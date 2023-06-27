Remember when President Trump called the reports about him colluding with Russian President Putin a hoax? Remember when government officials and media warned how deadly COVID-19 was? Remember medical experts like Anthony Fauci changing science-based recommendations weekly? Remember when mask mandates and maintaining six feet of distance from each other were following the science? And, anyone who balked at all of the COVID-19 science, or disagreed with media’s absolute smoking-gun-proof that Trump had colluded with Russia was called a conspiracy nut? 

Daniel Gardner

Daniel Gardner

It seems like all the conspiracies that have emerged since 2016 have actually been true! The further we get into the Biden years the more we see conspiracies coming true. It’s almost like 1988 again when Joe Biden first ran for president. Historians who are kind say Biden dropped out because he embellished too many comments. Actually, he lied so many times the media ran him out of the race. Biden never changed his spots. He’s continued to lie all these years, and the media are slowly acknowledging his embellishments are outright lies. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.