So much has been written by so many about COVID-19 that at times it seems there is nothing left to say.
Then again, in the last two weeks, we have heard of large outbreaks at an Ole Miss fraternity party and COVID-19 parties at University of Alabama. In each instance, large groups of young adults have gathered with complete disregard for the risk to themselves, and more troubling, the potential consequences for others.
Far too many otherwise intelligent and caring adults in my home town of Laurel and around the country continue to disregard simple requests for basic public health measures, such as wearing a mask and not gathering in large groups.
Various arguments are deployed to defend these positions: “This is all a conspiracy” … “the science doesn’t support any of this” … “it doesn’t feel good to wear a mask” …” this infringes my rights as an American” … “everyone is going to get it anyway” are but a few of the reasons used to deflect advice for simple, basic and common-sense measures to limit the spread of infectious diseases spread by a respiratory route.
This is not the first disease spread by respiratory droplets. We have long understood and been urged to cover our cough and sneezes, particularly if we have a cold.
Be honest, haven’t you ever been angry at someone who carelessly came to work or a gathering knowing they were ill, placing innocent others at risk of catching whatever illness they had?
If we feel that way about someone who has a common viral respiratory illness, how much stronger should our reaction be to those who willingly conspire to spread a disease that has, as of today, been either the primary reason or a contributing cause to the death of more than 131,000 of our fellow citizens in less than five months?
Let’s address some of these issues in greater detail.
“The message has been changing so we don’t know what to believe.”
The message has evolved along with our understanding of this novel (fancy word for “new”) virus. The public has been getting a front-row seat to view the sometimes messy scientific process involved in sorting out the complexities of the biology and epidemiology of a new disease.
Unfortunately, few outside of STEM fields know the process or vocabulary well enough to understand the vigorous debate and appreciate the breakneck pace of the last few months’ progress. Please know that there are some things that are known with a high degree of confidence, such as COVID-19 is primarily spread by respiratory droplets and secondarily from the surfaces on which these droplets land.
This manner of spread has been studied and understood for more than a century. This is not humanity’s first rodeo with a virus spread in this manner. We know by long experience and excellent science that some very basic public health measures blunt viral transmission, to whit: hand hygiene, regular cleaning of potentially contaminated surfaces, avoidance of poorly ventilated spaces and/or prolonged close contact with the ill and, most importantly, measures that decrease the number, size and dispersion of respiratory droplets.
None of these measures are foolproof nor have responsible sources ever claimed them to be.
These basic scientific facts form the foundation of recommendations for social (personal) distancing, restrictions on size of gatherings, hand hygiene and the use of masks.
Are masks perfect? No. Masks are, however, simple, inexpensive, widely available and a critical component of suppressing viral spread and overcoming this pandemic. Demanding perfection from a mask or social distancing is an irrational standard. My seatbelt will mitigate the risk of injury in a car crash but not guarantee no harm regardless of the severity of the crash.
Masks are like a seatbelt for our respiratory system, providing some protection for ourselves, but most importantly, protection for others from our unknown spread of virus laden respiratory droplets.
“Only those at risk should take precautions and let everyone else do whatever they want to do.”
I will attempt to briefly do justice to this deeply troubling position.
Our actions always have an effect on others regardless of intent. My mood, words, actions and decisions have both intended and unintended effect on those I know and those I don’t know, those I see and those I don’t see.
While low-risk individuals are indeed less likely to suffer lasting consequences from COVID-19, those they know and those they don’t know or see will also bear the burden.
It’s a bit like the passage in Exodus 34 in which Moses is told the Lord visits the sins of the father to the third and fourth generations. What we do rarely stops with us.
Each of us must decide if we will act in a manner to make society more or less safe for others.
All humanity would benefit not just in regard to this pandemic but from a more just society if we would take this lesson to heart and apply it to our daily lives.
“We just need to get to herd immunity as fast as we can and get this over with.”
While an understandable sentiment, this position fails to account for the full, potential cost of such an approach. It is essential to maintain our economy and our freedoms as we work together to blunt the spread of this virus.
As we do so, however, we must slow down enough to mitigate the very real risk of overwhelming our health care resources.
Consider the following scenario: Fall 2020, COVID-19 hospitalizations are double or triple the current level. ICU bed utilization and overall hospital admissions are 150 percent of normal capacity.
Remember, not everyone hospitalized will have COVID-19.
Some will have pneumonia, heart attacks, strokes, trauma and the myriad other medical misfortunes that befall humanity on a daily basis.
Now, your number or that of someone dear to you comes up. Maybe your grandmother falls and breaks a hip. Your nephew is in a terrible wreck and needs emergent trauma care. That nagging pain you’ve been having in your back is found to be cancer. Something needs to be done. Now!
While we will do our best, our best is no longer what you are accustomed to. The resource and care you need may not be available in a timely fashion and the consequences may be lasting not only for those with COVID-19, but with routine conditions.
This is not a scare tactic. This is a real concern that we in health care are planning for right now.
Be assured, we will do everything humanly possible to help all who need assistance, but being human and having limited resources, there is only so much that can be done.
Please help us help you by following the simple, basic advice noted above.
•
Dr. Mark Horne is chief medical officer at South Central Regional Medical Center.
