The American people are accustomed to disasters, calamities and emergencies. Indeed, we were born out of a series of crises. From the Stamp Act catastrophe in 1765 through the end of the American Revolution in 1781 to the political and economic upheavals that came afterward, Americans rose to the occasion and forged a newly independent country, snatching their liberty out of the hands of British tyranny.
Though we seem to have lost much of our original identity, if anything about American culture has endured over more than 200 years of history, it is our uncommon ability to rise to the occasion when times of crisis, depression, war and terror strike our country.
When British troops invaded our native soil in 1814, torched the White House and Capitol, and seemed on the verge of absolute victory, American determination and resolve overcame the impossible. In 1861, when war between the states threatened to tear to tatters the Union, Americans overcame horrendous losses and rebuilt the nation, which eventually became the most significant economic and military power the world had ever seen.
And a powerful United States of America would be sorely needed in the 20th century as darkness nearly overtook the globe.
When the Great Depression hit, Americans were extraordinarily resilient, refusing to give up amidst the worst economic calamity to strike the world. More than 25 percent of the U.S. workforce was out of a job. FDR’s New Deal may have “rescued” some, but many others were left out. Yet millions did what they could, scratched out a meager living, moved their families into dilapidated “Hoovervilles,” and waited for a fresh start and a new day to dawn. It would be long in coming.
On the heels of the depression came war, as Americans were shocked upon learning of the Japanese sneak attack on Pearl Harbor. And with the shock came righteous indignation. Japanese Adm. Isoroku Yamamoto, who planned the attack, reportedly wrote in his diary, “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.” He was right.
Despite the historically debated notion that the war ended the depression, hardships remained. More than 10 million Americans went off to fight in Europe and Asia, nearly half a million did not return, while those at home faced rationing and other privations. There was no joy on the home front during World War II. And yet, the Greatest Generation persevered, rebuilt a mighty economic engine and eventually vanquished German Nazism and Japanese Imperialism, then, with the same dogged determination, beat back the next nemesis, Soviet Communism.
Perhaps never in our history have we witnessed American unity as we did after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The people came together, making record-shattering donations to numerous charities, and geared up for yet another war knowing that more personal sacrifices would be inevitable.
Over the last two centuries, Mississippians have been right in the middle of these difficult times.
And the nation should know that the people of Mississippi are as resilient as they come. Some mock and ridicule us at times but give our people a crisis, and we adapt. We improvise. We overcome. We bloom.
Before 1861, our state was one of the most prosperous in the country. Yet the horrors of the conflict between the states hit Mississippi especially hard, shattering tens of thousands of lives and destroying the economy. Mississippi fell to last place economically and remains in last place today.
But despite such a catastrophic setback, the hardworking people of our state pressed on. Despite the divisions of secession and civil war, the bitterness subsided, and Mississippians have been among the most patriotic and loyal, willing to serve in the nation’s military forces in every war for the past 150 years.
As a state, we have faced two of the deadliest hurricanes on record: Camille and Katrina. We have battled fires and floods, conquered hate, racism and bigotry, and, despite our relatively impoverished condition, Mississippians are still the most generous people in the nation.
And in just the last week, our strength has shown brightly once again.
South Mississippians have dealt with an unprecedented three EF-4 tornadoes within 40 miles of each other in one week, one of which was rated the third-largest by size in the history of the United States. The rush of our people to lend a helping hand to a neighbor, despite the on-going global pandemic, has been a source of inspiration and pride.
“Tough times never last,” wrote Robert Schuller, “but tough people do.”
Americans, and especially Mississippians, have proved that beyond a shadow of a doubt.
Say what you want about Mississippi, but never question our toughness, kindness or our compassion toward those in need.
In that, our resilience is unprecedented.
•
Chris McDaniel represents Jones County in the Mississippi Senate.
