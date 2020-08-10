“You are more likely to be affected by the lies of politicians than by COVID-19.”
If you think that statement is insensitive to those who have contracted, died or experienced pain from losing a loved one due to COVID-19, please read the entire column before passing judgment. Hopefully, readers will take time to think and realize the intention of this column.
As of this writing, the facts on COVID-19 are as follows: the number of American diagnosed with COVID-19 is 5,120,955, approximately 1.71 percent of the American population (300,000,000). The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 164,577 American lives or less than 0.05 percent of the U.S. population. The recovery rate from COVID-19 is somewhere between 98 percent to 99 percent.
Other facts regarding causes of death in America are important in this analysis as well. The American Cancer Society reflects an annual cancer death rate in 2018 around 600,000. According to a CNN report, 647,457 Americans died from heart disease in 2017, with that death rate on the rise. In 2019 there were approximately 38,000 deaths from automobile accidents. In 2018, gun deaths were around 15,000. Every death is tragic and affects family and friends; however, when looking at the above facts we need to ask ourselves some questions: What do we allow to affect our lives? What do we worry about? What changes our behavior? What drives American policy? What is truly important?
Unfortunately, those decisions are greatly influenced by the socialist drive-by media, left-wing academia, big-government idealists, and politicians of every walk of life.
For a moment, let us delve into the part of the original statement about lies of politicians. Politicians are abundant across all areas of government from bureaucrats of various federal and state agencies to elected officials on federal, state and local levels to those seeking higher office. Of course, not all are liars, but unfortunately deceivers are rampant in all areas of the political landscape.
Republicans decry on the campaign trail about the out-of-control spending and how they are going to stop the spending, but the truth reveals something different. Out of the past 23 years, the Republicans controlled the U.S. House of Representatives for 18 of those years. Fourteen of those years, Republicans held a majority in the U.S. Senate and Republicans controlled both houses during that time for six years.
During those same 23 years, the U.S. deficit increased from $1 billion to almost $1 trillion (10,000 percent) while the U.S. debt increased from $5.6 trillion to $22 trillion (393 percent) during the same time period. Also during those 23 years, did we hear from our elected Republican officials about defunding Planned Parenthood and keeping government spending in check? Yes, we did. Taxpayer money is still being funneled to pay for abortions through Planned Parenthood, and even in south Mississippi, Rep. Steven Palazzo voted in favor of increasing the U.S. debt limit again and again.
After Obamacare was passed, Republicans ran and won office on the claim of defunding Obamacare. However, in 2016 through 2018 when Republicans controlled the White House and both houses of Congress, Republicans did not exercise integrity and did not do as promised. Even over the past few months, additional trillions of new government spending has increased under Republican guidance and are even considering more as I write. Make no mistake, Republican malfeasance is just as rampant on the state level too, but not enough space is available to chase that rabbit at the moment. So, have the Republican politicians lied to us? The facts speak for themselves.
Just to be understood, I may seem harder on the Republicans, which I consider myself as a conservative Republican, but my lack of attention to the Democrat Party in this column should not be assumed as giving them a pass. There is no hope in the current socialist Democrat Party for “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” because in their view the ends justify the means. The lies that are embedded in Republican and Democrat government and political decisions will have ramifications now and beyond the lives of our grandchildren. Basically, there is nothing more perpetually lasting than a law passed by government.
You may be wondering where I am going with all of this and what does COVID-19 have to do with insincere politicians? Well, here is the point, and it is brief: If we are willing to change our habits and our way of life over COVID-19, why do we keep electing the same people as our government leaders?
Richard Conrad lives in Laurel.
