Monday was the 22nd anniversary of one of the worst days in American history. The attacks of 9/11/01 killed close to 3,000 people that day and has killed thousands more since then from 9/11-related health issues.
Sept. 11 is in the top three of the “deadliest days in American history,’’ trailing only the Galveston Hurricane of Sept. 8, 1900 and the Battle of Antietam, which took place on Sept. 17, 1862. It’s very odd that the three deadliest days in American history all took place within 10 days in September, albeit in three separate centuries.
Anyone over the age of 30 remembers 9/11 as the day our world changed forever. You didn’t have to personally know one of the 2,977 people who were murdered that day to grieve. The attack wasn’t just an attack on strangers in New York and Washington and on a plane in Pennsylvania. No, it was an attack on the very heart and soul of our country. It was an attack on all of us. We all knew that it could have just as easily been us to get slaughtered in cold blood that day.
If you were young, like my children were, part of your innocence was stolen from you that day. If you were an adult, you knew that America would never be the same, and it hasn’t been the same. But the sad thing is, it hasn’t been the terrorists who defeated us, but instead, it has been our own government.
The terrorists’ goal that day was not only to kill as many people as possible, but to alter our way of life and, more specifically, to take away our freedoms. Sadly, instead of honoring the dead by gallantly standing up and saying, “We will not cower in fear and change our way of life,” our government did the opposite. Almost immediately, we responded by turning our airports into something that now resembles more of a beef-processing plant run by the gestapo than it does a place for peaceful leisure and business travel.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — I’ll take my chances with an Islamic terrorist with a boxcutter over the Nazi TSA agents who, for some unknown reason, seem to think people who travel by plane deserve their contempt. Turning our nation’s airports into something resembling slaughter houses was a win for the terrorists, and we should stop allowing our government to treat us like subhumans.
But it wasn’t just air travel that was affected by 9/11. Forty-five days after 9/11, our government used the tragedy to pass the ridiculously named “Patriot Act.” I don’t agree with the ACLU on very much, but its representatives are right when they say that the government, “in the name of national security,” made it easier for them to “spy on ordinary Americans by expanding the authority to monitor phone and email communication, collect bank and credit-reporting records, and track the activity of innocent Americans on the Internet. While most Americans think it was created to catch terrorists, the Patriot Act actually turns regular citizens into suspects.”
Knowing what we now know about the government, and specifically the FBI targeting Donald Trump and anyone who supported him, this should scare all of us. The FBI doesn’t need a court order to issue something called a “National Security Letter.” Those self-issued letters allow agents to obtain personal information from your phone, computer, bank or credit card company at their whim, no court order necessary. According to the ACLU, the FBI issued 143,074 National Security Letters between the years 2003 and 2005 alone with only 53 criminal referrals being made, and guess what? NOT A SINGLE ONE OF THESE CRIMINAL REFERRALS WAS FOR TERRORISM! And, frighteningly, that was under the presidency of George W. Bush. You can just imagine the abuse that went on during the Obama years.
With Joe Biden making it abundantly clear that the real threat to the nation is Donald Trump and his supporters, who do you think the government is targeting with the Patriot Act now? While regular American citizens who had the audacity to question a dubious election outcome are being sentenced to double-digit prison sentences for their role in a march to the Capitol, Islamic terrorists are being greeted with a “Welcome to the United States of America” sign and a warm cup of cocoa on our Southern border by this government.
Think about this. Innocent Americans who use their constitutional First Amendment right to question the validity of a fraudulent election outcome are labeled seditionists and targeted by our government. And, yes, our government interfered with the election of 2020. It’s proven. Government officials not only initiated a false Russian collusion story against President Trump at the behest of the Hillary Clinton Campaign, but they then worked with social media to shut down the truthful reporting of the Hunter Biden story. That is election interference, no matter how the Biden Administration, FBI and the Dems try to spin it.
But let’s bring this full circle back to 9/11. In a speech he delivered from a hallowed 9/11 site IN ALASKA, Joe Biden, marked the occasion by chiding American citizens that it is “our responsibility to defend democracy.” Well, old, sleepy Joe is right, but the threat to democracy isn’t Trump supporters and it’s not even Islamic terrorists. No, the threat to democracy today is coming from our very own government.
The real threat to this nation is coming from the Biden Administration and Democrats who are busy imprisoning and persecuting their political opponents just like any good Third World, banana republic. It’s the Biden Administration that has actively tried to shut down free speech and violated the First Amendment of the Constitution. But it gets worse. Just this week, the Biden Administration was told by a federal appeals panel that it violated the First Amendment over its coercion of social-media platforms to suppress questions and information about COVID. And it’s Democrat governors like New Mexico’s Michelle Lujan Grisham who violated the Second Amendment of the Constitution by suspending citizens’ right to bear arms.
We allowed the terrorists to win on 9/11 not knowing that our own government would act as their proxy. On 9/11, Islamic terrorists wanted to destroy our nation and take away our freedoms and everything that made America great. Our own government, led by the likes of George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, made sure that the terrorists achieved their goals.
