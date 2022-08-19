I had the opportunity to interview a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat on the podcast I co-host with Jim Cegielski, The Buck Naked Truth, on Tuesday. My takeaway is they’re the same in-person as on CNN or MSNBC.
Next round, I’ll be sure to bring a pitcher of Kool-Aid instead of bottled water for when they get thirsty. It’s their favorite drink. Our guest was Karen Hinton, the author of the defaming man-hater book titled “Penis Politics” and small-town girl gone “woke.”
Taken on face value, it’s aimed at men, in general, as predators, chauvinists or just plain creeps. It opens with the tale of an alleged rape of a high school friend at one of our local schools in the 1970s and its impact on the victim and her three closest confidants, including Ms. Hinton. It then moves into her political choices, and her rise inside the Democrat Party.
Sexual predators are all along the way. Hard to fathom is why she stuck it out with the Democrats, given the obvious hypocrisy of the powerful men she highlights making unwanted and, she contests, unwarranted advances on her. This exposure, especially since our Leftist buds are all about “empowering women” and no “glass ceilings” and just about anything pro-the gentler gender, astounded me. But harass her they did, she admits.
Two notables in her list are former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and, drum roll … Good ol’ Bill Clinton. No surprise there.
But in true Democrat socialist fashion, no matter the personal assaults and their obvious disregard for the tenets the Democrat Party sells the public, the author opts to continue stalwart support to being an active, unwavering Kool-Aid drinker.
I was astounded that during the podcast, she openly admitted her own aspirations for position and recognition outweighed her outrage about the things she’s revealed in her book. She calculated the risk of harassment and accepted it as a part of game.
This is a confirmation of what I find abhorrent about the Democrat-socialists. It’s a two-faced lie-machine and equivocator about practically everything ordinary people would draw firm boundaries about on a moral basis. Say one thing and live another, and all for the aim of cultivating political support and advantage with one demographic or gender group. Or apparently, on a personal level, to gain a promotion or job title for a resume.
Whatever, it’s an obvious victim agenda. Vacillate and obscure or ignore wrongs if it furthers the Leftist’s social agenda or ladder-climbing. A blind eye, only open and seeing when it serves the goal.
It wasn’t until others had come forward in the case of then-Gov. Cuomo’s sexual behavior that she stepped up to announce his depredations of her. And that, only when his usefulness as a springboard to her advancement and his usefulness to the Democrat Party was questionable, and to a position she’d sought, was gone. Gone because of him.
The “#me too” movement was front and center, and her accusations added to his demise. That’s the nature of the Leftist. Never mind that the man had, through his ineptitude, killed 15,000 elderly nursing home patients during the COVID panic and lied about it.
No, the tide shifted to #me too because it appealed to the Left’s desire to solidify their target female victim class. It worked. He resigned. His usefulness to the party was finished. My opinion is that Ms. Hinton exercised the teachings the Democrat Party extols. They eat their own.
I don’t want to deny the allegations Ms. Hinton writes of in her book or elevate them to fact. I simply opine my views. In the case of the alleged event at her high school alma mater so many years ago, I can only put forward that, in Buck’s world, if my daughter had been raped, she’d have had confidence coming forward would’ve been the right thing, and embarrassment be damned. Justice would be pursued.
Those values were ones I taught my children. And, according to her recollections and outlined in her book, allowing the supposed rapist to remain unnamed and free from the law led to this despicable cur going on to promotion inside the school system and another — at least one more — sexual assault resulting in a pregnancy. It’s a sad testament to whatever moral code she was taught or believed existed.
No wonder she found her way into a political tribe absent any moral compass; and believes behavior, and actions such as those, are normal and expected from men in power. But for political convenience, uncomfortable realities are ignored, and advancing a false narrative of embracing women and elevating them are useful. These are used to bring women into a victim bloc for votes.
Their real actions and attitudes toward women are swept under the rug until useful to their aims — like eliminating Cuomo when he’d run his course. Manipulating and navigating lies, to them, is part of the game of personal advancement for party loyalists and gaining power for the party. So much for the Left’s purported empowerment of women, and it puts their accusations of the conservative “war on women” in an entirely different light. Turning away from things one time, makes tolerating them easier the next.
The women of the Democrat Left are enablers in this. Look at Hillary Clinton’s “Bimbo” attack on her husband’s accusers. That reflects a complete hypocrisy to the touted “always believe the woman” mantra used by them, notably in the confirmation hearing of now Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh.
In the case of our guest on The Buck Naked Truth, I found the entire story a simple-to-understand study in a person enamored in the Leftist ideology and caught up in a web of lies and deceit they need to promote policies counter to genuine equality and freedom. And sadly, a very human wish to be recognized and promoted. She is, of course, only human, and most humans seek recognition and relevancy. But for those, I think she chose the wrong star to hang her hat on.
Whatever made her political path, facts aren’t important. In the words of her president of choice, Joe Biden, who infamously told us, “We choose truth over facts.”
Truth is relative to belief. A person can ignore facts and live in their own truth. This exemplifies the Left’s approach to most everything, and they’re masters at selling it as an axiom to anyone who’ll buy it. No doubt our guest is sincere in her truth, but absent fact, she’s misled. When asked if Biden is a racist based on some of his quotes about Obama being “clean and articulate” and his now-famous assertion during a radio interview that “if you don’t vote for me, you ain’t black,” she managed, with a straight face, to explain Biden isn’t racist, just an old guy ignorant of his words because of the culture of his youth.
I’m sure that’s not how they’d see things if the person being quoted was a conservative from the same generation. Inside the Democrat mind, it’s a virtue to be an apologist for whomever carries their banner.
Her book, despite the content, as Jim Cegielski told her, is “honest” (or as honest as her perspective allows) and well-written. As for me, I naturally wish her well and happiness.
But I found her views a part of a self-serving and excuse-filled representation of life inside the Democrat Party. But you be the arbiter.
Go watch the Buck Naked Truth and draw your own conclusions. If I’m off base, let me know. Look forward to your feedback, folks.
•
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by
the Thought Police.
