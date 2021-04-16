So, I’ve been doing some light reading as a way to escape the realities of the imminent demise of this once-great country. It’s an academic-oriented book about pandemic fighting. There are plenty of references to the part politics play, of course. Here are some excerpts of interest:
• The president came right out and told Congress, “There are citizens of the United States … who have poured the poison of disloyalty into the very arteries of our national life. Such creatures of passion, disloyalty and anarchy must be crushed out.” … “The government compelled conformity, controlled speech in ways, frightening ways … (and Congress) balked only at legalizing outright press censorship” even though the president came right out and called it “an imperative necessity.” A proposed bill would also give the Postmaster General “the right to refuse to deliver any periodical he deemed unpatriotic or critical of the administration.”
• A Supreme Court justice observed that America is now “a country governed by public opinion,” and he let it be known that he intends to help the president “rule opinion and, through opinion, (rule) the country.” His friend the Attorney General called for more power, too. “He demanded that the Librarian of Congress report the names of those who had asked for certain books and also explained that the government needed to monitor ‘the individual casual or impulsive disloyal utterances.’” To accomplish that, he’s pushing for “a law broad enough to punish statements made from ‘good motives (if) traitorous motives weren’t provable.”
• The new administration is using the Sedition Act to create conformity. When Founding Father John Adams used that tactic, making it unlawful to “print, utter, or publish any false, scandalous or malicious writing against the government, it was considered so controversial that it led to Adams’ re-election defeat and the only impeachment of a Supreme Court justice in our nation’s history, when it was learned that Samuel Chase helped get grand jury indictments of critics, then sentenced them to maximum terms. Yet the new administration is going even further than Adams did and, curiously, has “engendered little opposition,” it was noted. “The new Sedition Act makes it punishable by 20 years in jail to (criticize) the government of the United States … even if what one said was true.” And a Supreme Court opinion finds that constitutional, noting that the First Amendment does not protect speech “if the words used create a clear and present danger.”
• Newspapers, university leaders and other places of influence are on board with all of this, for the singular stated goal of saving the country. The mission is summed up in one paper’s editorial: “What the nation demands is that treason, whether thinly veiled or quite unmasked, be stamped out.” The president of Columbia University said, “What had been tolerable became intolerable now. What had been wrongheadedness was now sedition. What had been folly was now treason.”
• Government posters and advertisements encourage regular citizens to “report to the Justice Department … anyone who belittles our efforts.” The hard line threatens “dissenters with imprisonment” and “shouts down everyone else.” One prominent journalist noted that, during the early part of the 19th century, censoring the press in Britain had “undermined the trust in government and support for the war. He urged using facts only. But he had no particular affection for truth, per se, only for effectiveness: ‘Truth and falsehood are arbitrary terms … There are lifeless truths and vital lies. The force of an idea lies in its inspirational value. It matters very little if it us true or false.”
• The crisis has created an “emergence of experts in many fields (with) the conviction that an elite knew best. Society is too big, too complex for the average person to comprehend, since most citizens (are) ‘mentally children or barbarians’ … (so) self-rule (should) be subordinated to ‘order, rights and prosperity.”
• The majority of media outlets buy into the government’s approach and impose a sort of “self-censorship,” reporting “nothing that might hurt morale.” One prominent influencer observed that the “intellectual cohesion — herd-instinct — which seemed abroad so hysterical and so servile comes to us here in highly rational terms.”
• It was noted that the makeup of America has changed, with “15 million immigrants flooding the United States … with new languages and religions, along with darker complexions.
• One powerful new government official gave the influencers their marching orders, noting that “fear is in important element to be bred in the civilian population. It is difficult to unite a people by talking only on the highest ethical plane. To fight for an ideal, perhaps, must be coupled with thoughts of self-preservation.”
Scary stuff, huh? Well, here’s the kicker: That’s what was going on a little more than 100 years ago, as the United States was entering World War I just before the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 — a virus that actually was a deadly threat to the masses. President Woodrow Wilson and his administration were shameless in their efforts to create — no, demand — support, or else, under the guise of patriotism.
The governmental overreach put its hands in business affairs, too. The War Industries Board allocated raw materials to factories, guaranteed profits and controlled production and prices of war materials. The National War Labor Board set wages and the Fuel Administration controlled fuel distribution. “The government inserted itself into the psyche of America by allowing only its own voice to be heard.”
Here’s another kicker: All of those excerpts are from the book “The Great Influenza,” written by John M. Barry and published in 2004. So it’s not the writings of some “right-wing nut” who’s intentionally trying to draw parallels to the politics and pandemic of today.
It serves as yet another reminder that there are no new ideas for dealing with a crisis and not letting it go to waste. Only the means of distributing those ideas have changed significantly. And, sadly, those who benefit directly and the masses buy in and are successful in making liberty-loving non-conformists look like the kooks.
Jim makes the point on Page A5 that Establishment Republicans are like Nero, fiddling while Rome burns. To continue with that musical analogy, the people in power know how to play the public like a fiddle. And they stay in perfect tune, ready to perform on command.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.