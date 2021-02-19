As a child who loved to question authority, one of the most satisfying moments of my young life was the discovery of Colossians 3:21: “Fathers, provoke not your children to anger, lest they be discouraged.”
I memorized the verse and filed it in the “checkmate comebacks” section of my brain to have it at the ready for the next time my dad started bugging me to do something. Instead of just doing whatever he said, I would take double the amount of time and energy to debate him … but this time, I’d have the infallible word of God on my side. I couldn’t lose!
So, the next time he had the nerve to ask me a second time to do something, I calmly and smugly quoted the King James Version of the Good Book to him, then sat there, soaking in my triumph. I might have even piled on a bit, noting that he had been saying and doing things to make me mad for a long time now, and God doesn’t like that.
There’s a verse or two that would have covered him if his response to his smart-ass son would’ve been semi-violent, but he didn’t fall back on one of those. No, he told me I was right. The Bible does say exactly what I quoted.
But, he pointed out, the verse that precedes it is: “Children, obey your parents in all things, for this is well pleasing unto the Lord.”
There were a couple of valuable lessons in our exchange. First, don’t use Bible verses to debate a longtime Sunday school teacher. Second, and even more important, “context” is a really inconvenient thing for someone who’s only trying to support a singular point of view.
Every day on social media and national news, there are memes of tweets and tweets of memes with a quote or soundbite. They can be used to make anyone look bad or good, depending on the intent of the person posting or “reporting.” Some commentators and columnists actually set up a context that’s misleading or outright false, then plant the quote there and pounce on it over and over, to the point that some people will agree to be outraged if the pundit will just please move on. The angry mob will go to the “comments” section or social media page and reply to everyone who has a hint of dissent and parse every word … but they won’t take 30 seconds to read or listen to what was said immediately before and/or after. That’s the world we live in.
I couldn’t begin to scratch the surface of examples from 2021 alone in this space. But the one that got me on this topic happened to national radio talk-show host and financial guru Dave Ramsey last week. He was on Fox News (his first sin, in the eyes of the speech police) and said: “I don’t believe in a stimulus check because if $600 or $1,400 changes your life, you were pretty much screwed already. You got other issues going on.”
Dave got tsked, tsked and called out of touch, insensitive and all of the other predictable descriptions of people who push for personal responsibility. Even some smart, successful people I know joined the pounce-on-Dave parade. But in less time than it took to respond to the “outrage” on social media, they could have checked out the rest of the segment and heard Ramsey add, “I’ve been bankrupt. I’ve been broke. I work with people every day who are hurting. I love people. I want people to be lifted up.”
The payments are politics, not good policy. That’s the point he was making, along with some of the well-known principles he’s been preaching for 20 years. “Spend less than you make” may sound radical to proponents of government and people living above their means, but it’s fiscally responsible and common sense. So is most of his advice, which emphasizes eliminating debt (except your house) and unnecessary spending to save up an emergency fund of three to six months of expenses before beginning to invest in mutual funds to build wealth.
Nothing radical there. Difficult, perhaps, but not radical. If people followed his foolproof formula, stimulus checks wouldn’t be needed. That was his point. But too many people don’t save and don’t take responsibility for themselves because they know they’re going to get bailed out …
And that principle was the basis of what radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh talked about for the 30-plus years in his three-hour daily talk show. His quotes were constantly taken out of context — and that’s still happening as national networks report his death at age 70. But all that’s ever done is prove one of his points about the “drive-by media” picking and choosing their targets. He could be irreverent and intentionally provocative, and when the mainstream media blasted him, all it did was score more points with his loyal listeners and bring in more — whether they were there to cheer him on or to gather intel for the haters — until he had an audience that was the biggest in the history of the medium and built a multimillion-dollar empire.
Despite what critics say, his goal wasn’t to tell listeners what to think; it was to get them to think instead of just accepting at face value the bunk politicians and entertainers were spewing.
I started listening to him daily in the early ’90s, and he was saying things that no one else was, crystalizing and championing conservative thought. He got labeled “the most dangerous man in America” for “controversial statements” such as — “the Earth’s ecosystem is not fragile” and “The Los Angeles riots were not caused by the Rodney King verdict. The Los Angeles riots were caused by rioters.” It was refreshing to hear simple truths like that from someone who knew how to present them.
I stopped listening to them years ago after it seemed that their shows shifted from being all about ideas and beliefs to being about themselves — for Dave, promoting the brand and pushing products, and for Rush, gloating about what he was right about and not getting any credit for. His ego grew with his audience, which makes me wonder how he and President Trump were able to be friends. (Note to liberals: It’s possible to see someone’s personal flaws and agree with their policy ideas and leadership.)
Ramsey and Rush are a lot alike. Their emphasis was always personal responsibility and a belief in the power of people, not government, packaged in an entertaining and informative format and driven by a powerful and talented messenger. Instead of arguing ideas, liberals offer intellectually lazy labels — “racist” and “Nazi” and “trying to take us back to slave days.” Their mission, of course, was always the polar opposite of that. Their principled push was always for true freedom for all — financial and personal — and they dedicated their lives to providing the playbook to accomplish those things.
