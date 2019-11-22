Well, we’ve been waiting for two years for someone to come to the defense of Greg Burroughs, and now it has finally happened. In a letter to the editor, former Laurel City Attorney David Ratcliff trumpets Greg Burroughs “innocence.” Sort of ironic since the former Laurel city attorney is coming to the defense of a man who is currently suing the City of Laurel.
We’re not sure why Ratcliff waited so long to come to Burroughs’ defense. We would have printed a letter defending Burroughs’ character at anytime…. we just never received one. As a matter of fact, we never heard from anyone who has ever said anything nice about Greg Burroughs, and we’ve heard from hundreds of people about him. The only other person we heard from who had any defense of Burroughs at all was the late Chris Posey, who called me to tell me he didn’t think it was any big deal that Greg Burroughs had received special treatment because (and this was his words) “we all get special treatment.” Chris never actually said anything nice about Greg during our conversation, just that he didn’t think we should cover the fact that he received special treatment.
For the record, most people we heard from seem to think Greg’s parents are pretty nice people but think Greg is an entitled, spoiled brat who thinks he doesn’t have to live by the same rules as everyone else. Quite frankly, “entitled, spoiled brat” is the nicest thing we’ve heard anyone call Greg Burroughs.
And Ratcliff doesn’t actually say anything nice about Burroughs either, just that he’s innocent and that he is friends with Greg and his family. There’s no “Greg’s misunderstood and actually a nice guy”, or “Greg has spent years raising money for such and such charities,” or even, “Greg’s an oddball but deep down he is OK.” Nope. The letter was simply, “Greg’s innocent, and you guys were unfair to him, which makes you a tabloid. Wah, wah, wah.”
Ratcliff’s letter is pure nonsense, and he should be absolutely ashamed of himself for much of what he wrote. It’s nothing more than kowtowing to his wealthy, connected friends and is a complete insult to the family of Katherine Sinclair.
For example, he writes, “you omitted facts which suggested that Katherine Sinclair shot herself either accidentally or intentionally. I prefer to think accidentally, and I think all of the evidence that I am aware of, when taken in context, supports that theory.” Never once in his entire diatribe does Ratcliff give a single example of a fact that we omitted. And how dare he throw out his theory which suggests that a young girl decided to remove her pants and underwear, walk out to her car, pick up a gun, contort her arm and accidentally shoot herself in the back of the head. He owes the Sinclair family an apology for even suggesting such a ludicrous idea.
Maybe Ratcliff got so used to defending cold-blooded murderers such as Dr. Malachy DeHenre that he’s completely lost the ability to have empathy for victims.
David Ratcliff knows that Greg Burroughs wasn’t found “innocent.” He was found “not guilty” by the preponderance of the evidence. The foreman of the jury who sat and listened to every moment of testimony told us that he believed Greg Burroughs killed Katherine Sinclair but that the prosecutor’s case wasn’t strong enough to convict him. That prosecutor, District Attorney, Tony Buckley, also believes that Greg Burroughs killed Katherine Sinclair. And of course Ratcliff conveniently overlooks the fact that Burroughs failed a lie detector test, which was administered at the jail.
But OK, David, let’s give him the benefit of the doubt and say that he didn’t kill Katherine Sinclair. What kind of person finds his girlfriend clinging to life after having been shot in the head and calls his best friend to chat before dialing 911? Do you have a defense for that, David? David, do you think the DUI, child endangerment, resisting arrest and other charges that Judge Howell Beech let Burroughs off of in 2017 were made up by the arresting officers? David, do you have an explanation as to why Greg Burroughs ex-wife and ex-girlfriends were scared to talk to us about him? Wonder why they wouldn’t tell us he was simply a misunderstood but sweet guy who wouldn’t harm a fly. But hey, at least you think he’s innocent.
As for your attack on this paper, your biggest claim is that we omitted facts from our reporting that supported Greg’s innocence but then failed to give a single example of which facts we withheld. You certainly wouldn’t win any sort of case with that kind of non-evidence.
You say, “Anybody that believes that a jury that stayed out only an hour and 20 minutes which included lunch and a trip to the bathroom didn’t have (A) enough facts to convict and (B) facts suggesting innocence, has not been living in the real world.”
David, it’s pretty clear based on what the jury foreman told us that you are correct about (A) but way off about (B). Everyone knows, BECAUSE WE REPORTED IT, that the case was botched from the get-go and Burroughs should be sending the City of Laurel a thank you note instead of suing them.
David, I would never have the gall to tell you or any other attorney how to practice law. I’m unqualified to do so, but at least I know it. We in the newspaper business, unfortunately, have to put up with a lot of two-bit, armchair quarterbacks who seem to think they know more about journalism than the consummate professionals with more than 70 years of experience who make up our editorial department.
Mark Thornton, whom you attacked professionally, has won more awards for outstanding journalism than you could fit on the walls of your entire law office. This paper has won 165 Mississippi Press Awards since I took it over, making it the one of the most decorated “tabloids” for outstanding journalism in the history of newspapers.
What’s really going to bother you, David, is that a couple of those journalism awards that adorn our walls were won in recognition of our coverage of the “Windermere Shooting.” And if that doesn’t stick in your craw, than this will. In 2017, I won the top prize for commentary column. I bet you might be able to guess what the topic of the submitted columns was about.
In summation, David, if you are going to claim that we withheld facts, then present the evidence to back up your claim. I would have thought you would have learned that in law school.
Your math skills also need some honing since you imply that our coverage of the Windermere shooting was motivated by money. How many 75 cent papers do you think we sold to make up for the lost advertising from Sanderson Farms? I can assure you if we were motivated by money, we would have left the Windermere shooting story alone; however, we don’t sacrifice our journalistic integrity for the almighty dollar like most media outlets would have.
The bottom line is you can compare us to CNN and MSNBC and call us a tabloid, garbage or any other names that you want, and if you were Edward R. Murrow or William F. Buckley, I might care. Since your background in journalism and/ or the newspaper business is nil, I think I’ll continue doing the things that have gotten us recognized as one of the best newspapers in the state each of the last two years.
And finally since you felt free to share your advice with me, I hope that you will be open to hearing some advice of my own. Even though he is completely “innocent” (so was OJ Simpson) please don’t EVER let your daughter or granddaughters date your friend Greg Burroughs.
