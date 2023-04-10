Patrick Henry

Patrick Henry (image from Wikipedia)

Patrick Henry famously said when closing his speech before the Second Virginia Convention in 1775, “Gentlemen may cry, ‘Peace, Peace,’ but there is no peace. The war is actually begun! The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms! Our brethren are already in the field! Why stand we here idle? ... Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty, or give me death!” 

Buck Torske

Buck Torske

Henry made his resounding and defiant statement in the face of the prevailing sentiment of that critical time when a decision loomed for the American colonists. Would they continue under England’s crown and tolerate the usurpations forced on them, or rally and declare themselves free people. The north then were the colonies of Massachusetts and New York, where King George III had landed troops and positioned warships in their harbors to enforce his will. Henry was right, their brothers were already in the field in the north, if not open violence, then the lines were being drawn. A one-sided war was being waged on them. It would be the next year, 1776, when the gauntlet was thrown down… and “We the People” wouldn’t stand it any longer.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.