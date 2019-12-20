Merry Christmas Jones County! You, too, Jasper, Wayne and Smith counties. For those of you who appreciate the fact that you still live in an area that has a locally owned, engaged community newspaper that actually cares about fulfilling the duties a community newspaper is supposed to fulfill, I want to bestow some Christmas gifts upon you.
My first gift is a promise. It’s a promise that, in spite of the headway we made this year in fighting and taking down corrupt politicians, our work is not over. There are still corrupt judges and other public officials holding office in Jones County and in the surrounding counties. We’ll be coming after them, and we won’t stop until they are all exposed. We will not let anyone abuse the power of their positions, whether it is showing special treatment to the rich and powerful or using their position to enrich themselves.
Gift No. 2 is the fulfillment of a promise. Last year, I told our readers that I never got into this business to make a killing. Yes, of course, we need to be profitable to stay afloat, but my main goal has been to put out a quality newspaper that best serves the interests of this community. I promised that the more this community supports this newspaper, the better newspaper I could deliver to the community.
For the last few years, we have been operating with a skeleton staff here, but thanks to our loyal advertisers and readers, I have been able to make major investments back into the newspaper. In May, we hired our first sports editor since the resignation of Josh “The Guru” Nichols. Brad Crowe has been an awesome addition. Our sports coverage both in the newspaper and on our Leader-Call sports Facebook page has been top-notch and Brad’s sports photography skills are second to none.
But the investment didn’t end with sports. In October, we hired Jack Hammett for a full-time reporter job. Since Sean Murphy’s move to Louisiana, Mark hasn’t had any backup at all and I probably don’t have to tell you, but the news doesn’t take turns. Things can happen simultaneously and now we can cover more than one thing at a time. And Jack’s awesome, too. The Southern Miss journalism grad has already written some great feature stories and his role at the paper is sure to expand as we continue to grow.
And speaking of growth, none of this could take place without expanding our revenue. That’s where our sales department comes in. Courtney Creel has taken over the role of ad director, as longtime local newspaper icon Robin Bice deals with health issues. The former South Jones salutatorian Creel started working for me when she was a mere child of 16. Over the years, she has done everything from billing, to reporting, to editing, to … well … everything. I shocked everyone, including Courtney, when I moved her to sales a couple of years ago, and I’m probably the only one who wasn’t shocked when she flourished at it.
Our old friend and a former sports writer and delivery driver Josh Beasley recently returned to the LL-C, taking over his old job on the sales team. Josh is a seasoned veteran who loves the newspaper business. He’s also a professional who will do a great job. And in an expansion to the department, we have also hired Kristin Carter, a Collins native, who has been given the task of turning our surrounding communities, such as Hattiesburg, into a viable sales territory. Kristin’s job may be the toughest of all, but I can tell by her attitude and work ethic that she will succeed and it will be her success that allows us to expand and take the paper to another level.
That kind of growth and expansion is why you will soon be getting Christmas gift No. 3: A Leader-Call “Breaking News” app. Outside of being roused out of a sound sleep by the loud swish-bang of their dramatic notification sound, I absolutely love my Fox breaking news app. As soon as I downloaded the app, I knew that we needed to provide the community with the same service for locally breaking news, and we are going to do just that. Soon, you will be able to get the important local news as soon as it happens.
It’s already paid for. We are just putting the finishing touches on it, but you should be able to sign up for a beautiful Leader-Call breaking news app for your phone in a matter weeks. This is my favorite Christmas present that I will be giving this year, and it’s for every single one of you.
In more of a New Year’s gift, don’t miss our Year in ReView Magazine that will be out the first week of January. This year’s magazine will be special because we will be handing out three prestigious awards. In the magazine, you will learn who our “Person of the Year” is, but because we will be starting a new decade, we have also selected a person or people of the decade. And just to top it off, we have also decided to honor one very special person with the first ever “Leader-Call Person of the Century.” I can assure you that all of the recipients are very deserving and I hope you will make sure to thank them for all that they have done for our community.
Another New Year’s gift, which is as much as a gift to us as it is to you, is that come Jan. 6, we will no longer have to jump through hoops to get you the news from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. With Sheriff Joe Berlin taking over for Dollywood Hodge (I’ve changed his nickname to “Dollywood” because he’s been acting like a spoiled baby who had his Doll taken from him since losing the election) we can go back to bringing you JCSD news as it happens and get answers to the questions that the public has a right to know.
Finally, for our readers, and especially for our subscribers, it will be like Christmas year round in 2020 as we have a full schedule of surprises, special publications, and a one-of-a-kind hardcover book.
But 2020 is still a week and a half away. For now, let’s enjoy what’s left of 2019, as this is the most wonderful time of the year. Thank you for being a loyal reader of your hometown newspaper. Thanks to the advertisers for allowing us to be a voice for the community. Please support them all! And finally, thanks to my amazing Leader-Call staff for being the best in the business.
Merry Christmas to all!
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
