In Ecclesiastes, Solomon wrote, “Because the sentence against an evil deed is not executed quickly, therefore the hearts of the sons of men among them are given fully to do evil.” In Matthew’s gospel Jesus said, “And because lawlessness is increased, most people’s love will grow cold.” 

Daniel Gardner

Daniel Gardner

Last week, a video showed a convicted sex offender “sucker-punching” another man who was just standing on the corner in New York City. The punch put the victim into a coma and seriously damaged his brain. The criminal, who has a long history of crimes, was arrested and appeared before a judge who released him back onto the street without bail.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.