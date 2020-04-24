It’s not the debating that bothers me. No, what’s much more concerning than the coronavirus itself is the lack of debate when it comes to the government-imposed selective shutdown of businesses.
Our leaders at the local, state and federal level didn’t question such drastic measures enough. Neither did our people. That’s because debate was shut down more abruptly than the economy. Anyone who merely expressed hope that the country could get back up and running again soon was vilified for not caring about his fellow man, particularly the elderly and the sickly … and he probably kicks little speckled puppies, too.
We are now inundated with commercials from multimillion-dollar corporations and public service messages from celebrities who are “roughing it” in their mega-mansions, telling us that we’re “all in this together.” They reinforce the notion that this lockdown is the right way to handle this pandemic, even though they all say these are “uncertain times.” That’s one of the buzzphrases. Yet they are certain we’re supposed to just go along, without question.
That’s the part that I can’t stand. There are entire courses, taught by Christian theologians, in which students are encouraged to question Christianity. It’s called apologetics. Those in class poke holes in the teachings of the Bible, and the instructors welcome that. That’s because they believe what they are teaching, so they welcome skeptics.
Only someone who isn’t sure about their message would not welcome debate. I get nervous when someone says we should just get in lockstep (goosestep?) and shut up. We can question the Word of God but not government?
I’m not suggesting I know more than our leaders or that our leaders should know more than the medical officials who are advising them. Heck, I’m smart enough (and humble enough) to know what I don’t know. But I do know debate is healthy, even when it’s about sick people — especially when we’re dealing with a crisis for which there is no template.
Our government leaders have to defer to medical experts, of course, because that’s their profession. They shouldn’t give the medical officials all of the power, though, because other factors, such as the economy and supply chain, have to be considered, too. It seems that a quarantine of select, susceptible people would have been more logical and effective than a shutdown of select businesses and industries.
But politicians want people in unelected positions to be saddled with the responsibility if it turns out this quarantine was the wrong way to combat the disease. They know that history will forgive them for overreacting, but it won’t if they’re “not doing enough” to “protect” people. Plus the medical officials can always claim that the quarantine was a success because, no matter how many die from this disease, they can always claim that it would have been “much worse” had they not taken those steps. It’s a no-lose situation for them. And a no-win situation for the elected leaders.
To be clear, I’m not faulting health-care officials for the advice they’re giving government leaders. We salute those on the front lines for handling all of the hardships they and their families have had to deal with. When medical officials are asked how to handle this from a medical standpoint, of course they’re going to be overcautious, especially since they’re in such an important advisory role. Other professionals need to be given a seat at the table, too, so all things can be considered.
There wasn’t much distinction, if any, between Democrats and Republicans for the first few weeks of our national shutdown. That’s because the message from pop culture and pundits was “you must be compliant to be patriotic,” and practically no one dared question the unprecedented shelter-in-place orders, not even the politicians.
Anyone who did got bombarded with rabid criticism and hyperbole — “You don’t care if people die!” … “You may not care about your life, but your selfish decisions could kill me and my family!” … “You care more about making money than you care about lives!”
The shrill voices always win. And because COVID-19 has become a cause celebre, common sense is no longer in play. Our national motto might as well be “Comply or Die.”
I haven’t liked this approach from the beginning. A handful of politicians and commentators are starting to come around and question the wisdom of the seemingly indefinite moratorium on commerce because a fraction of the population may wind up in a mortuary. Not significantly more than on any given day, mind you — just more from a “novel” new disease.
It reminds me of the overwhelming fear of sharks that prevents some people from swimming in the ocean when there’s exponentially more risk during the drive to and from the beach. Why? Because most auto-related fatalities don’t make national news, but every shark attack does, and those stories are shared over and over. It creates an illusion that something is a bigger threat than it actually is. This is the same principle, except coronavirus has become politicized.
And that’s the second-most troubling thing to me. The last time a disease became so politicized was the AIDS “epidemic” of the 1980s. Overwhelming evidence showed that more than 95 percent of the cases were caused by behavior, but the less than 5 percent who acquired the disease through no fault of their own were the ones highlighted. That’s because the goal was to make the masses believe everyone was susceptible. That was the only way to get funding for research and treatment and to erase the stigma that was created by the reality that most AIDS patients were i.v. drug users who shared needles and gay men who had unprotected sex.
Coronavirus is not comparable to AIDS, of course, because it isn’t caused by behavior as much as bad luck. But there is a correlation in the way the information about it is being disseminated … only this latest plague is in the era of “news” with an agenda on our TVs, computers and cellphones 24/7. Like the sharks, COVID-19 is lurking out there, ready to attack the second someone dares jump into the environment.
The compliance without questioning would be troubling to a libertarian-leaning guy like me any time in what’s supposed to be a liberty-loving country. But with what we’re experiencing here in Jones County lately, it’s downright scary. Even without a quarantine, our local economy would be struggling with three tornadoes in an 11-day period and now the equally catastrophic collapse of the oil industry.
We can’t take much more. What’s next, a tsunami at Bogue Homa Lake? An earthquake that makes the Leaf River flow north? A monsoon of frogs?
So much that happens is out of our hands. Those disasters are tough to deal with, but we go through them and come out stronger. Maybe our local economy can be somewhat salvaged when storm victims have to start replacing vehicles, appliances and other big-ticket items — please shop local!
But to have a self-imposed disaster like this economic shutdown, all without so much as a raised eyebrow … well, that’s not the America I know and love.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
