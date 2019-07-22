Sunday we celebrated the Lord’s Supper in our church. Two weeks ago, I celebrated the Lord’s Supper with fellow believers in a Baptist Church in Russia. Both celebrations were in remembrance of the same Jesus until He returns. All believers around the world share the same citizenship in heaven, and that citizenship supersedes our earthly residences and loyalties.
Last week Americans celebrated and commemorated Apollo 11 astronauts’ landing on the moon. What an amazing accomplishment that some still deny today! Yes, I remember where I was and what I saw and heard on the black-and-white television. A friend was making an 8mm movie of what we watched on television. That “home movie” might be worth millions of dollars today.
The past two decades in America have been fraught with political unrest and instability, but not to the extent of political strife during the 1960s, social media notwithstanding. In a way, the moon landing ended the 60s cacophony on a positive high note. It didn’t undo all the harsh realities and conflicts within American society, but it focused our attention on something literally beyond mankind’s grasp.
Astronauts in the Apollo program apparently shared a kind of reverence for their mission. This reverence may have been juxtaposed against the “God is dead” movement popularized by academics and Time Magazine in the middle of the decade. Time featured the question, “Is God Dead?” on its April 8, 1966, cover, and inside stories opined about Friedrich Nietzsche’s declaration that God is dead.
In contrast to “if it feels good, do it” mantra, Apollo astronauts were disciplined physically, mentally, and emotionally. Some of them, maybe even most of them were devoted Christians. Aside from Madalyn Murray O’Hair, America’s most prominent atheist activist, most Americans still believed in God. O’Hair sued NASA after Apollo 8 read passages from Genesis about the creation of the world.
In that context, Astronaut Buzz Aldrin planned to take Communion (celebrating the Lord’s Supper) after landing on the moon. In prelude to the celebration, Aldrin said, “I would like to take this opportunity to ask every person listening in, whoever and wherever they may be, to pause for a moment and contemplate the events of the past few hours and to give thanks in his or her own way.” Then he silently read John 15:5 from a handwritten notecard, “As Jesus said: I am the vine, you are the branches. Whoever remains in me, and I in him, will bear much fruit; for you can do nothing without me.”
Later, as he recounted his private ceremony, Aldrin said, “In the radio blackout I opened the little plastic packages which contained bread and wine. I poured the wine into the chalice our church had given me. In the one-sixth gravity of the moon, the wine curled slowly and gracefully up the side of the cup. It was interesting to think that the very first liquid ever poured on the moon, and the first food eaten there, were communion elements.”
•
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.