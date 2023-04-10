Patrick Henry famously said when closing his speech before the Second Virginia Convention in 1775, “Gentlemen may cry, ‘Peace, Peace,’ but there is no peace. The war is actually begun! The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms! Our brethren are already in the field! Why stand we here idle? ... Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty, or give me death!”
Henry made his resounding and defiant statement in the face of the prevailing sentiment of that critical time when a decision loomed for the American colonists. Would they continue under England’s crown and tolerate the usurpations forced on them, or rally and declare themselves free people. The north then were the colonies of Massachusetts and New York, where King George III had landed troops and positioned warships in their harbors to enforce his will. Henry was right, their brothers were already in the field in the north, if not open violence, then the lines were being drawn. A one-sided war was being waged on them. It would be the next year, 1776, when the gauntlet was thrown down… and “We the People” wouldn’t stand it any longer.
Where am I going with this? Here is my opinion. Patrick Henry and I are brothers across the 200-plus years since he passionately stated what he believed. His words then, resonate with me now. I feel a kinship with that man and his passion. I’m inspired by his honesty and determination. I’m humbled by his courage and character, and I’m inspired by the Founders and our nation’s radical step ahead from what, up until them and their brilliance, was a world dominated by power over the individual, and which disregarded the worth of all men. I believe that my rights, your rights, as they wrote, come from God almighty, and that government is established only to safeguard and ensure their protection. And that this, our government, is ours to keep or discard when it fails us. Read it, it’s in the preamble to our Declaration of Independence.
We started out right. But we’ve gone horribly wrong. And now we’ve gone full circle. Not because our form of government is flawed – it’s the finest of an evil necessity for an ordered and secure life; but that the character of the men and women we’ve given responsibility to carry out the vision of our Founders and authors of this republic, aren’t them. The flaw in our founding was a failure to foresee the advent of politics as a “career,” and not a sacred responsibility and duty… and which now, sadly facilitates a selfish pathway to financial wealth, and personal influence, and the greatest prize, power. Ask yourselves, which politician do you believe is an actual statesman, honorable and resolute in their duties to our Constitution and principles? Which of them are clearly and unapologetically dedicated to their obligation to us, and the future of us and our children? We’re living out the consequences of that failure today. I believe “We the People” are, like our colonial ancestors in 1775 — at war — with our own government. An asymmetric war as I write this, being waged by an illegitimate administration as far removed from a love for us, and a respect for the American people and our values, as King George III and his court and Parliament were in Henry’s day.
This war — and it is war — is not just rooted in the abuses of a federal government which now, for all intents and purposes, has not only circled back to unfair taxation without representation but blatant weaponization of its departments, agencies and bureaus against the people to ignore our rights, pursue political opposition and intimidate us, and rule by fear, corruption, elitism, “executive fiat” and then shored-up by a sympathetic, compromised, agenda-driven judiciary. The aim is to actively affect the elimination of our Constitution and remake this nation into a centralized-government state, all powerful and all controlling. It’s hellbent on destroying the principles of our Judeo-Christian ethos. They apparently believe they are the radicals, but in truth, they’re throwbacks to the time before the United States and our republic burst forth on the world stage, and are an openly “foreign” aggressor, more aligned with the model of communist China than to this nation. We are being undone piece by piece, thread by thread, day-in, day-out by this internal, domestic enemy of freedom. Everything you and I believe to be good is to them, bad, and to win they use the tactics which distort, deride, malign, devalue, and eliminate our history, traditions, values and ethics. I believe they view our nation like they see the life of the unborn. Abortion is their answer to inconvenience.
We are attacked every day and every night we go to our beds hopeful, somehow, someway we’ll wake up in the country we believed in and once was. But remember this: to forge this country, the men in the days of our founding stood and said, “No more!” And the signers said so boldly and told everyone what they were willing to give up for freedom, “…we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.” I think we all need to weigh our own commitment to our nation and ask ourselves, “Are we up to the cost of keeping this freedom?”
I’m certainly no Patrick Henry, but I feel his spirit today. This enemy mistakenly believes, and has convinced itself, they’re “revolutionary,” but they’re deluding themselves. Our revolution, the one of 1776, is the true and righteous fight, and it is not over. So, Mr. Henry, I’m with you.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
