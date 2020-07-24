Several years ago, in another hysterical bout of political correctness, you weren’t supposed to say “cop” to refer to law enforcement officers. Well, we got that word from the Old English term of “constable on patrol.” Over the years, it got shortened down to “cop.” Nothing wrong with that. Still isn’t and doesn’t seem to be a big issue anymore.
When I use the term “cop,” I am referring to any law enforcement officer who gets to carry a gun, has a badge and the authority to place you in jail (including people who work in our jails). That being said, they have been getting a bad “rap.” Are there crooked, abusive, thugs who are cops? Sure are, along with some who just make honest mistakes. But there are doctors, lawyers, plumbers, electricians and ministers of the gospel who fit the same description.
There is no occupation in the history of this world that does not have some people who are a disgrace to the profession. Guess what? There will never be. Whatever occupation you are talking about needs to do all it can to weed out the bad characters. There are a few things you can do to minimize the bad characters in any occupation. One is to pay them enough so that you can attract and enable people of high caliber to hold the position without them having to make a financial sacrifice when they take the job. Many cops now work second jobs to make ends meet. This is wrong, considering how essential these individuals are to maintaining a civilized society.
When that cop pulls you over for speeding and walks up to your window, he doesn’t know if he’s going to see your license or a gun in his face. For a person trying to do what you hired him to do — enforce the laws — it can be a nerve-racking job. People who indiscriminately hurl vulgar insults, bricks and bottles at these cops deserve to be in jail.
Let’s look at an uncomfortable truth. Most of these protesters, specifically the Black Lives Matter and Antifa thugs, have their own agenda. It is about tearing down the United States, obliterating its history and replacing it with their Marxist, Communist nation with its own version of the past and a freedomless future, unless you agree with their perverted notions of justice.
A few well-meaning people are sucked in — don’t let that be you. By the way, if you will notice, there are a lot of white faces (it’s not just black people, in spite of what the race hustlers want you to believe) in these riotous, destructive mobs.
Let’s talk about another taboo subject. The supposed reason all of this mob violence and destruction started was the death of one man in Minnesota. From all I have seen, the death of this man was unjustified and the individual who killed him is justly charged with his murder. Unless there is other evidence, unknown to me, that shows different facts, I hope the cop who did the killing is convicted, by a jury, not a lynch mob.
On the other hand, if you believe that the thugs leading the rioting and looting are genuinely concerned about this man’s death, I submit you are mistaken. These people are using him as an excuse to impose a radical transformative ideology on the United States. His death was the excuse they were waiting for.
Look at their websites. They are very frank about what they intend for this country. Those who think you can appease such a group of radicals by giving them part of what they want are mistaken. To them, giving in to any part of their radical socialist agenda is only viewed as weakness and is an encouragement for further acts of violence and lawlessness.
What can we do in Laurel and Jones County to combat this insanity? It might seem insignificant to you, but it could start with paying cops a decent salary. You need to think about this issue. A beginning cop’s salary should be sufficient to support himself, and a wife and family. Most don’t get such a salary without large amounts of overtime. Here are individuals who you entrust with the power of life and death over you and to protect you from criminals. They have badges and guns and can take away your freedom. Many could make more money working at some local factory.
Next time you need a plumber, hire the first guy who knocks on your door and agrees to do the job for 50 cents an hour and see how long it takes for your leaky pipe to reappear.
What is amazing is that you don’t have more rogue cops than you actually have. Oh, and if you got a beef with some cop who is arresting you on the street, the place to settle it is in court, not by fighting him in the street. That’s why our jury system is so important to our freedoms. That’s where the check on police misconduct comes in.
No jury has to, and should not, convict anyone who is a victim of such misconduct. The place to settle your dispute is not in the street, it’s the courtroom. Every juror should remember this and never fail to hold those guilty of misconduct accountable by freeing an accused. No lawyer, cop, judge or anyone else can force a jury to convict anyone. They, our juries, are our final line of defense against tyranny, not riotous, looting mobs who seek to defund those who we have hired to protect us (cops) and force us by intimidation to adopt their radical transformation of our nation.
Considering the power given them and the importance of maintaining a civilized society and to enable qualified, honest and decent individuals to seek out and hold these positions without financial sacrifice, it is essential and a matter of justice that they receive a salary commensurate with the responsibility they hold. With the abuse that the law enforcement profession is now taking, this is more important than ever.
Laurel and Jones County can set an example for Mississippi and the rest of the United States. What a great opportunity for us as a city and county. Let the riotous, looting thugs who are burning down our cities know where we stand. Begin a cop’s pay at no less than a school teacher.
Also, to send a message and because it the right thing to do, at the end of this year, give every law enforcement officer a $5,000 bonus rather than a brick. Our City Council and Board of Supervisors can find this money if they really want to.
Heck, I wouldn’t even oppose paying a small tax increase if that’s what it takes. They have been increased in the past for a lot less worthy reasons. Next time there is a meeting of our city or county governing bodies, let’s see if someone will at least bring this up and work on this worthy project. What a good message to send. We might even make the Fake News.
J. Ronald Parrish is an attorney for former assistant district attorney. He lives in Jones County.
