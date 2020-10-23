When you hear the name Howard Stern, what’s the first thing you think of?
Shock jock? Disgusting? Vile self-promoter? Junior-high locker-room humor?
If your only exposure to him is through mainstream media reports, it would be understandable if your answer is “all of the above.”
Those of us who listen for ourselves have a very different impression. Yes, he can be crude, but that doesn’t sum him up. He’s actually very intelligent and an amazing communicator. He delivers what is likely the largest consistent and loyal audience in all of media via satellite radio. He and his wife are huge in animal rescue, housing upwards of two dozen homeless cats at a time while raising millions of dollars for the cause. He has an old-fashioned work ethic and has no tolerance for those who don’t. He’s the best interviewer in the business. He’s devoted to his elderly mom and dad, even though he mocks them mercilessly (and hilariously). And he’s a fitness and nutrition nut who has remained slim and in shape since putting on a few extra pounds more than 25 years ago. Remember that last point …
Ask people what they think about Oprah Winfrey, and they’ll likely offer answers such as: Generous, relatable, courageous, multi-talented, powerful. Some say she was directly responsible for Barack Obama rising to prominence and to the presidency, so add “kingmaker” to her resumé. We’ve also watched her struggle with her weight for years, going from fat to thin, to fatter, to thin before landing at pleasantly plump. Remember that last point …
Stern got his first radio gig in 1986. That’s the same year that Oprah began her nationally syndicated talk show. Both media moguls are 66 years old. She’s worth $2.6 billion, he’s worth $650 million, according to the gazillionaire Google.
If you asked most people who they’d rather babysit their children, they’d say “Oprah,” without hesitating. Never mind that Howard helped raise three beautiful, accomplished daughters and Oprah has no kids. You’ve never heard anything about the Stern girls, so their dad must’ve done something right, despite his reputation for disrespecting women.
If you asked most people who they would want to get advice from on how to become successful, Oprah would be the answer of the overwhelming majority. But she speaks in platitudes that are received as gospel, as if someone should be standing there with stone tablets, etching every word for all humanity and history. Being associated with her and getting the benefit of her blessing has made numerous people successful — Obama, Dr. Phil, Gayle King, Dr. Oz, Suze Orman, Rachael Ray, countless authors — but has her advice made anyone successful?
Howard speaks in practical terms. He’d never put himself on a pedestal. On the contrary. He thinks of himself as ordinary. If he were a child now, experts would say he suffers from low self-esteem. He does, however, possess a strong drive and work ethic. And some of the off-the-cuff answers he’s given to callers would be great advice for teenagers. Seriously. (Relax, parents, your teens are talking about all of the same smut Stern does on his show or worse … Yes, even your little angel.)
But while they’re listening and laughing, they may stumble into something that’s actually helpful. Several times, I’ve heard him talk about his first job as a dishwasher, and how he took pride in it and tried to do it well, then how he got his first radio job, at $96 per week, and arrived at the station an hour early, prepared all the time and took risks, always working to get better and bring attention to his show, which was the name of the game with ratings to bring in revenue.
If you find all of this hard to believe because of your preconceived notions about Howard Stern, I understand. That’s how I was, too. Not long after moving to Laurel, I learned that Jim was a huge Howard fan and had even written a book about him. I was surprised. I said something clichéd about the DJ who may have fully funded the FCC for years, and Jim said, “He’s a genius.” I scoffed but didn’t argue.
As I got to know Jim better, I realized that we had similar tastes in entertainment. But the Stern thing … I just didn’t get it. I’m no prude, but the soundbites I heard, the things I read and the infamous “Fartman” appearance at the MTV awards show … just not my brand of humor.
And then a few years ago, I got Sirius/XM radio. I started listening. I still didn’t get it. Too many inside jokes. Too much about the staff. It’s likely that I’m the only person in America with Dr. Laura and Howard Stern programmed into my radio. I listened to her more, but when her show went off, I would switch to him to stay awake while I was delivering papers to stores three nights per week. It all started to make sense before long. I became a fan and came to the conclusion that he was one of the most misunderstood men in the world.
His interviews with actors, musicians and all sorts of celebrities — including many with Donald Trump way before he even thought about running for president — are amazing. There were no real time or content restrictions, and he is fearless when it comes to asking questions. He asks things we want to know, whether we will admit it or not. He makes A-list celebrities human. Hell, he even made Hillary Clinton sound almost human, albeit a few months too late for her campaign. His politics are off the rails these days, but he’s still a master of his craft and a better human being than most people know.
Now, that brings me to one question that’s not hypothetical. Stern once sent his staff to ask people on the streets of New York City, where he is most well-known: Would you rather take diet advice from Howard Stern or Oprah Winfrey?
Just about every one of them said Oprah. Seriously? Someone who has proved that she can’t keep excess weight off is preferable to someone who has remained trim and healthy for a quarter century? Howard was baffled by this and the fact that Oprah serves as a spokeswoman for Weight Watchers and diet food brands …
That shows just how superficial people are — and why Trump is in trouble this election. Too many people are more concerned with how someone acts instead of results. Feelings over pragmatism. It’s the same concept that makes New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo a hero in the eyes of Democrats and the prevailing media culture — even though his state had the highest infection rates and his decision to put patients in nursing homes directly resulted in the deaths of thousands. But, hey, he talks nice.
It’s time to give serious consideration to Jim’s plan (see A5), no matter what happens in this election.
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at
