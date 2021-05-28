In the foreword to our best-selling “A Taste of Home Town” cookbook, former ReView of Jones County and LL-C columnist Karen Rasberry call’s Laurel “The Cradle of Civilization,” and the town really seems to be trying to live up to that lofty billing.
Last week, we reported that Laurel was in the middle of a “BOOM!” like we have never seen before. Sales-tax collections for March were at an all-time record high and close to topping $1 million. Things in Laurel have only gotten better since March, so expect that number to be topped by April and May figures. There is absolutely no doubt that 2021 will smash records and make Laurel the most successful city, per-capita, in the entire state of Mississippi and one of the top small cities in America. That’s pretty darn amazing, and we should all be very proud and happy that we get to call this place our Home Town!
Ben and Erin Napier certainly deserve the bulk of the credit for the turnaround, and they are receiving such credit. Fortune Magazine selected the couple as one of the “World’s 50 Greatest Leaders” for their contributions to turning Laurel into both a place people want to live as well as a top destination for tourists. And, if that wasn’t enough, they were featured on CBS Sunday Morning last week. They have become one of the most famous couples in the nation, but there they were just a couple of weeks ago walking down a major avenue on their way to church with their young daughter, and no one seemed to be bothering them. Good job, Laurel! Keep that up.
Just when you think things couldn’t get any busier or better in Laurel, along comes this week. On Wednesday, I’ll be moderating a question-and-answer forum with Mayor Johnny Magee and challenger Miranda Beard on Supertalk Laurel 99.3. This event will take place in the Supertalk studio on Central Avenue, in the heart of busy downtown Laurel, and will run from 9-10 a.m. We will also be airing the show on our Facebook page. If you are a voter in Laurel, you don’t want to miss this.
Outside of Ben and Erin themselves, Magee and Beard are probably the two most well-known Laurel residents. To put this in perspective, I ran for Mayor of Laurel myself when I was in my early 30s. Miranda Beard covered that race for WDAM and Johnny Magee was already on the Laurel City Council at that time. I’m two years away from age 60, which shows you how long these two candidates have been in the public eye.
I’ve been an admirer of both Magee and Beard for many years, but became even more so after recent interviews that we had at the LL-C office with each candidate. Both candidates are highly successful, hard workers and take great pride in the city they live in. Most important to me is that both candidates come across as being fair and honest. Both squelched rumors that had been floating around about them and, outside of Beard not wanting to talk about her acrimonious split with WDAM, both were very candid, which is very rare in people running for office.
I’m very honored that I will be moderating the discussion with both of them on Wednesday, and I will do my best not to screw it up.
If politics doesn’t float your boat … well, then, just hang on until Saturday. Every Saturday in downtown Laurel is just one big party nowadays, but next Saturday, June 5, is going to be the humdinger of all humdingers.
June Jam kicks off at noon with live music at The Knight Butcher, on the very same patio where a teenage Erin Napier (then Rasberry) would sing during open-mic night back when it was Signature Coffee House. Chad Knight is a great musician himself, but I’d imagine Chad, along with his wife Terri, will be too busy serving up delicious ribeye sandwiches to make an appearance on stage.
At 3 p.m., the party will move to Trustmark Art Park on the corner of North Magnolia and Oak streets. This is where Ra’Shad The Blues Kid will appear as part of the Live in Laurel series that was successfully started by Brad Kent and Chad Edwards, for no other reason than they both really love Laurel and music.
Then, at 6 p.m., the party will move one block over to the parking lot across from Ben’s workshop. And that is where the entire party will be amped up to a more national level. Without question, Danny Rasberry is responsible for bringing more headliners to Laurel, Miss., than anyone in history, and this time he has really outdone himself.
Serabee, a finalist on The Voice, kicks things off. She’s followed by Grammy award-winning songwriter and hitmaker Paul Overstreet. Overstreet’s resume is littered with Top 10 songs, some of which he wrote for artists such as Randy Travis, George Jones and Kenny Chesney, and others that he sang himself.
Following Overstreet will be Ronnie McDowell, who will be making a return appearance in Laurel. I saw McDowell perform on the stage at The Reserve, when Rasberry was originally bringing big-name stars to Laurel, back before Laurel was the national sensation and tourist destination that it is now. Take if from someone who has seen him, McDowell is a great entertainer and his will be a performance you won’t want to miss, especially if you are a fan of Elvis.
And if that wasn’t enough, country music icon T.G. Sheppard will close out the night. If you don’t know who T.G. Sheppard is, then you aren’t a country music fan, as he has sold more than 20 million records and had 25 No. 1 singles during his five-decade career.
And how much do you have to pay to see a lineup that includes three bonafide country music icons? Thanks to Danny Rasberrry … zilch, nada, nothing. All you have to do is show up, bring a lawn chair and enjoy the show. This is Rasberry’s way of saying thank you to the community for supporting downtown.
But, honestly, we should all be saying “thank you” to Danny Rasberry. Not just for bringing this unbelievable concert event to downtown Laurel but for years — no, decades — of trying to make Laurel a better place to live for all of us. Danny has worked tirelessly to bring life to downtown Laurel, and was doing it back when the place was a ghost town. I don’t know if anyone has invested more in downtown than Danny Rasberry, and what he tried to do with The Reserve was not only ahead of its time, but it was incredibly daring and brave.
After making such a huge investment and having to shut down, most people would have been bitter and full of disdain, but not Danny Rasberry. Instead, here he is, throwing us a free concert full of top-notch country music entertainers.
We are proud to be a media sponsor of the event along with B-95 .. but, honestly, all of the credit for this event goes to Danny Rasberry. I hope you all will join me in saying, thank you, Mr. Rasberry, from a very grateful community.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
