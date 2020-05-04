The apostle Paul was likely beheaded in Rome. He lived a remarkable life, and he left a lasting legacy through his many letters “in which are some things hard to understand,” as the apostle Peter noted in one of his own letters.
Religion in that part of the world then and now has always been contentious. Think Facebook, only in person with real swords, stones and prisons. We should all be thankful Facebook doesn’t have an execution button.
As a Pharisee, Paul was as educated as anyone in his day. Early in adulthood, he boasted about his knowledge and zeal, neither of which was deficient. Armed with these strengths, Paul set off on the road to Damascus to shut the mouths, literally, of his enemies. That’s when he saw the light and heard the voice, and his whole life was turned 180-degrees, upside down, and inside out.
Though Paul’s life was radically changed, Paul was never in doubt! That in itself is remarkable! How could anyone be so absolutely confident about his beliefs that he would literally kill and imprison any who disagreed, then in a moment completely change his mind and without any doubt defend that which he had so vociferously attacked? Paul didn’t have a “come to Jesus moment,” as many might say today. Jesus came to him. And that’s how it’s always been: God comes to us before we turn to Him.
Of all the debates I’ve witnessed on Facebook, I can’t remember a single time anyone has seen the light and heard the voice and completely changed his mind 180-degrees. Nevertheless, I have witnessed hundreds if not thousands of times people arguing irrefutable proofs confidently against others who confidently held their own irrefutable proofs. The contrast could not be more striking.
We’re living in an information age, not a communication age. “Communication is the problem to the answer,” wrote Victoria Justice in her lyrics “The Things We Do For Love.” Paul himself wrote, “Professing to be wise they became fools….” Been there, done that myself! Haven’t we all?
There’s more to this life than friends and foes and forces of evil and light. Whether one believes Paul’s testimony or the Bible itself, Paul was certainly one of the most unique people in any age. He claimed Jesus was the sole reason and person behind his life change, and because of that claim Paul led one of the most persecuted lives ever recorded … and then they chopped off his head.
While we’re all hunkered down, sheltering in place, and maintaining social distancing protocols … wait a minute. Where was I going with that? What day is it anyway? Time to eat again?
Perspective is everything. Paul’s perspective changed radically in a moment and for a lifetime. Who’s to judge which Paul was right? Who among us is so utterly convinced of his own truths that he’ll kill or die for that of which he is convinced? In Paul’s case, what he believed either before or after the big bang did not drive his life. It’s not a question of what, but of “Whom.” No belief no matter how powerful has ever changed anyone as much as Jesus changes lives. Paul literally went from killing to dying.
These days and times are prelude not for what’s coming, but for Who’s coming.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
