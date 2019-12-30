At the time of this writing, Mississippi has been declared to be in a state of emergency after the massive statewide tornado outbreak. Many people in our community are struggling to put their homes back in order and are cleaning up the damage that was left by that mean amalgamation of wind and rain that crashed down on us during the night. I feel a sense of loss, of compassion for those who have suffered that loss, and somewhat a sense of helplessness.
I have heard many people recount their experiences, the feelings associated, and the aftermath of what is left. It was an odd night, something I didn’t expect at all. Monday evenings are usually uneventful around my house, as everyone is getting back into the weekly routine. It just so happened that both of my girls were at home at the same time (which is unusual), and each was working on her own arts-and-crafts project. I knew that the weather was projected to be rough, but I am not one who gets too excited about bad weather, so I wasn’t too concerned.
Around 5:30, I tuned in to the WDAM Facebook Live video as I was doing a little work on my home computer, and Patrick Bigbie (who did a GREAT job, by the way) was reporting on a tornado in Sumrall and then made the statement that made my ears perk up a little more urgently. He said that people in Laurel may want to be prepared to get in our safe spots and PUT OUR HELMETS ON! Wait, what?
My daughter has always been a little nervous about bad weather, and I have always reassured her by not overreacting when the tornado siren would sound. I explained to her that Jones is a very large county and just because the siren beside our house goes off, that doesn’t mean that the tornado is close to us. I also use the law of averages to dissuade her fear by telling her that the chances of a tornado coming down our street to our house is slim, and I do not ever recall a time that a tornado has done that.
I stress the importance of being aware of the weather by watching the news reports or listening to the weather radio. The more I watched and listened to Patrick, the more concerned I became. I told my girls that they may want to put their tennis shoes on, just in case. I wanted to appear calm, but I could feel my insides telling me to get ready.
I slipped my tennis shoes on, gathered my phone and flashlight, and moved closer to the door, getting ready to dart down to the storm shelter that I have never had to use in my life. Around 5:50 p.m., I was watching the news by my back door, with my girls at my side. Patrick drew a small yellow circle around an area that he was certain was going to take the first hit inside the city limits of Laurel. Inside that small yellow circle sat my home.
What happened next was a comedy of errors. In my hands, I had the leash that was attached to my 14-year-old dachshund Shelby, my phone (with my parents on the line) and my iPad (so I could watch the news from the shelter). My niece had the famous dog Mudd on the end of his leash, along with her flashlight and phone. She also brought a bag of cookies, just in case. My daughter had to have her guinea pig Charlotte, for she couldn’t bear the thought of her being left alone in the house.
As the weather radar turned red, I shouted, “Let’s go!” as we all headed out the door to the shelter. About halfway down, I heard yelling behind me. “Mudd got loose!” As I turned around to help wrangle him up, Shelby pulled out of her own collar. The kids were scrambling to gather the dogs, but I took command and ordered them into the shelter without me. Lauren caught Shelby, and I ran back uphill to collect Mudd. He was shivering at the back door wanting to go back inside.
Dogs have a sense of danger somehow, and he was aware that things were not normal in the atmosphere. I picked up his 40-pound body and carried him down the hill into the shelter. As I entered the shelter, I heard the continuing Facebook live video reporting that the storm was “on the ground” and to stay put. After a few minutes, we got the all clear to return to our house, but my daughter said, “I think I want to stay here a little longer.”
Once we were sure we were safe, we made our way back outside. How still it was. Not a leaf was moving on any tree. And it was dark. I don’t think I have ever seen Laurel so dark.
After our nerves settled, we sat on the front porch listening to the wind pick back up as we anticipated more storms approaching. We heard sirens and wondered in silence if our friends in our Home Town were OK. We reflected on our own experiences that night, and processed the fear and excitement that we went through individually. We laughed at our sloppy, unorganized, stumbling trek to the storm shelter and realized that we were not as prepared as we thought we were. We learned some things that I think can be translated to life lessons.
Even if we think the storm won’t come down our street, it can. Life is eventful. No one is immune to tragedy or loss. Loss may come in different forms to different people, but we will all experience it at some point or another. Be careful not to think it can’t happen to you because storms have a way of finding your front door, when you are least expecting it.
Be prepared. Listen to the experts around you. That means that we have to trust people sometimes. We don’t know everything, and we have to be open to taking advice from others — especially if they are trying to help us. When the expert (parent, pastor, counselor, doctor) says, “Get in your safe place,” then we should take heed.
Things will never go according to plan. Something as simple as walking downhill to a storm shelter can have its challenges, especially when a group is involved. Accept the fact that life is not perfect, that sometimes things will slip away. We have to adapt and overcome. Be willing to learn from your mistakes. Don’t make excuses, and do better next time.
It probably wasn’t wise for me to return to the house to get Mudd, but I took a chance and got lucky. I have to be better prepared so that things can go more smoothly if we ever have to run for it again. That counts in life, too.
My hopes are that all of you were safe during the storm that raged in The City Beautiful and Jones County. If you didn’t fare so well, my prayers are with you. We are a community of survivors. If you don’t believe me, I will show you some pictures from Aug. 29, 2005 that tell otherwise.
Be safe and have a very Happy New Year!
•
Dr. Rhonda Smith is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at South Central Regional Medical Center. Email her at rsmith@scrmc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.