Publisher’s note: In an effort for fairness, we welcome Mr. Walker’s rebuttal to the following rebuttal of the original rebuttal, but after that, the Leader-Call will not publish any more rebuttals on this issue written by Mr. Parrish or Mr. Walker. The Leader-Call has offered both Mr. Parrish and Mr. Walker the opportunity to pen a regular weekly column in which they would be allowed to express whatever opinions they would like on any subject. As of now, neither man has accepted the offer. We have another offer as well: if Mr. Parrish and Mr. Walker are interested in a roundtable discussion on this subject, we will gladly host it, film it and make it available online. We believe this would not only be educational but also could lead to positive change in the community.
Wow!! Somebody must not have bought a Ford truck. Where to begin: It’s not the first personal attack, and I’m sure not the last. By the way, I don’t do Facebook or Twitter, so have at it.
I’m not sure I can adequately reply to all the misrepresentations made in Mr. Jimmy Walker’s July 9, 2020, Laurel Leader-Call article, but here’s a try. If you are reading this, please remember this quote and observation of the great English essayist Jonathan Swift, who was born over 300 years ago: “You cannot reason a person out of something they were not reasoned into.”
I could have saved you a lot of research on quoting the secession resolutions of various state legislatures. They undoubtedly concentrated on slavery in their resolutions, but the issues were more complex than that. Oh, by the way, did you know that the person who was one of the largest slave owners in South Carolina in 1861 was a black man named William (April) Ellison? My dead Confederate ancestors never owned a slave.
The battle emblem that so offends you was not the official flag of the Confederate government. It was the battle flag that so many of these non-slaveholding boys and men fought and died under in response to the call of their state governments to form an independent nation and to fight off an invasion of their states by a invading army. These citizen soldiers’ reason for fighting is best summed up by the response of the dying Confederate soldier to the Union soldier’s question as to why he kept fighting against such overwhelming force: “Because you are here.”
Your designation of the Confederacy as a traitorous nation is almost amusing. If it’s a nation, how can it be traitorous trying to repel an invasion when your state has voted to leave the union? Notice it was called a “union,” and people actually got to vote on the issue.
You see. Mr. Walker, the Mississippi Legislature in 1861 was primarily controlled by rich Delta planters, sorta like now it’s controlled by the Chamber of Commerce and rich guys like you. The average Confederate soldier never owned a slave or aspired to. By the way, what do you start your employees wages at? Ever heard of “slave wages?” That’s the modern way to hold people in bondage. Kinda like the New England yankee textile factory owners who worked 8-year-old kids 16 hours a day for as little as a nickle a day.
As to your suggestion that I get together with community organizers to address concerns, why don’t you and the mayor just do it. I sorta burned out relying on community organizers when Barack Obama, community organizer, spent eight years leading this great country further down the road to destruction and paving the way for the communist Black Lives Matter movement (Can you say, “All Lives Matter?”). If you don’t think these people are communist, look up their website. They are very up front. It’s destroy and rebuild.
Why don’t you and the mayor do just one thing I suggested? That is, help young (and older) black women save their unborn babies by providing some type of city action to assist many of these women so they do not make the disastrous choice of driving to Jackson or Alabama to have their unborn children killed. Don’t you realize that since 1973 (when the Supreme Court discovered this right to murder) that approximately 16 million black babies have been murdered in their mother’s womb? That is about five times the total slave population of the Confederacy in 1861. On average, 1,876 black babies are murdered every day in the United States before they can be born. Dealing with these uncomfortable facts might step on some liberal toes, right? It’s a lot easier to attack some flag that long-dead men fought under. I get it. Lot more “woke.”
As Gen. Patrick Cleburne, an Irish immigrant and non-slave-holding shop keeper said before he was killed at the Battle of Franklin: “Surrender means that the history of this heroic struggle will be written by the enemy; that our youth will be trained by Northern school teachers; will learn from Northern school books their version of the war; will be impressed by all the influences of history and education to regard our gallant dead as traitors …” Well, wasn’t he prescient?
