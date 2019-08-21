By now, you know the history. After I declared my candidacy against Thad Cochran in 2014, the GOP Establishment did everything in its power to ruin me.
The actions taken by them were designed to destroy me personally and politically, so I had to get creative. By using the amendment process and other vehicles for introduction of my legislation, since 2008, I have authored or coauthored 390 pieces of legislation that have been signed into law, including Nathan’s Law, Karen’s Law, the Mississippi Student Religious Liberties Act, the Mississippi Small Business Regulatory Flexibility Act and the Employment Protection Act, known as the E-Verify law.
Despite their efforts to derail my legislative record, I experienced success.
It was a tough fight, but I succeeded in passing conservative legislation and helping to move the state GOP back toward its foundational principles.
Looking back on those days, I could hold a grudge, but that would not be fair — not to my children, not to the State of Mississippi. My father taught me the importance of grace and forgiveness; this is an opportunity to follow in his footsteps.
In light of the above, no one has more reasons to be displeased with Tate Reeves than I do. Mainly because of differences in our personalities, we have publicly disagreed for years. Consequently, I have paid a heavy political price. He can be stubborn and hardheaded. But then again, so can I.
However, the race for governor isn’t about personalities, it’s about policy.
With that said, I have spent my entire political career fighting for conservatism and I have no intention of abandoning that fight. Likewise, I have battled the political Establishment in Jackson and Washington, and I will continue my approach until conservatives prevail, the Republican Party regains its fighting spirit and our republic is restored.
Contrary to modern understanding, we conservatives have a long and distinguished intellectual tradition. With great writers such as Burke, Hayek, Kirk, Meyer, Weaver and Buckley leading the way, it was reasonably demonstrated that conservatism has, in fact, been central to the American experience. Then, when Goldwater and Reagan gave us a voice on the national stage, we articulated a fundamental meaning rooted in Jefferson’s revolutionary impulse for liberty and Madison’s desire for order: the basis of conservatism is a desire for less government interference, less centralized authority and more individual freedom.
However, a desire for position and influence has damaged the character of some. Our political environment has created confusion for many of our citizens. The term conservative used to mean something. Sadly, many have chosen to wear the cloak of conservatism only to abandon its meaning.
To that point, we have candidates for governor who claim they are the “conservative” choice. They argue they are the ones who can drain the Mississippi swamp. But I cannot entirely agree with their approach.
How is it possible to defeat the swamp by expanding the corrupting power of government and creating more government interference? How is it possible to drain the swamp by supporting Obamacare’s expansion of Medicaid and a gas-tax increase? Instead of increasing liberty and prosperity, such policies empower bureaucrats and politicians by allowing them to steal more of the people’s hard-earned money. Rather than seeking the so-called progressive route, we should remind ourselves of a longtime Republican ideal — the bigger the government, the smaller the citizen.
For true conservatives in Mississippi, we have once again reached a time for choosing. The Republican Party must re-establish itself as a party of bold colors, not pastels. We must remain a party of principle and not personality.
That’s why Bill Waller is not the right choice for governor.
Waller supports raising the gas tax. He also supports Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion. In short, it seems Bill Waller’s “conservative” solution to everything is bigger government — more spending and higher taxes. Whether we like him or not, that’s not how Republicans are supposed to behave.
This race has never been about personalities for me. It is about principle and the lessons of history.
I am warned that this endorsement of Tate Reeves will finish me in politics. If so, it is another price I am prepared to pay. I have always stood for principle, even when it caused me significant political discomfort. So I’m not changing now.
Unlike some, I am not seeking access to power. I don’t need a job. I’m not seeking favors and I’m not looking for a personal payday. I’m doing this because it’s the right thing to do.
I will not allow conservatism to be redefined by newcomers to the Republican party. I will not sit silently while the party rejects its principles and dilutes itself into historical irrelevancy.
We must hold the line against modern liberalism, not legitimize it. We must have a governor who will fight against those who seek to deprive our party of its meaning and defining purpose.
For the sake of policy and my conservative principles, I have chosen to forgive. I hope you can too. Although my constant desire is to defeat the Establishment, I do not hate them enough to elect a person advancing Democrat principles.
If I were to allow my personal feelings to trump my principles, then I would be no different than them.
My sons deserve better.
•
State Sen. Chris McDaniel lives in Ellisville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.