When I was just a wee lad, Mom would take the kids trick-or-treating on Halloween night. It was always Halloween night, whether it fell on a Saturday or Monday, we went trick-or-treating on Oct. 31.
And there weren’t these community-set trick-or-treating hours. Our parents had enough common sense to send the smaller, younger children out fairly early, then shut down the ranch before the mustachioed teenagers dressed as themselves showed up demanding, in crisp baritone tones, free candy.
Our city was perfect for Halloween. Houses were built up, not out. Nassau Place, where I lived for 18 years, was a short street, yet had six houses on one side and four on the other. Most families got into the Halloween mood, too.
Some houses were gold mines. The Johansens gave out full-length chocolate bars to the neighbor kids. Talk about hitting the Halloween jackpot.
Across the street, the Schraders opted for a small box of raisins and some peanuts. Lenny Smith, who had the most money of anyone on our block, got the hell out of town for the occasion. Old George Strang, who had to be 100 when I was a kid, dumped a few pennies in the bag. Mom made us go to Mr. Strang’s house.
One year, brother Brian and sister Lori made out like bandits following their clumsy, not-yet-diagnosed-blind brother around. Dressed as a frumpy young superhero, I spent more time trying to line up the eye holes of the plastic Superman mask replete with a thin string stapled to each cheek than worrying about the bag that I was dragging behind me.
I learned that if one drags a plastic bag on the concrete long enough, said plastic bag is prone to ripping. The contents of said bag then flow from the gaping holes into the waiting arms of the two older wisehammers I call siblings who were smart enough to walk behind me.
Mom always got the last laugh, though, as we returned to catalog our Halloween booty when I was left with a few pennies, lots of raisins and not much else, while Brian and Lori each had a Willy Wonka candy factory’s worth of treats. She figured it out pretty quick, and half of their candy became mine, its original rightful owner.
As the night grew later, we scurried home as unruly teenagers hit houses with thrown eggs, hit cars with eggs and then hit a few people with eggs. On the Boulevard, which overlooked from a distance the Hudson River, egg fights were battles crafted from legend. Neighborhood gangs, not in the modern sense, all crowded the Boulevard to wreak havoc on one another.
My last year of Halloween had me wearing a Dallas Cowboys’ Roger Staubach helmet circa 1979. It took a few eggs across the bow, but it still hangs proudly in the hallway today.
Halloweens now are non-events for my wife, dog Walter and me. I tried once to dress up Walter as former New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath. The jersey, a bit big for me, dwarfed that poor mutt. He stumbled and fumbled — much like Namath himself did in his latter Jets days — through a costume party.
His disdain told me not to pull such a stunt ever again.
And I haven’t.
At my home on Halloween, there is usually darkness. Turning off the lights usually dissuades would-be trick-or-treaters, and I like that. Newspaper editors are not rich financially. Shelling out $6 for a sack of Kit-Kats that I would probably end up eating anyway is not in the budget. It certainly is not in the budget to give it away to strangers no matter what they are dressed up as.
Bah Humbug, Halloween-style.
But I will be prepared.
I wasn’t when the doorbell rang many years ago when two coworkers and their two children decided to surprise their “Uncle Murph.”
I opened the door to two small children — one I remember was dressed as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, but I can’t tell you which.
“Trick-or-treat,” they said in unison as I stood at the door frozen in fear, doing a mental inventory of anything I might have in the fridge to give these youngsters.
I knew I had beer, but they couldn’t have been more than 6 years old, so that was out.
I found some coffee, a few filters, a frozen Hungry Man Big Man chicken dinner and, well, not much else. In the cupboards were an eight-pack of Pop Tarts and a couple cans of Campbell’s Cream of Chicken soup.
I grabbed two foil packs of Tarts and darted to the front door. Sheepishly, and hiding the Tarts in a closed hand formation, I slipped them into each bag, smiled and sent them on their way.
By the time they left and the light went off again, a half-dozen needy children wandered toward me like zombies.
We did not answer the door ever again.
I’m on top of things this year, with a nice array of Taco Bell hot sauce and ketchup packets.
Hey, you never know when a trick-or-treater will surprise you. Gotta be prepared.
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call.
Email him at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.