To try to judge the motive of people who lived 150 years ago in a different culture with different information and backgrounds is quite presumptuous. Slavery, which unfortunately still exists in this world, is undoubtedly a moral evil. Our present society has legalized the killing of unborn human beings (more than 60 million since 1973). Legalized what used to be called “the abominable and detestable crime against nature,” sodomy, and pretends that a man can be a woman if he wants to (think I’ll be a cat tomorrow; a lot of people already think I’m a jackass). Really? And we want to condemn all these people for not solving a moral evil sooner.
I note that you claim that you and the mayor were exercising free speech when you decided to take the law into your own hands and haul down the flag of the State of Mississippi because it offended you. You refer as justification for your illegal act a United States Supreme Court decision that said you can burn the flag of the United States, a horrible decision. Is that flag next? After all, it flew over slavery for more than 80 years, and the flag that offends you and the mayor wasn’t adopted until 1893.
No, the fact that it wouldn’t have been illegal if you and the mayor could have waited a few day for the Mississippi Legislature to cave in to Black Lives Matter, a communist organization, doesn’t absolve either of you. It was a crime when you did it. The Sunday the legislature performed this act of perfidy is “a day that will live in infamy.” You see, their craven appeasement of the rioters and looters will only encourage them. The old Latin adage is appropriate: “Si vis pacem, para bellum,” meaning, “if you want peace, prepare for war.” Not lay down and surrender before a shot is fired, as the legislature has done.
As a man named John Fisher (Saint to some) said over 400 years ago, “The fort is betrayed even of them that should have defended it.” Where will you draw a line? The leftist rioters will never be satisfied until they have destroyed all monuments and any truthful recognition of the past. The mayor and city council of Jackson are now taking down the statue of President and Gen. Andrew Jackson, who saved New Orleans from the British in the War of 1812.
Your heroes in the legislature, including our members of the House of Representatives, (one of whom gave $500 of his campaign donations his supporters gave him to a pro-abortion, anti-gun Senate Democrat) fixed it where the people can’t vote on it this time. I’m sure Gov. “Tator the Traitor” Reeves and his hand-picked commission will come up with a beautiful design. I suggest the picture of the corpse plant (it stinks) and a weasel. They and their rich Chamber of Commerce buddies didn’t like the outcome of the last vote in 2001. Oh, it wasn’t just the old white guys who kept that flag by popular vote in 2001. Sixty-four percent voted to keep it. This vote to keep the flag included, among others, Jefferson Davis County and Issaquena County, both majority black counties.
As I stated, for many, it is all about the money. The Chamber of Commerce and big money, now caving to terrorist organizations, couldn’t get the votes in 2001 (they tried). So they just did it anyway. Can’t risk letting you vote again. Good things and bad things have happened in this state since the adoption of this flag in 1893. Mississippi has more black public officials than any other state in the nation. While that flag flew, Mr. Magee was elected mayor and you became the owner of a major car dealership. Good for both of you.
Bottom line, the terrorists and rioters didn’t even have to mount much of a threat to force the Mississippi Legislature to get them to cave in. The chamber and big money just got to them again, like it did when they wrote that secession resolution in 1861.
In closing, I’ve got an offer for all you folks who think flag burning is free speech. Instead of tearing down flags and statues and trying to obliterate history, let’s build up. For years, I’ve mentioned to different people the idea of building a memorial statue to the pioneers of the civil rights movement. I think the ideal place would be at the courthouse, but if a problem, City Hall. Hopefully, it would contain one of the many memorable quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Let’s do it. I’ll make the first contribution, $500. Match it, and get your mayor buddy to get it through the City Council. You see, Mr. Walker, you don’t have to appease a bunch of terrorists and blaspheme the past and all those dead people to honor others. Build up, not tear down.
This is my final word on the subject and, in the end, I guess it’s not so much what you and I (or others) think. It’s like the motto on the great seal of the Confederacy said: “Deo vindice” (God will judge).
J. Ronald Parrish is an attorney and former assistant district attorney for Jones County.
