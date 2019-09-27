Last year, I was contacted by the family of the original founder of The Animal Rescue League. The ARL was in a desperate state and on the verge of having to close its doors forever. We ran a series of feature stories and the community responded with an outpouring of support and the iconic no-kill animal shelter was saved.
Now, I’m back to ask for your help once again. But this time, I’m asking for your help in saving our fellow human beings. We live in a very blessed community, but unfortunately, life isn’t so grand for everyone. We have people who are homeless, helpless and hungry right here in Jones County. No one wants to talk about it, but there are entire families living in poverty and despair right in our own backyard … well, at least in our parks.
I can’t say that I know what it is like to be homeless, but I definitely know what it is like to live in poverty and despair while feeling hopeless. When I was 12 years old, my mother waited for my father to leave for work, backed a U-Haul up to the house and took the furniture, along with me and my little sister, and fled to an apartment complex six states away. I spent two years in Florida, during which time I was beaten up, mugged and molested before I finally escaped back to live with my dad and two older brothers in New Jersey.
Unfortunately, my dad was an alcoholic who had completely given up on life after my mother left him. Even though he was a carpenter by trade, my father went to bars and drank while our house literally fell apart around us. By the time I was 15, we couldn’t walk in one room because the floor had caved into the crawl space underneath it. Our roof not only leaked, but it too was collapsing into the house. We had rats, one of which died in the walls and turned the house into a place that would make me gag every time I got home from school. If you haven’t had to live with the smell of a decaying animal in your walls, count your blessings because the putrid smell lasts for months.
But worst of all, for almost my entire teenage years, we had no running water. My older brothers and I would have to take empty milk carton jugs and drive to an old water pump located in a town six or seven miles from our home to fill them. We would use them to flush the toilet and to clean ourselves the best we could. There is no doubt that if a public official had ever happened upon our house that was located on a dirt road in the country, the house would have been condemned and I would have been hauled off by social services.
I’ll never forget the feelings of desperation and melancholy that encompassed most of my teenage years. You feel hopeless and you live each day just to survive. That is how I imagine our homeless population here in Jones County feels.
Fortunately, there is a charitable organization out there trying its hardest to help these people and, just like we did with the Animal Rescue League, we’re coming to you to ask that you in turn help this great organization to succeed in their mission, which is to “meet human needs in His Name without discrimination” and in the process “give hope and dignity to everyone, especially those who feel forgotten.”
The Salvation Army of Laurel will be celebrating its 80th year of service to Laurel. I can’t imagine all of the good the organization has done in the past eight decades, but it needs our help now.
I had the honor of being invited by Noel Rogers to a board meeting last week, where, quite honestly, I learned that there is a lot more to The Salvation Army than simply ringing bells at Christmas time and helping people empty their closets of old clothes. The Laurel Salvation Army actually serves Jones, Jasper, Clark, Wayne, Smith and Simpson counties. The folks there feed, clothe and provide shelter for countless poor people. In the past three months alone, the shelter on 13th Avenue in Laurel has provided more than 2,100 meals to the hungry and has housed close to 200 homeless people, including those with children.
The shelter is vital for our community as it helps keep people from living on our streets. It gives them an opportunity to get a meal, a bed, to get out of the scorching heat in summer and the freezing cold in winter.
But the Salvation Army of Laurel does even more than that. Its “Pathway of Hope” program takes families with children and offers assistance in breaking the cycle of crisis, dependency and vulnerability that repeats from generation to generation. It is a long-term program that puts entire families back on their feet — parents employed, kids educated and everyone productive, self sufficient members of society. What an awesome goal and an even better achievement.
Our readers were so kind and generous when we asked you to help the ARL, which takes and helps homeless animals. Now, I’m asking you, from the bottom of my heart, to be even more generous when it comes to helping the Salvation Army of Laurel, which takes in and helps homeless, hungry, poor people, many of whom have children.
The good news is that there are so many ways that you can help. Right now, the Salvation Army of Laurel is in desperate need of canned goods, cereal, sugar and other dry goods to help feed the hungry. These can be dropped off at the Laurel location at 205 N. 13th Avenue Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m.-4 p.m. or at the thrift store next door Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Of course, while you are at it, go ahead and clean out that closet, because they will always accept your old clothes, even the ones with holes in them.
You can also visit The Salvation of Army of Laurel Facebook page and click on the “give.salvationarmyaim.org” link to give a monetary donation. If you would rather send a donation to its 205, N. 13th Ave, Laurel, MS 39440 address, please make sure your check is made out to the Salvation Army of Laurel, so that the money stays right here to help those in Jones, Jasper, Wayne, Clarke, Smith and Simpson counties.
In conjuction with the 80th anniversary, you will be seeing a lot more about the Salvation Army of Laurel in the coming year. This organization, which has been a blessing to the community for eight decades, deserves our continual support. Sure, stuff those red kettles full of your spare change during the holidays, give toys for their annual “Angel Tree” Christmas assistance program and clean out your pantries and closets. But more than that, remember this organization year round as it helps those in our community who need our help the most.
Let’s all help the Salvation Army of Laurel offer a “Pathway of Hope” to all those among us who feel hopeless.
