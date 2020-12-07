The dog named Tiny was going to be the most ironic thing on the hill, I decided. I was childish to the nature of genetics. At 8 years old, I was childish to everything except words. Ironic was a good word. To create something ironic would be an amusing experiment.
It was too late to rename Tiny by the time he’d matured. He was born as part of old May May’s litter — so he was going to be part beagle. I hadn’t factored that into my naming him. Standing at 2 feet, the dog’s soon-to-be-famous name didn’t convey irony. It simply described him.
Well, Tiny led me down quite a few wooded trails as we grew up together on “Hammett Hill,” where I and all my extended family lived. Walking the wild acres of my uncle’s land, Tiny and his sister Molly put their noses to the ground and seemed to go a mile at a stretch without lifting their eyes. Tiny and Molly were talented dogs that way. I followed them into the woods and fields almost daily for a period of five or six years.
The land was and is a veritable wilderness populated by a family of horses — tame but roaming freely over miles of land — and a mix of deer, big cats, coyotes, wild dogs, trespassers and everything else. I was sure there were also ghosts. The fact that at least two abandoned shacks stood on the property and an abandoned homestead stood on the neighboring property was all the evidence I needed.
When Tiny led our group to the neighboring homestead the first time, I was unnerved that such a derelict, clearly-haunted place stood so close to my house. It was just past the tree line and down the Old Road, a wagon trail that barely resembled a wagon trail anymore.
The homestead was a two-bedroom house, barn, two sheds, watering well and a bunch of land someone let their cows graze. The house was a dramatic sight in my imagination: it stood atop a hill whose grass thinned to hard yellow dirt approaching the porch. Its roof sagged inward. The front door was off its hinge, set to the side, transforming the doorway into a mouth.
That first visit, I observed from afar. Childish as I was, I worried that if I left my place in the brush and approached the house, I’d vanish into the dark of its mouth. Or maybe the lunatic squatting there would dismember me. Either way, Mom and Dad would never see me again.
I turned back, making up stories about the haunted house on the walk home.
I was, of course, conditioned by odd stories that some Hammetts swore were true. For example, my dad and his cousins had taken four-wheelers to the pond to drink beer one windy night when they were kids. Looking back over the hill, as lightning lit the fields, they saw a man standing at the hillcrest, dressed in a Confederate soldier’s uniform, watching them. They all tore-ass back to my grandfather’s house and found him asleep in bed — he was the only other guy it could have been.
So they say.
Stories like that were numerous on the hill. I think my family likes to jaw and spin yarns. But to this day I can’t say that I’ve made up my mind on the validity of those stories. There are more than a dozen eye witnesses who say they’ve seen a mysterious red light rise from the wooded Civil War graveyard, pass over my grandmother’s and great-grandmother’s houses, and disappear again into the graves. I’m told it brought people nightmares and sent all the dogs into a violent mania.
Such were the stories that kept me up at night, afraid. They did so often, in fact, I started to wonder if I was a coward.
I wasn’t, though. I think I was a brave kid. I went back to that old property and started with the barn. The first thing that happened was one of those anecdotes you think people won’t really believe: a gigantic bird, a vulture or something, spread its wings atop the barn’s roof. It watched me a moment and flew off.
Nothing of note was inside the barn. On one of my later visits, though, I found our family cat just hanging out in the hay stacks. She and I were fairly surprised to see each other that afternoon.
The dogs didn’t follow me onto the porch when I went to the house. I poked around inside, always watching my back for haints, whose existence I still hadn’t ruled out. There were all kinds of outdated things inside, like old clothes, receipts, medicine bottles . . . and dirt covered everything. Dirt and time.
After searching through junk for a while, some of the place’s mystique had left it. The place served no purpose but to be an old, inert fixture in an unassuming cow field. At least, that was the latest story I gave it. Someday the children of the family who lived there might come along and bulldoze the thing so they could build something new. Our family home might someday meet the same end. Maybe.
I wandered to the far side of the house and found a wall that had been knocked down, maybe by weather. I stepped into the yard, then examined the destroyed wall from the outside. Next to it was an image, painted on the aluminum siding: Andrew Jackson’s face, similar to his portrait on the 20-dollar bill. It was quite an anomaly.
Though Tiny the dog’s irony never bore fruit, at least his curiosity did. He and Molly helped me find the odd little home. Whether it stands today, I don’t know. I don’t have much time during the holidays to go back to the Delta and follow our old trails — soon, though.
We’re selling my childhood home. That was our plan after Dad passed. He built the dern thing, and he worked since the age of 19 for the explicit purpose of giving his kids and family a good life. I was and am childish to the nature of genetics. I was and am childish to everything.
Jack Hammett is a reporter for the Leader-Call.
Email him at
