In rosier times before pandemics and life-altering tornadoes, Jamey Cooley likely would be preparing to take his Team JD Q competitive barbecue team to a competition somewhere around the Southeast.
Instead, the Top Dollar Pawn Shop owner and a small army of volunteers prepared and handed out more than 1,000 meals on Tuesday to those ravaged by Easter tornadoes that ripped through Jones and Jasper counties.
At 1:30, he found time to return a reporter’s phone call. He was out of breath, exhausted.
By 11:30 Tuesday morning, he and his “team” had cooked and distributed more than 1,000 meals. The 20 cases of Sanderson Farms chicken — 40 pounds to a case — were long gone. Another 10 cases had just arrived.
He had time for one question: Why did he spring into action?
“A lot of people asked me that,” he said. “How can you not? How can you sit there and not do something.”
He then asked to return the call. “Everyone’s looking at me like I’m the only one here,” he said with a needed chuckle in days where chuckles are non-existent and even smiles are rare.
Two people were killed, hundreds of homes and businesses were destroyed and lives were turned upside down as an area from Covington County through Soso and into Jasper County took a double-punch the likes of which no one had ever seen.
Meteorologist Ben Terry of KPLC in Lake Charles, La., summed it up this way at 5 Sunday evening: “Two monster tornadoes taking the same track. Unreal.”
To those who survived the wrath, it certainly was an unreal double-punch in a year that is turning out to be unreal in so many ways.
In mere minutes after those storms finally passed, the army went into action. Regular Janes and Joes went and checked on neighbors. They broke out their chainsaws with kids in tow to try to clear downed trees from roads.
Heartbreaking photos taken by Leader-Call photographers Mark Thornton and Jack Hammett told a terrible tale of destruction.
Listening to Cooley’s exhausted voice told a story, too, that of residents — some friends and many strangers — coming together to lift up those who have been knocked down by the mighty wrath of Mother Nature. Each piece of chicken grilled or can of beans opened came with hope and love.
Cooley is a second-generation pawn broker at Top Dollar, located on Mason Street in Laurel across from Sawmill Square Mall. His business has been affected terribly by the COVID-19 pandemic, which, in a sadly ironic way opened the door for him being able to take his barbecue skills to the masses.
He doesn’t want the credit he deserves. The billboard rising high over 16th Avenue in Laurel is a testament to his giving spirit. He never asked for that, either. His concern lies with those who he is trying to help. That is a common theme among those who spring into action when the need is most dire.
If I could write a column about every deserving person who cut trees, fixed power lines, transported patients, worked tirelessly for hours for others, it likely would fill this newspaper into the year 2022. There are so many deserving stories to be told.
And while I cannot speak for anyone except for the person behind this keyboard, I can safely assume that a grand “thank you” is in order.
Not that Cooley or any of those others want a “thank you.” There is no time for that. Chicken needs to be prepared, for Wednesday is only a few hours of broken sleep away before Cooley loads up that big trailer and heads back toward Soso.
A meal will not rebuild a home. It will not replace the trashed car or an RV. But it will keep people going in the darkest of times. Maybe someone might even crack a smile.
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
