A few random thoughts on this Festivus Eve (Dec. 22).
First, whether you are a fan of Seinfeld or not, watch the Festivus episode (Season 9, Episode 10 on Netflix).
A call for the ages
I appreciate great sports announcing because there is so little of it. The likes of Tony Romo on CBS NFL coverage has never met a second of dead air he doesn’t want to fill. It’s a mish-mash of random thoughts, almost as if we are stuck inside his thoughts if he was on Adderal. Please, Tony, learn to shut your trap.
Then there are the likes of Andrés Cantor, a Spanish soccer announcer known for his, “Goooooooooooaaaaaaaaalllllllllll” calls. His minute-long call of the final goal that gave Argentina the World Cup is one of the greats in any sport in any era.
Speaking of the World Cup, no matter how popular it might seem to be becoming in America, it will never overtake football. I watched parts of every World Cup game and, as an American sports fan, there just isn’t enough offense. No matter how beautiful the goals or the talent level, a 2-1 game will never eclipse a 45-42 football game. Sorry, soccer fans, of which I am one.
Irish don’t get offended
The headline on the Fox News app intrigued me: “Biden roasted for busting out old-school slur.” Oh, man, did he say something like, “Poor kids are just as smart as white kids?” or “You can’t go into a 7-Eleven or Dunkin’ Donuts without an Indian accent” or “If you don’t know who you are voting for, then you aren’t black!”
Some further investigation showed that Biden used an old-school “anti-Irish” slur and that caused people to roast the president. As a person who is 68 percent Irish descent, I was horrified… hahahaha, who am I kidding? The Irish don’t get offended and even if someone “roasted” the president because of his “anti-Irish” comment, I’d bet a Dragon the Wagon cheeseburger combo it wasn’t an Irish person who was offended. Irish people do what everyone else should — just let it roll off their backs. Who cares? Just words, right?
Needless to say, the story and its intended “racial” target did not merit any more coverage than that first story. Offend the Irish... good luck with that!
The worst ever?
Dear public relations hacks who are in charge of the GMC brand, “You stink!”
In this ridiculous commercial, you have a lily-white, blonde bombshell and her soap opera mate standing in about a foot of snow. He says, “I got you something …” Release the puppy, frolicking through the snow, jumps into the blonde’s arm … ahhhh
“I got something for you,” she said before a $75,000 GMC pickup comes barreling through the snow …! Oh, yeah, that’s happening in Joe Biden’s America. Worse, the stupid commercial is on three times every hour.
Wonder how much GMC is paying its creative department. Whatever it is, the people are grossly overpaid.
Cart criminals
If you don’t return your grocery cart to the stall, you should be beaten with a wet noodle. Your sloth and laziness is infuriating to those who have respect for others. Just because one can show a feature film on his or her hind end — as they can mine — doesn’t mean you have to enhance that physical stereotype. Return the carts!
Aldi grocery store, which is opening a location off of Highway 98 near Hattiesburg, has got it figured out. Want a cart? Put in a quarter. It unlocks the cart from the rest. You shop. When returning the cart, lock it back up and, bam, get your quarter back. How refreshing to see a cart-free parking lot.
It’s only poop
While we are talking about people hacking me off — people who do not pick up their dog’s droppings.
I walk Walter every morning, rain or shine. I have two plastic bags. Here are the rules:
• If you are in anyone’s yard — front, side or back — and the dog poops, pick it up.
• If you are in a public place where people frequent, pick it up.
• If you are out in the middle of the woods, keep the bag in your pocket.
No one is watching you and it is not a crime to not pick up droppings. But, again, it personifies one’s character if he or she will let something slide while no one is looking. It is how you act when people are not watching that defines your character.
Plus, it’s only poop. Pick it up! Every momma from Stringer to Soso has had to clean up poop, why should a dog owner be different?
DOJ is the greatest threat
No, it’s not imaginary white supremacists terrorizing the streets of America, or even Antifa thugs burning down our cities that are the most dangerous problem for everyday, average Americans. It is not the Chinese, the Spanish, North Koreans, French, Argentinians, Fijians, Swedes, Iraqis, Australians, Tibetans or creatures from the moon.
The greatest threat to the freedom of the people of this country is the weaponized Department of Justice and the horrifically corrupt FBI. No one is safe with these cretins carrying the power they do without any form of reining them in. Ever. Talk about scary stuff!
Remember my words of wisdom if an FBI agent ever comes to talk to you, whether about your mail service or reading the Bible in public: “I’m sorry, I hit my head the other day and have no recollection of which you speak.” Memorize it.
Like, stop with the likes
The proliferation of the word “like” in common speech is destroying common speech. Ever listen to someone stricken with the “like” syndrome? “It got, like, this new, like, job that, like, I like, like, a lot, like, I’m so happy I, like, did this.”
Each time someone uses the word “like” in a sentence, it should be legal be to swat the offender across the back of the neck — until, like, they stop saying like, like, all the time.
A few final words
My hope in 2023 is that we somehow can get back to the wise old words, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.” There is a large swath of the younger generations who are more traumatized over someone’s words — or worse, a person’s freedom to speak those words — than a lead pipe across the head.
They are constant victims, with an army of enablers spread across the entire planet just frothing at the mouth to weigh in and provide “comfort.” Whether it be Dave Chappelle or Joy Reid at MSNBC, let them speak. Don’t like it, turn the channel or call them an idiot. But stop demanding social execution because you couldn’t handle another person’s thoughts or ideas. Stop changing definitions of words because some marginalized group has demanded it. Stop melting down in emotional fits of rage because Dave Chappelle made fun of a “protected victim group.”
Kids’ time is over. Throw away your milk carton, put your blanky away and grow up.
•
Email Managing Editor
Sean Murphy at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.