You probably don’t know Michael Parson. But you should.
He grew up in the projects of Vicksburg and was already working for The Vicksburg Post when I was hired as sports editor there in November of 1996. Michael was a sophomore or junior at Warren Central High School and was working for the paper as a stringer — a person who is paid per story — before becoming one of the most reliable, hard-working part-time members of the paper’s staff.
Those characteristics — instilled in him by his single mother, Ernestine Parson — have taken him a long way in life. As I sat in the Vicksburg Convention Center on Saturday, watching and listening to this confident, successful man eulogize her, so many emotions overcame me. Sadness. Pride. Inspiration. Hope …
It’s the latter that the world — our country, in particular — needs right now. That’s why you need to know Michael’s story. He overcame the odds, growing up in circumstances that too many people in power opportunistically characterize as “disadvantaged” to give people in similar situations victim status, creating slaves to the state.
Michael created his own path of opportunities by following the example his mother provided for him and his siblings. She worked at a hotel in Vicksburg and cleaned offices after hours for a janitorial service. She took the kids with her, and each of them had their own tasks they had to do to help her out.
Michael told funeral-goers about that, and how they had to hide when the owner came around. One night when the man dropped by to tell her something, he said, “Ernestine, tell your kids to come out of that closet … I know you bring them here.”
She worked hard for years to get them out of the projects on Elizabeth Circle, and like her, Michael juggled as many jobs as he could as he got older. He learned to make the most of what he had. He couldn’t quite cut it on the field or court as an athlete, but he wanted to be part of the team, so he became a manager. He didn’t approach that like something he had to settle for. He worked to be the best. And everyone he came in contact with noticed.
That same trait made him valuable in our sports department, too.
In Vicksburg, we had a daily paper that went out in the afternoons on weekdays and the morning on weekends. That meant putting out two papers on Fridays, making for long, hectic days, particularly on football Friday nights. Michael would always quickly finish his responsibilities at the Warren Central High School fieldhouse, then rush to the office to work the phones to help put together area roundups in the hour or so we had to crank out those and stories for the games we’d covered before deadline.
It was tough. It was hectic. But Michael was always there helping, seeing what needed to be done and doing it. Always. Even on the night of his graduation from Warren Central, while his classmates were out partying and celebrating, he popped in the office and said, “What do y’all need me to do?”
I’ll never forget that. Because of that, Murph braved the projects post-midnight to take Michael home, and after he moved out my way, I would pick him up and take him home. Michael made the extra effort, so everyone around him was willing to do the same.
His rare sense of duty and responsibility created opportunities — not to give something to him, but because of what we were getting in return. That’s why WC football coach Robert Morgan didn’t hesitate to reach out to then-Mississippi State coach Jackie Sherrill and recommend Michael for a scholarship as an equipment manager. He knew Michael wouldn’t let him down. And he didn’t.
Michael soon became like a personal assistant to Sherrill and was trusted to drive his Cadillac Escalade to the coach’s home in Texas to take care of things for him there, and he often flew on the private jet with him to events.
While Michael was still at MSU, President George H.W. Bush came to visit his friend Rep. Sonny Montgomery for a game in 2000. The Secret Service had to check the areas the president was going to be, and Michael escorted them wherever they needed to go, clearing out players and other people so agents could do their job. By the end of the day, the head of the president’s protective detail handed Michael a card and said, “Come see me if you want a job.”
Everyone wanted Michael on the team. He worked a summer camp with the Saints, and I went down to Thibodaux — not to do a story on Mike Ditka’s all-or-nothing draft choice Ricky Williams, but to do a story on the rising rookie intern in the equipment department.
Michael made it in the NFL longer than Ricky or any of the big-name superstars who came through Warren Central in the 1990s — Brian Darden, Thad Bridges, Kevin Prentiss, James Williams.
He was with the Houston Texans organization for 13 years and was head equipment manager when he became a casualty of sweeping changes to that franchise a couple of years ago.
Before that, he met both President Bushes — at the same time. He has hung out with Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Kobe Bryant. He was featured in a commercial with Texans’ superstar J.J. Watt. He was baptized in the Jordan River.
But before that, he was baptized by the fire that burned inside of him from growing up with Ernestine Parson at the head of his household. He made sure the people at the funeral home knew that: “She taught us to work hard for everything because nothing is given. She didn’t accept self-pity. All of my good characteristics come from her.”
He described her as the family’s rock. That role is now Michael’s.
I wish the whole world would follow his example.
