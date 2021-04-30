While deleting photos from my phone Thursday morning, I stumbled into a few treasures. In that vast sea of images were four screenshots of texts my dad sent to me. They were all there together, and I have no idea why or how I made screenshots of them. Let’s just call it a happy accident.
After he died last March, I wrote that his hearing loss may have been a blessing of sorts because that led him to communicate almost exclusively by text the last several years of his life. Most of his musings were about sports, but with plenty of political statements mixed in there as well. Here are the messages:
• Not a big Patriots fan, but our Madison guy (Stephen Gostkowski) just missed his first field goal since he got his foot tangled in the umbilical cord.
• Good quote by the late, great economist Milton Friedman: if the government was put in charge of the Sahara Desert, there would be a shortage of sand within five years.
• Making a big deal about teams that were in the World Series never before meeting on opening day. Of course they haven’t! This interleague idiocy hasn’t been going on that long.
• Seven aces in the Par 3 contest. Gary Player had one. Pretty impressive for an 80-year-old. He has always been a health nut. Michelle Obama would love him if he wasn’t from South Africa.
It’s too bad I didn’t think to start a Facebook page called “Sh*t My Dad Says,” which was wildly popular on social media and became a New York Times best seller and a short-lived TV series. My dad’s insights and observations would’ve qualified. He was Archie Bunker, but with two master’s degrees.
I sure miss him … but as I’ve written before, it’s sort of a blessing that he’s not here to see what’s happening to his beloved country. It would’ve killed him a lot slower and way more painfully than that blood clot in his lung. He was deeply troubled by cultural and political shifts that have been in motion for the last generation. But now, with it all moving at break-neck speed by our rulers, unchecked by those in power in the opposition party and the mainstream media … well, it would be overwhelming for him.
What’s happening here should be disturbing for everyone, but it’s not — and that’s even scarier than what our feckless leaders are doing. Watching Washington, D.C., right now is like watching a really low-budget horror movie. We sit here and yell at the screen, trying to tell the clueless people what’s hiding in the closet, but it’s pointless, because they can’t hear you. The only thing inaccurate about that analogy is that the people wielding power in the White House are also the ones wielding the axes, not the ones about to get hacked up.
If my dad had been watching Joe Biden’s speech last night, he would have had a different take on it than the sycophants who heard it. He would have been watching the closed captioning instead of being sucked in by the soothing, grandfatherly, reassuring tone that our president used to make a transition to socialism sound like the right direction for our country.
Never mind that we know how that movie ends, to continue the cinematic theme. All of its sequels finish the same way, too — in failure for all but the ruling class. Their rhetoric is uttered in a caring way, like they’re looking out for the best interests of those who can’t fend for themselves, but here’s a realistic interpretation of their actions: “Do as I say, not as I do!”
They don’t believe their own bullspit. They only harness whatever message keeps them in power. There are so many examples of that, but here’s the one that really grinds my gears. One rogue cop who was arrested, charged, tried, convicted and sentenced to the maximum has been held up as absolute, irrefutable proof that America is, indeed, a racist country. Academics, entertainers and politicians have used the term “systemic racism” to describe America, and pundits and wonks and self-loathing white people and willfully unemployed people of color parrot the phrase because it either makes them appear woke or gives them cover for their unfortunate lot in life, which is likely the sum of the choices they have made (a column for another day).
That characterization of our country isn’t questioned by mainstream “journalists,” who have become toothless lapdogs instead of fierce but fair watchdogs like Tim Russert and Sam Donaldson. Those two leaned left, but they wouldn’t let blatant hypocrisy and blanket, unsubstantiated statements go unchecked. There is undeniable proof that America isn’t a racist country. White people make up roughly 70 percent of the United States’ population, yet they elected a black man to his second term as president less than a decade ago. It’s not conjecture or pollyannish to proclaim America isn’t racist — it’s math! So why would Democrats blast and belittle Sen. Tim Scott for telling the truth? Well, they don’t want to debate, they just want to silence dissenters. And they’re doing a damn good job of it.
But here’s where their battlecry falls apart. If they truly, in their hearts believe that America is “systemically racist,” don’t they have a responsibility — no, a duty! — to go to the southern border and warn the brown people who are clamoring to get into our country to go back where they came from?
If Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi truly cared about the immigrants, they would be there with bullhorns, shouting, “It’s too dangerous for you here! America is full of racists. Run for your lives before the border patrol agents put their knee on your neck!”
That’s probably some sh*t my dad would say. And he’d be right. Out of all the scary stuff that was said in that speech, the proposal for universal “preschool” (i.e. free day care) for 3- and 4-year-olds is the one that would’ve had my dad sending the most colorful texts. He used to refer to Head Start as “False Start.” Come to think of it, that’s a good description of Biden’s first 100 days.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.