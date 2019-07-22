The federal government and many states (including Alabama and Florida) have recently passed legislation legalizing the farming of hemp in hopes of tapping into a potentially multibillion-dollar industry.
Mississippi lawmakers have created the “Hemp Cultivation Task Force” to study hemp farming before passing hemp-farming legislation. The website for the task force is at www.mdac.ms.gov/hemp-cultivation-task-force/. Along with the banking industry, Mississippi is likely waiting for the federal government to clear up some very serious legal uncertainties in the hemp industry, such as, the very elementary question, “What is hemp?”
Generally speaking, hemp has referred to “industrial hemp” that does not get people intoxicated and is grown, like the name says, for industrial purposes. Marijuana causes intoxication (high) due to the active ingredient THC. Industrial hemp usually does not contain enough THC to get someone high. Nevertheless, both are of the family Cannabis sativa L (cannabis). Therefore, the plants are indistinguishable by sight and smell, even to a trained drug dog. Recently enacted Federal law (2018 Farm Bill) now permits both types of plants to be considered hemp (and legal) as long as the plant has a THC concentration of not more than .3 percent.
The main money driver in the hemp industry right now is CBD, a non-intoxicating substance that has been gaining clinical support for its therapeutic qualities. Mississippi has been on the forefront on researching CBD therapy. The University of Mississippi has been conducting clinical trials with CBD from hemp grown at Ole Miss on patients suffering from severe seizures, with some patients who had up to 30 seizures a day prior to undergoing CBD therapy.
Dr. Richard Summers at a task force meeting reported that the patients undergoing CBD treatment have seen “a dramatic decrease in seizures” and described the accounts from family members who had seen improvement as “heart-wrenching.”
Parents of patients stated that they had never seen their children “like this.” One patient was unable to speak before undergoing the CBD therapy. Dr. Summers did note that further research still needed to be conducted.
CBD oil is currently sold nationwide, including in Mississippi, in a very gray legal zone. Although CBD is in both marijuana and industrial hemp, marijuana plants contain higher concentrations of CBD than industrial hemp, which means marijuana plants are better for creating CBD products. The high CBD concentration in marijuana could be part of the reason marijuana was legalized as “hemp” using a concentration threshold to define “hemp.”
The road to federal legalization of hemp began with the Farm Bill of 2014, which created hemp “pilot” projects with any state that wanted to participate. The 2014 bill was mostly for research. The 2018 bill is geared more to commercialization of hemp and hemp products in allowing farming of hemp and creation of hemp products in states that wish to participate.
When you are talking about a finished hemp product, the federal definition of hemp based on a THC threshold seems fairly easy to apply. It is in farming and production where things are muddy. The production and farming portion of the 2018 Farm Bill will not go into effect until the regulations are implemented sometime this fall or early 2020. There are many crucial issues that potential industry investors are hoping the regulations will answer.
For example, marijuana plants while maturing can increase in THC concentration. So, a plant that began as legal hemp could mature into marijuana, under the federal definitions for these plants. Also, the production of CBD oil often contains a byproduct that is in excess of the .3-percent THC threshold, even if for just a short period of time.
“Testing hot” refers to hemp when it rises above the THC threshold. The federal government has not set forth how these and many other situations will be viewed or handled under federal law leaving numerous serious unanswered questions.
Such as, could a hemp-farmer whose hemp accidentally goes above the permitted THC threshold be criminally charged? Hopefully, the regulations will provide predictability and stability to address these difficult issues.
One of the most far-reaching provisions of the 2018 Farm Bill is that states will not be able to interfere with hemp or hemp products being transported through their borders once the regulations are implemented. States may prohibit farming of hemp but will not be able to keep a once highly prohibited plant from entering their state. This nationwide spread of hemp/marijuana will certainly have a major effect on enforcing laws against illicit marijuana since hemp will probably be used to hide illegal marijuana, which is referred to as masking. Finding illicit marijuana among “hemp” will be like finding a needle in a stack of needles.
Mississippi has accounted for hemp even before the 2018 Farm Bill. In addition to previously mentioned research at Ole Miss, several hemp products, for example, were removed from the definition of marijuana under the Mississippi Criminal Code in 2014. The exclusion still leaves possession and sale of hemp products in a gray zone.
Similarly, Mississippi was one of the first states to “decriminalize” marijuana, which means that possession of a relatively small amount of marijuana became a misdemeanor instead of a felony. Growing and selling marijuana and possessing large amounts of it is still a felony under Mississippi law, which does not distinguish between hemp and marijuana except for those few previously referred to hemp products.
Where does Mississippi go from here? Resisting legalization of farming hemp may prove futile. For one, prohibiting farming of hemp would prevent Mississippi farmers from being able to profit from the products already sold in this state and throughout the United States. Additionally, the 2018 Farm Bill will prevent Mississippi from interfering with the shipment of hemp through our state. Also, as scientific and clinical support of CBD is more established, the perception of hemp will probably become more favorable.
Either way, the 2018 Farm Bill has permanently changed the world of marijuana in Mississippi and throughout the United States, where prohibition efforts against this illusive plant seem to be going up in smoke.
Due to the vast legal uncertainties with hemp, you should first consult with legal counsel before entering into this quickly changing industry or even possessing hemp products in Mississippi.
John Piazza is an attorney who lives and practices in Laurel.
