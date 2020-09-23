A preview of Joe Biden’s first debate Tuesday night.
Mr. Biden, welcome, I am Chris Wallace, moderator of tonight’s first presidential debate from Cleveland, Ohio. Your first question, “Mr. Biden, what specifically would you have done to curb the COVID-19 virus?”
“Thank you for asking, Bill. I would have done the things that this president didn’t do — you know, the things to keep America safe. Had I been in charge, not only would I have stopped air travel into America from foreign countries like China and Europe, I would have halted rail traffic from those countries as well. Had Donald Trump stopped rail travel into America from China and Africa and France, we would have 10 million fewer deaths due to COVID-17.”
“Mr. Biden, your tax plan would raise taxes on every American who actually pays taxes, is it wise to raise taxes during a pandemic?”
“It comes down to, look, I’m not kidding, if the 300 million millionaires in America would just pay their fair share, the folks who are like me, from Scranton, working folks, who don’t live on Park Avenue or cheer for the Cleveland Bengals from a luxury box, could get a break.”
“Mr. Biden, President Trump has given his list of nominees for the Supreme Court. Who is on your list?”
“My list ... who’s on my list? Well, look, I’m not kidding here, the people on my list are on my list for a reason. They are there to look out for people like my father, who worked until his hands bled in places like Scranton and Cleveland. We need someone who understands what the Supreme Court is and picking the right person from that list will be key to filling the spot on that court. We can’t have the likes of a president picking the next Supreme Court Justice or more Americans likely will die of the COVID-12 virus.”
“Mr. Biden, President Trump has said he has done more for the American people in 47 months than you have in 47 years. How do you respond?”
“I will respond the same way I did when I was riding that Amtrak train back and forth from Delaware. I will respond like, look, Barack and I are seeking your vote for re-election because we know what it is like to be here and to work with ... look, it comes down to apples and peaches — one has a core and one has a pit. You can’t govern with a pit and that is what we have now with this president.”
“Mr. Biden, one of your main platforms is bringing back jobs to America, yet you were one of the biggest cheerleaders for NAFTA, which cost America millions of jobs. Why the change of heart?”
“Because we have to get those jobs the president has brought back to America to stay in America. How can he say he is qualified to keep the jobs he brought back to America? Look, when I was a lifeguard in the 1960s, the ice cream truck would roll past the swimming pool and I would get an ice cream sandwich — made in America. It was the kind of ice cream the folks in Scranton would eat, working folks who couldn’t afford the bomb pops, but treasured those ice cream sandwiches. We can bring a new economy with wind and water and methane to drive our economy into the future so people like you and me can enjoy our ice cream and one day maybe even a bomb pop.”
“Mr. Biden, for more than four months, rioters and looters have plagued American cities. What would you do to curb that lawlessness?”
“You know, when I was in high school in Delaware, there was a bully named Corn Pop and he picked on all the neighborhood kids. One day, I said, ‘Corn Pop, that’s enough.’ I threatened to take him out back and teach him a lesson. It was the kind of lesson I learned growing up in Scranton from people who knew Corn Pop. They knew how to take care of the violence, unlike the current president who grew up on Park Avenue without any violence. If elected, the violence would stop immediately because I knew how to stop Corn Pop back then and I can stop the white supremacists now.”
“Mr. Biden, you have made many, many gaffes and misstatements throughout this campaign. Should voters be worried about your cognitive ability?”
“C’mon, man! I am confident that I can lead this nation into the 20th century with promise and progress. When I was growing up in Scranton, my father drove a 1955 Oldsmobile and it was a good car, an American car. We drove that car once all the way to Philadelphia. So anyone who questions my abilities to be president obviously has never been to Philadelphia.”
“Mr. Biden, would you be in favor of expanding the Supreme Court?”
“Absolutely. There are millions of skilled workers out there just waiting to pick up hammers and saws and expand the court by two, maybe three times. Heck, I remember helping to expand the baseball field back in Scranton, with my Daddy and his shovel, we extended those fences 20 feet. Who says we can’t expand the Supreme Court?”
“Mr. Biden, one final question: Why should the American people vote for you for president?”
“Because I am the right man ... look, think about it, we need someone to energize America, in much the same way as the coal industry once energized the airlines. Elect me and you will get someone who has dedicated his life to, you know, bringing the things that need to be brought to the table to the table. And it is on that table where people like you and me, Americans from Scranton and Cleveland and Toronto, working people, can come together to make the difference in what we are and what we are. If we can do that, then maybe we can do the things that have to be done.”
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
