I was fired up after hearing that “Hillbilly Elegy” was being made into a movie. It is one of my all-time favorite books, and with Ron Howard directing, I had hope that it could be one of the rare films that does justice to a writer’s great work. I set aside a ton of work to watch it around midnight several hours after it was released on Netflix and, well, I was … underwhelmed.
As usual, the book is so much better. Author J.D. Vance, who was self-effacing in the foreword about writing a memoir in his 30s, tells a story that is too familiar to too many. His mother (played by Amy Adams) is an opioid addict who hopped from man to man at the peril of her children, moving them from house to house as she tried to fulfill her needs, not theirs.
The author is ultimately saved by his Mawmaw, an f-bomb-dropping, fiercely protective grandmother (convincingly portrayed by Glenn Close) from Appalachia. She’s my favorite kind of hero — the flawed kind. Or, in other words, the real-life kind. Beneath the cussing, smoking, fighting-mad exterior is a loving woman who single-handedly saved a generation of her family.
Vance somehow overcame all of the obstacles created by his mother to serve in the Marine Corps, graduate from Ohio State and, eventually, Yale law school. Sadly, his amazing journey from troubled childhood to the Ivy League was reduced to about the same amount of time it took to read that sentence. The journey (ITALICS) is (END ITALICS) the story. It delves into the history of the migration of “hill people” from Kentucky to industrial Ohio for a better life, bringing some of their admirable and not-so-admirable culture traits with them.
It’s an interesting read because it presents all of that in an anecdotal way, through the eyes of one family, not with statistics and the spin we expect to be sewn into the fabric of any social commentary these days. It’s not a political book, it’s a family’s story, and again, it will be relatable to too many. It’s inspiring and offers hope, but not in a schmaltzy way. Nope, Mawmaw ain’t gonna conjure up any images of a Disney character.
Unfortunately, this nuanced, non-preachy story is told in a way that doesn’t capture the struggle and the real sense of triumph. It’s told in reverse order, starting with Vance uncomfortably at a snooty dinner party to interview for a job … and the amazing path he followed to arrive there is summed up in a series of a half-dozen or so flashback vignettes that were some of the most memorable “scenes” in the book. There is no buildup or context, though, and without that, the story loses its significance and value.
Opie could have done so much more with this story if he had told it in a series of 10 one-hour episodes. It’s a better-than-average movie, but it could have been so much better.
The disappointment in the movie was not nearly as deep as my disappointment in the reaction to it, though. The reviews and commentary of the film say more about the social landscape of today than even the book that Vance released four years ago, just before the “deplorables” he wrote about elected Donald Trump president.
Keep in mind that, despite my attitude about the adaptation, it was a better-than-average movie … it just wasn’t even close to as good as the book. But the critics (whose reviews I didn’t read until after watching the movie) have smacked it around like it was some propagandist film made by the Third Reich. They seem to be more upset that it blows up the notion of “white privilege” instead of following the narrative of the traditionally repressed in our country.
They pan the story — not because of the performances or the story-telling, but because of the content. Check out these snippy snippets from The Guardian: “Vance attempts to make his personal story collective … All it takes is a little gumption, a little elbow grease, the usual bootstrap nonsense … Vance, then, is just filling a familiar role in our culture. Selling out your origins in a kind of white trash cosplay because you were lucky enough to get out.” Lucky? Bootstrap “nonsense?” Wow. The Week says Amy Adams is “too good to do something like Hillbilly Elegy” and goes on to lament that it would be “a shame” if she or Glenn Close won Oscars for their performances. Other reviews criticize the film for its lack of diversity.
This is where we are in America, folks. There were no people of color in Vance’s story. Apparently, the critics wanted the filmmaker to change the truth to make it more inclusive. Never mind that most of the white people in his life aren’t portrayed in a positive manner.
If Vance had been black, gay, transgender or cyber-bullied, he would be painted as an inspirational hero. Guaranteed. But he’s white, so he’s “privileged,” no matter what the facts of his life are. It’s a personal story, not a political story, but the critics’ desire is that it be the latter, framed in a way that fits their outlook of the world. And it hasn’t helped matters that Vance has made a couple of appearances on Fox News, the network of choice for the deplorables.
It would be comical if it wasn’t so scary and true about where we are in the social landscape now. One of the reviews I looked at is crammed between stories of apologies by NFL commentator Cris Collinsworth for an off-handed remark he made complimenting women he met in Pittsburgh for being unusually knowledgeable about football and a writer who used the previous name of Juno star “Ellen” Page instead of her/his new name “Elliot” Page in an article about her/his transition.
The perpetually offended have an impenetrable armor in this new society. And white, heterosexual men have no redeeming qualities unless they first renounce those unalterable classifications.
Remember when Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. poignantly asked that people be judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin? Well, neither do the critics or culture influencers of today. We’re doomed.
