many turns around on this big blue ball before it comes to a crashing halt and it is all over.
Be happy or be sad or be angry every day of your life; that is your choice and your decision. The number of zeroes in one’s checking account will not change that.
But make no mistake, millionaire or not, positive newspaper stories DO NOT SELL!
•
Email Managing Editor
Sean Murphy at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.