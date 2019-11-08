Last Saturday, downtown Laurel was a picture-perfect setting. It was a brisk mid-morning, a breeze whipping the vibrant, autumn-colored trees’ leaves as artists from around the South stood or sat in front of easels capturing likenesses of their favorite scenes.
Some were delighted when a prayer service for politicians popped up in front of the fountain in Pinehurst Park. For the painters, it was an impromptu subject that some of them wished could hold the pose for a little longer. But even Pastor Curt Pitts couldn’t keep them praying that long.
The picturesque scene was made even better by a delightful couple I met by the gazebo.
Lori Lynn Hallifax sat at her table while husband Allan and their beloved poodle Sammy watched her doodle her rendering of the backside of the buildings along Kampers’ Alley.
We got to talking and they told me how much they were enjoying living in Laurel. They moved here from Oregon in July, which must have been a shock to their systems with the suffocating, triple-digit heat index. When she said she moved here over the summer for health reasons, I resisted the urge to ask if her doctor was Jack Kevorkian.
As has happened with so many visitors from around the world, Laurel caught their eye while they were watching HGTV’s “Home Town.” They were intrigued by The City Beautiful.
“The home prices caught our eye first,” Mrs. Hallifax said.
But before they decided to visit or make the move here, they did something that will shock many of our naysayers: They began reading the Laurel Leader-Call online.
“Wait, and y’all still moved here?” I asked.
They laughed and looked a little confused before I explained. You see, a lot of the hand-wringers involved in associations that promote the city and county have told us that our “style” deters business and turns off tourists. They only want paaahhhhsitive news on the front page. And if we were team players, we would keep all of that “bad stuff” out of the paper, or at least buried in the back pages.
When I explained the brief backstory to them, they just chuckled and said, “That’s real life. Stuff happens everywhere. That didn’t bother us.”
I was shocked at what I was hearing, especially after all of the years of hearing theories (not specific examples) of what a detriment we are to the community. It’s interesting to note that was the conventional wisdom of many of these same folks before anyone at HGTV had ever heard of Laurel, yet producers still decided to film a show here. Still, the concerns about “image” have only ramped up since “Home Town” started.
But the Hallifaxes not only decided to visit, they made Laurel their home. And they made that decision knowing that it’s not quite the Mayberryesque town that some people want to portray. They see that there’s a seedy little Mount Pilot-like side to it, too … Now, maybe they thought this was a good place to buy or sell meth, or perhaps they came here with hopes of joining a gang. Maybe they were packing a boom stick and a pipe among those paint brushes. But I don’t think so. They didn’t strike me as the type.
My guess is, they are just realistic grownups who never had an expectation that this or any community would be perfect. (Hint: Low home prices are the first tipoff.) They understand that crime and other bad things happen, and being aware of those things is the first step to making them better or at least being prepared for them. Wise people also understand that if bad things are on the front page, that means they’re unusual. Keep in mind, “routine” shootings, rapes and molestations don’t make the front page in Jackson and probably not in Hattiesburg, Meridian or Vicksburg any more.
Welcome to Laurel and The Free State of Jones, Mr. and Mrs. Hallifax. It ain’t perfect, but it’s a pretty darned good place to live. We’re glad y’all are here. And we’ll keep trying to make it better …
Our naysayers will probably snicker at that. To that, I offer this analogy: One parent sees his child running toward the street and says, “Wow, Junior, you sure can run fast!” Another parent says, “Stop right now or you’ll never get to go outside this house again!” … Which statement is paaahhhhsitive? Which statement comes from a place of love and concern?
Too many people have become accustomed to viewing life through filters, whether it’s TV “news” or social media. They find the side they like and want everything they see and read to come from that point of view. They’re so used to filtering their own lives — showing Junior’s football award but not his DUI arrest, his English award but not the girl he knocked up. Anything that sniffs of reality freaks them out because of the insulated, manufactured life they’ve created.
While I’m on this rant, here’s something else along those same lines that really peeves my pets. Just about every time we break news about a wreck or a death, one of these hand-wringers posts that we should take down the news because “the family doesn’t need to find out this way” or “they don’t need to see the car.”
First of all, we do our best to make sure that immediate family has been notified before we identify a victim. But even if we didn’t, why would it matter? A normal person would be distraught about the loss of a loved one, not the manner in which they found out. How do you people expect those kinds of notifications happen? Do you think a fairy comes down, lights on a satin pillow and spells out the news in pixie dust?
When someone you love dies, it’s the loss that’s upsetting, not how you found out, not seeing the vehicle …The people who get offended by those things are not the ones who are hurting or trying to help those who are hurting, so they waste their energy lashing out or trying to change something that is in their power. We make a convenient target. It’s Psychology 101.
Just remember, this is a newspaper. What makes news is simply what happens that’s interesting. Sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad. Sometimes the same story falls in those opposite categories for different people, depending on their point of view.
We’re not trying to paint portraits. We’ll let the artists handle that. The Hallifaxes understand that. So should you.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.