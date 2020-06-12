When I’m on the road and have to make a restroom stop — which is fairly frequent because of my industrial-sized drink cup and my growing post-50 prostate —I do something some people could consider strange. If there’s no rest area, I stop at the nearest convenience store or fast-food restaurant to use the facilities … and then, even if there’s a long line and I’m in a huge hurry, I buy something.
That’s the least I can do. It’s a business. The owners buy toilet paper, hand soap and paper towels, and they pay people to stock it and clean it (in theory, at least). Purchasing an overpriced product is the least I can do in exchange for the service provided. In these super-sized convenience stores along our interstates, such as Buc-ee’s and Love’s, it would be easy to slip out undetected. My conscience won’t let me, though. That’s how I’m wired.
Now, I don’t think you’re a bad person if you use the restroom and freshen up without buying something. But if you went in without making a purchase and used that restroom, washed your hands and face, took toilet paper and hand towels, then came out yelling at the employees and customers about how trashy the bathroom is, the quality of the tissue and towels, the low water pressure, the high volume of the awful Muzak and demanded they make things better … well, I’d think you were an ungrateful freeloader. So would most reasonable people.
The scenario I just described is precisely how I see the people who are looting and rioting in major cities across the United States. The ones calling for “defunding” the police aren’t doing the funding in the first place. They’re creating most of the needs for police services while the people who pay the bills are watching their businesses get trashed and go up in flames. Does that make sense?
Yes, that’s painting with a broad brush, which is taboo these days. Well, get over it. Get your own column. The battle cry of opportunistic politicians and race hustlers during times like these is, “We need more dialogue.” I agree. But that dialogue can’t travel on a one-way street and be meaningful. This column is now in the parking lot of that store at a junction, so I’m going to turn on the Highway of Honesty. That way, I’ll avoid traffic …
Most people like me come off like idiots when we give our racial bonafides (“Some of my best friends are black”), so heres one that’s verifiable. The only national award I ever won was early this millennium while working at the weekly paper in Kosciusko. The column called for an end to the archaic practice of separate proms. That may not sound like a bold stance, but at a corporate-owned paper that demanded profit increases every year, it created challenges. A lot of advertisers were pissed off. I suffered financially and personally, earning that most dreaded of labels in the Deep South — “liberal.” But that was OK because I was on firm moral ground, which stands for something (even though you can’t buy groceries with it).
People protesting the death of George Floyd and police brutality are on firm moral ground, too. No one can defend the Minneapolis police officers’ actions and inaction that May day. It’s tempting — and accurate — to point out that almost every high-profile confrontation with police that ended tragically started with a suspect’s non-compliance, but that would come off as defensive. There is no justification for what happened to George Floyd. He was murdered by a man who had an eerily nonchalant countenance while shoving his knee into the handcuffed suspect’s neck for nearly nine minutes.
If Derek Chauvin had not been charged, the riots would be understandable … almost. But the officers were fired immediately and an investigation was launched. Authorities did their due diligence before making an arrest, to be sure the charge fit the crime, increasing the odds of a conviction. The system was working … yet thousands of thugs went out and destroyed property and assaulted officers and ordinary civilians, for no reason other than their skin color. Despicable acts like that are more racist than what happened to George Floyd. His encounter with police was initiated by his behavior (he was high on meth), not skin color. That’s a hard truth, but it’s important to note. It doesn’t, however, make his desperate pleas for his mother and his life any less heartbreaking. He did not deserve to die.
Still, seeing organizations such as Black Lives Matter use this incident to push for sweeping changes to police forces is disingenuous at best. The biggest threat — by far — to young black men is other young black men. It ain’t even close. Five white people are killed in officer-involved shootings for every one black person. Those stats are for this year alone. Saving black lives is not the mission of BLM. Trying to eliminate bad white cops to save black men would be the equivalent of health professionals putting all of their resources into preventing Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria instead of heart disease and cancer.
Despite the narrative that some special interest groups are portraying of police, the Minneapolis Four’s actions were not representative of law enforcement as a whole. There are approximately 1.5 million calls for police service across the country every day. Only the handful that go wrong make the news. They should be dealt with individually.
Another factor to consider is the influence of unions. Chauvin had some issues in his personnel file. But the power of the unions — which liberal-leaning folks love — make it difficult to get rid of bad apples. Most of these high-profile police brutality cases are in metropolitan areas, where unions reign supreme. In the South, we’re mostly right-to-work states and can get rid of problems. At least three locals were fired immediately after getting out of line with suspects in the last couple of years — two Laurel officers who beat and kicked a driver after a high-speed chase and one Waynesboro officer who tased a teen for no good reason.
Claims of “systemic racism” don’t fly. Under President Trump, more minorities were working than ever in our nation’s history, before the self-destruction of a flourishing economy due to COVID-19. Before he took office, President Obama was elected to two terms even though his race makes up less than 15 percent of the population. I’m not good at math, but I don’t see any way he could have won without a large segment of voters crossing racial lines.
During our unfortunate past, when there was undeniable systemic racism, a poll tax was one of many ways to prevent blacks from voting. It’s rooted in racism, which is unfortunate, because that’s one practice from the past that’s fair. Why would someone who isn’t a stakeholder in our country have a say in how it’s run? Nothing else works like that. Only stockholders vote on a company’s affairs. Implement a flat 15 percent tax on everyone or only allow taxpayers to vote. Takers shouldn’t have the same voice as providers. Yes, we need change that drastic before this generation drives our country off a cliff.
I’ll leave you with one real-life scenario and question: A black man we had on staff stole more than $10,000 from our company. If we made the decision to hold all black men accountable for what he did, that would be racist.
How is that any different than holding all police officers accountable for Derek Chauvin’s actions?
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
