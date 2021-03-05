This could be a happy weekend or a sad weekend. It all depends on our attitude.
Yes, we can control our feelings, to a point (no prescription necessary!), with how we approach things. One needn’t be annoyingly optimistic to frame things in a positive way. The Bible and The Brady Bunch taught us to count our blessings.
Remember when Bobby showed he’d learned that lesson from his dad? They were packing up to leave Hawaii when Mr. Brady squashed a sandal in his suitcase and said, “What rotten luck!”
Bobby responded, “No, Dad, you’re lucky you’re foot wasn’t in it. Like you said, it’s all in how you look at things!”
My dad was a longtime Sunday school teacher, so he’d prefer that I remember the words of Romans 8:28 instead of Robert Reed as I commemorate the one-year anniversary of his death. That scripture reads, “For those who love God, all things work together for good.” Dozens of others encourage optimism and none reinforce pessimism.
Dad was what you’d call a resolute realist, and his column-writing son inherited that trait, for better or worse. Because of that, I can see some good along with the obvious sadness of his death. It’s been tougher on my mom than anyone, of course. What a terrible first year to be alone after 57 years of marriage. The week after his funeral was when the shutdowns started, and her church — which is the center of her social life — had more than a dozen cases of COVID-19. She was 80 with a pacemaker, so all of us were hesitant to visit her. Their house was so lonely, I know.
But on the bright side, Dad didn’t suffer. He lived 85 good years. And his death came a week before the widespread lockdowns, so the sanctuary was packed with supporters at his funeral. He also didn’t have to witness the sad decline of the country he served and loved, which has been in a freefall over the last year and is picking up speed. He wouldn’t have handled it well.
I miss his midnight texts, which sometimes contained observational wisdom but were most often about sports. As I’ve written before, he was quietly disappointed when my job shifted to mostly covering news instead of sports. He loved getting the inside scoop to share with his golf and Sunday school buddies.
The subject of one of my most memorable sports stories at The Vicksburg Post, Richard “Possum” Price, died a couple of weeks ago. He was 81. Dad and I definitely would’ve had a long text conversation about him. It’s one of my most memorable stories for several reasons. It earned an award and an admonishment from the judges. The story was under the headline “From Rags to Richard” with the subhead “Rebel paid the Price …” In the comments were some kind words about the story along with some chiding about the puns in the headlines being “enough already!” No argument here.
Dad liked it because he remembered Price starring at Ole Miss, where he was an All-American linebacker and lineman in the Rebels’ glory years of 1958-60. He also liked that I was visiting them when I got a phone call from one of my main sources for the story, then-Ole Miss Chancellor Robert Khayat, who was Price’s teammate and close friend. He told me how they talked every Sunday morning, sharing a devotion and each others’ burdens. Dad’s devotional to the class the next Sunday included the fact that Khayat called his son at his house. (I interrupt this column for this brief explanation for younger readers: There was once a time that you actually had to know a person’s location in order to call them.)
Khayat and Price were both very open about what a rabble-rouser the young Rebel was growing up in Vicksburg and at Ole Miss. The great Bruiser Kinard famously recruited him out of a tavern in The River City. Iconic Ole Miss coach Johnny Vaught called him “the best linebacker I ever saw,” which may explain the way he handled one problem with him. You see, Possum smoked cigarettes, which was a serious violation of team rules. When assistants asked Coach Vaught what to do about the young star’s smoking, he said, “Don’t catch him!”
Ole Miss went 29-3-1, including two national championships and two Sugar Bowl victories, when Price was there, and he may have been the first sophomore to start for Vaught. But just like so many successful people, Price was stuck on something that he didn’t accomplish, not all the accolades. He was the last man who had a chance to tackle LSU’s Billy Cannon on his 1959 Halloween night punt return for a TD, and that still haunted him (even though they went on to win the Sugar Bowl and national title several weeks later).
But Dad really appreciated the story of Price’s post-football career because it worked for Sunday school and sports. In 1971, Price’s young daughter had a serious horseback-riding accident. She was in a coma for six weeks. While she was in the hospital, he fell to his knees and promised God he would end his hard-living ways and dedicate his life to Him if He would save his little girl. She survived and Price kept up his end of the bargain.
I will forever cherish the day I spent with him on his farm in Sandy Hook, just outside of Columbia. After a tough upbringing in poverty in Vicksburg, he became a multimillionaire businessman in the insurance, oil and gas business. He was a fun-loving gentleman who could spin a yarn. He wasn’t self-righteous, but he never forgot his humble beginnings nor the source of his blessings.
Another valuable lesson I learned from Price came a few months later. He sent word to me that, after feeling betrayed and booted out by the folks of Warren County because of his reputation, he got an invitation to speak at the men’s breakfast at First Baptist Church in Vicksburg. That feature in the paper greased the skids that got him back in the good graces of his hometown, where he was later awarded a key to the city. It was a poignant reminder of the power of the words on these pages. It still gives me chills.
It’s comforting to think that ol’ Possum and Pops may be swapping stories surrounded by serene scenery right now.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.