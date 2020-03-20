Nobody told me there’d be days like these; Strange days indeed; Most peculiar, Mama …
— John Lennon, 1980
A murder scene is always rough on the responders. A child death is always tough to take, too, whether the cause is accidental or medical or suicide. But the violent, gruesome murder of a child … well, it takes a toll on everyone involved.
My heart goes out to the family and friends of 11-year-old Josh Oates. I can’t imagine what they are going through dealing with his death, apparently at the hands of his own mother, in front of his two younger brothers. There are no words of comfort.
But my heart also goes out to the people who had to witness the scene. From the hotel housekeeper and manager to the most hard-bitten police investigator, this case has rocked everyone to the core. There was none of the usual battlefield humor that they use as a coping mechanism to deal with seeing things most people should never see.
At least one officer threw up after going into that hotel bathroom where young Josh was lying face down in a pool of blood, a large metal rod pounded through his little head. Yes, folks, there is evil among us. And if you don’t believe it, ask anyone who had to witness that scene.
While there were jobs to do, their minds were occupied. Find the other children, locate the suspect, collect evidence, interview and transport the suspect, prepare paperwork for the initial appearance in court … But now that all of that is done, processing what they saw on a human level is really taking a toll, no doubt.
“Out of 26 years in law enforcement, this was one of the worst crime scenes that I responded to,” Capt. Earl Reed of the LPD said.
Other longtime officers expressed similar sentiments. Younger responders had the proverbial 1,000-yard stare.
There’s a reason first-responders have access to mental health professionals. Let’s pray that they are seeking that help if they believe they need it.
As for the case itself, there haven’t been any clues as to why Latina Oates, 33, of Ohio even had her children in Laurel, much less a motive for why she would kill her older son and leave with her two younger ones. She admitted to doing it, Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette said in her initial appearance on Thursday. Don’t be surprised if the charge gets upgraded to capital murder and she faces the death penalty. And don’t be surprised if no one who worked that scene seems upset by that possibility.
On the legal side, it’s a good case — they have a confession and two witnesses. On the human side, that’s another tragic part of this case — the two witnesses were his younger brothers, 9-year-old Mark and 6-year-old Justin. Please pray for them. And all of the responders.
COVID-19 conspiracies
This plague is a lot like our politics. The loudest voices are the ones on the fringes, it seems. Either they believe COVID-19 is a hoax that was manufactured to usher in socialism or they believe it’s a sign that we’re in end times.
The truth, as usual, is somewhere in the middle. But rational voices aren’t loud and they’re certainly not interesting, so they’re drowned out. If everybody would just take a deep breath — only in groups of 10 or fewer and at least 6 feet from the nearest person — and follow a few reasonable suggestions for a few weeks, this illness would wind up being an interesting footnote in our history.
It would be nice if we still had the mindset of The Greatest Generation, when those who weren’t overseas fighting were here ramping up manufacturing and rationing goods, all to do their part for the war effort. They sacrificed for the common good. Plenty of people didn’t like it, I’m sure, but if they dared complain that their personal liberty was being infringed upon because they couldn’t get an extra stick of butter, the majority would set them straight. They would remind them of what the young men of our country were enduring. Phrases like “patriotic duty” and “pitching in” meant something.
My conservative ancestors didn’t care for FDR and the road to entitlements that was paved by his New Deal. But they all did their part, making real sacrifices to make sure our military members had what they needed. It was a time that people rallied behind this country, and those who didn’t were the ones who were ostracized.
These days, we’re experiencing the opposite of that. The Trump haters have called him out for underreacting at first then overreacting later. What they seem oblivious to is that their reactions are changing, too, to make sure that they’re in a position to criticize the president no matter what he does.
They have soundbites to play a game of “gotchya” whether the coronavirus dies or thousands of Americans do. What’s really interesting is that so many millennials who are deranged in their hatred of Trump aren’t heeding the warnings of experts and distancing themselves from others. But when the outbreak gets worse, they’re going to blame the president instead of themselves.
That would be OK if they were held accountable for their own behavior. Trouble is, the second they start shouting down Trump, a complicit mainstream media will be right there with microphones, but not a tough question about their own behavior. All they want is to get Trump out of office, no matter what the cost. That’s a sickness that’s worse than the coronavirus.
If everyone would just follow the common-sense suggestions of the experts, this virus would pass on through and life would soon get back to normal. But, sadly, that’s not likely to happen. Politics, not people, take precedence. Even though we’re all more connected than ever by technology, we’re more divided than ever by ideology.
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com
