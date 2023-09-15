Monday was the 22nd anniversary of one of the worst days in American history. The attacks of 9/11/01 killed close to 3,000 people that day and has killed thousands more since then from 9/11-related health issues.

Sept. 11 is in the top three of the “deadliest days in American history,’’ trailing only the Galveston Hurricane of Sept. 8, 1900 and the Battle of Antietam, which took place on Sept. 17, 1862. It’s very odd that the three deadliest days in American history all took place within 10 days in September, albeit in three separate centuries.

Jim Cegielski mug

Jim Cegielski

