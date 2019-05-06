Summer is approaching and tempers are flaring earlier than usual among Democrats and their cousins in the media.
What’s all the rage in Washington? Attorney General Bill Barr has initiated multiple criminal investigations into the origins of President Obama’s DOJ/FBI spying on the Trump campaign in 2016.
At the end of July 2016, FBI senior counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok opened the investigation into alleged collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia. No one in the Trump campaign was ever notified of this investigation. No subpoenas were served. DOJ obtained secret “search warrants” under the Espionage Act, citing national security concerns.
Coincidently, in 2012, another presidential election year, Obama’s Justice Department secretly nabbed records of 20 Associated Press telephone lines, including personal lines of several reporters. The DOJ spied on reporters. All this came after three years of secretly spying on Fox News reporter James Rosen’s personal and professional communications. See the pattern?
Appearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee, AG Barr said he was reviewing the “genesis and conduct of intelligence activities directed at the Trump campaign during 2016.” New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen asked Barr why. He replied, “I think spying on a political campaign is a big deal.” Shaheen then asked, “You’re not suggesting, though, spying occurred?” To which Barr replied, “I don’t, well, I guess you could, I think spying did occur, yes. I think spying did occur.”
Later, in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Utah Sen. Mike Lee asked what had led Barr to begin an investigation into the origins of Obama’s DOJ and FBI counterintelligence investigation. Barr said, “Many people seem to assume that the only intelligence collection that occurred was a single confidential informant and a FISA warrant.” He continued, “I’d like to find out whether that is in fact true. It strikes me as a fairly anemic effort if that was the counterintelligence effort designed to stop a threat as it’s being represented.”
Remember, in the run-up to the 2016 election, politicians literally at the highest level in Washington assured American voters there was no consequential meddling in the election. In the aftermath of the election, raging Democrats and media cousins discovered a covert “insurance policy” buried deeply within the bowels of DOJ/FBI that promised to undo results of the election.
In the hearing, Barr testified that he would review FISA warrants against Carter Page, a Trump campaign aide. A judge had approved surveillance on Page based partly on the 2016 dossier written by Christopher Steele, an ex-British intelligence agent who was paid for his work by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee. The Steele dossier turned out to be a weak and sloppy attempt to create dirt on candidate Trump by linking him to a number of unverified incidents and relationships in Russia.
Then, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley asked Barr whether the FBI had ever pursued a counter-intelligence investigation against a president. Barr replied that to his knowledge such an investigation was unprecedented. Understanding the import of this reply, Hawley noted that FBI officials’ bias against Trump was the “real crisis.”
Democrats and cousins will continue to rage more vociferously, calling for impeachment proceedings against President Trump, AG Barr and anyone else who investigates political shenanigans that permeated Obama’s administration. What’s all the rage in Washington? They’re raising the Barr and draining the swamp.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
