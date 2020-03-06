For all of my rants about the ills of Facebook and the periodic sanity-saving breaks I’ve taken from it, scrolling through it has been enjoyable the last few days. There are a couple of reasons. First, the Bloomberg blitzkrieg is over. Second, my old high school is being torn down.
After the initial wave of emotion about losing the structure that was Madison-Ridgeland High School, classmates have started discussing what matters much more than brick and mortar — the memories. They’re reminiscing and emoji lol-ing about the days of rocking the halls in Vans, parachute pants, Members Only jackets, feathered Aqua Net-reinforced hair and mullets. It’s been fun watching them relive those care-free times, remembering teachers, class clowns and other characters.
My approach to Facebook is the same as it would be at a nude beach — I look around a lot but I don’t reveal much. Besides, if I were to start posting, I probably wouldn’t be able to stop.
Several people in the group have written about a notorious teacher named Louella Robinson, God rest her soul. It’s no coincidence that “Louella” and “Godzilla” kind of rhyme and have the same number of syllables. She was 6-foot-5 in her heels (and she always had on heels) and she would “whip your asphalt,” as she liked to say. She had a lot of sayings. One of my favorites was her greeting for students who transferred from Madison-Ridgeland Academy: “I don’t know why you were paying for that F when you could come over here and get it for free.”
I could fill this space with stories of my run-ins with her, but the last one was the most memorable. On the day of our final exam in Mississippi history/civics my sophomore year, the bell rang and she dismissed students for the summer. Everyone can go, she said, “except Mark.” After the other students left, she closed the door and started walking toward my back-row desk. She was on a mission. I had a flashback from earlier that year when she hit me in the head with a cinder block-sized dictionary while I was sleeping in her class.
“What are you doing, Miss Robinson?” I asked in a Spicoli-like accent, half curious, half concerned.
“I’m fixing to beat the hell out of you,” she replied matter-of-factly. She wrecked an entire row of desks lunging at me. I went into survival mode, ducking and running as I yelled, “Like hell you are, I’m getting my asphalt out of here!” True story.
Can you imagine a teacher getting away with anything like that today?
I’m proud to be a child of the ’80s. We may be the last generation that wasn’t raised in bubblewrap. We didn’t have bike helmets. We rode in the back of pickups. We were free-range teens. We had suburban angst … there just wasn’t a name for it yet. We’re the reason generations of teens that followed us had to endure so many helicopter parents. Sorry about that, y’all.
It may be the reason so many from my generation are/were over-involved in their kids’ lives. We remember those teen years, sorta. Our widely divergent class themes show our very original mindsets — Love is good, sex is heaven, we’re the Class of ’87 … Love is good, sex is great, we’re the Class of ’88 … Love is good, sex is fine, we’re the Class of ’89.
Weekends were fueled by Bud Light, Jim Beam, big bonfires, little Mary Jane fires, testosterone-sparked romances, “working on mysteries without any clues,” as Seger sang. There are no mysteries now in the age of the Internet and cellular communication.
We weren’t a generation lost in space, but we were a generation in Lost Rabbit. That was our hangout in the backwoods of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. It’s now full of half-million-dollar houses and shops in one of those self-contained walking communities. If only those Beamer-driving, Labradoodle-walking yuppy wannabes knew how we desecrated their high-dollar property back in the day, as Hank Jr. and Motley Crüe provided the soundtrack …
Interestingly, our old high school campus will become something trendy, too. It will be a multimillion-dollar development, Madison at Main, complete with a boutique hotel, condos, shops, restaurants, office space — a “community within a community.” You know what I say? Good for them. Seriously.
Yes, that’s the same school my Dad graduated from in the ’50s and I graduated from in the ’80s. Thousands of lives were changed or shaped there. But the building itself had nothing to do with that. We can’t preserve every structure that holds some sort of significance to us.
When my then-wife and I were discussing moving from Kosciusko to Laurel in 2007, she said, “But this is the home we brought our baby to after she was born.” My typically sensitive response was something like, “What are we supposed to do, make it a museum?”
Look, I understand being nostalgic. Like many of my classmates, I want to snag a brick from the M-R demolition.
Still, at some point, we have to let go. This new city center will provide opportunities and quality-of-life upgrades for generations to come. It’ll be on the tax rolls now. Sentimentality is fine but don’t be silly. Be nostalgic but be practical. Progress isn’t a bad thing.
Madison was a town of about 800 when my father’s family arrived and about 8,000 when I left. Its population is 25,000-plus now under the “regulated growth” of Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler, who has been in office for 40 years. If my family had purchased big tracts of cheap land when they moved there, I probably wouldn’t have met any of you, unless you stumbled onto my yacht during the filming of a “Girls Gone Wild” episode.
It is a wealthy town, but there isn’t a sense of community. Not in the traditional sense. Maybe because its population is mostly first-generation transplants. It is rated one of the top places to live, with an average household income of $103,000, more than double the state median.
Still, no multimillion-dollar plan could manufacture the authentic walkable community we have here in the historic district and downtown Laurel. Take it from a transplant.
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com
