So, if someone called you an American, what would that mean to you? Would you think you were “woke?”
I do.
In my mind, I’d think, “Hey! That’s me!” and I’d feel pretty good. Because that’s what I think I am, and I do feel good about it. I’m proud of it. This is my country, right? I mean, I was lucky to be born here and live my entire life here, enjoying its freedoms and opportunities, its natural beauty and diversity. I’ve grown up and lived all my life getting “woke” in this melting pot. I’ve lived and traveled all across it, from Hawaii, California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington to Tennessee; been down to Key West and east to New Hampshire, and right here in Mississippi. I’ve seen its wonders, from the Rio Grande and the Grand Canyon up to Montana. I’ve marveled at the Tetons and the Appalachians and the Great Plains and the Chesapeake Bay. I’ve seen and experienced big cities and small towns. My family was Montanans — my Dad worked in the newspaper business from Billings to Spokane to Los Angeles.
Life being what it is, if you keep your eyes open, being “woke” is all part of being American.
Sure, life here isn’t all peaches and cream. That’s a fact. But it’s not a turd sandwich either. How’s that? Isn’t that what we’re being force fed nowadays — that this country is illegitimate, the founding is a farce and everything I and, maybe you, thought is America, isn’t? Aren’t we bigots and narrow-minded, unwelcoming to immigrants, greedy, selfish and possessed of no redeemable qualities? Isn’t America rife with “systemic” unfairness?
I say “No!” That’s not us, and I say this country was “woke” at birth. Read the Declaration of Independence. That tells you the truth about us. With that document, we “woke” the world. Then we went on to put forward a Constitution that no other people on Earth have anything close to, when it comes to acknowledging the worth of human rights and liberties.
Once, the thought crossed my mind that, although I’d been serving in our Nation’s Navy for more than a decade, in its defense to protect it, I didn’t really know what it meant. I wanted to see the monuments, read the documents and visit the museums. I took leave and packed myself and my children into our truck and drove to D.C.
It was a four-day trip, and it was worth every mile and every penny … and as a single parent at the time and an active-duty Sailor, pennies were tight.
I was blown away and discovered that my gut feelings about what being American was were rewarded by how this nation was founded. I read the Declaration of independence, the Constitution and numerous writings of the Founders through the glass cases. I saw the Lincoln, Washington and Jefferson memorials. I saw the White House and the Treasury building. I went to the Smithsonian and touched a piece of the moon, and visited the Washington Navy Yard, my kids at my side. We went to the Capitol Mall and I stood at the Vietnam Memorial, where l thought of all the blood and sacrifices so many Americans had made to bring this country into being and sustain it, to oppose enemies determined to bring it down. aI looked at the 58,399 names who’d never enjoy a moment more of what a feeling of being an American gave me, and all the bright future my children – all of us and our children — had for their sacrifice. Today, you can add the thousands more since then, or the million-plus before that war.
America and Americans – me and you — are the epitome of “woke.” We set the standard for humankind. America wasn’t born full grown, and in the span of years we’ve existed, we’re a relative toddler to other nations. We are an ideal, and like all ideals, they require time to be attained. From conception to our nation’s birth, there was strife and compromise, but without those, we’d’ve been stillborn. Dead on arrival. Some things had to wait or there’d never have been the original 13 states under one flag.
But we did compromise, and we’ve moved ahead ever since sometimes over a rough road. Read the Constitution today and find me the part that says anything other than we’re all equal or the passage that reads systematic baked-in-the cake discrimination is our way. Its not there. But go read it anyway. It’ll help you get “woke,” too, if your aren’t already.
Those now opposing this country and decrying its failure to be perfect from inception aren’t “woke.” They’re asleep and dreaming up a nightmare of their own making. They’re so misguided, they don’t know that the protests and marches, the riots and the calls to bring down their own country would not be possible anywhere else. We’re so free that they’d throw it away, ignorant of the very freedom they use to destroy it.
No, I’m “woke” alright. I hope you are too, because there’s a fight on the way.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
