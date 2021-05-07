On April 16, I wrote a column titled “Contemplating the new Constitution.” I wrote my views on the differences I imagined we can anticipate from the perception of how some Americans see this nation and how they may take us in a direction some of us might not care for. I detailed my own opinion that I’m pretty happy with America and why. If you didn’t read it, or read it and want to refresh yourself, I encourage you to read it again.
This newspaper has an online edition and readers can make comments. Sure enough I got one, and the comment was: “We all saw fascists tried to shred the constitution on January 6th because of a Big Lie. Thankfully they failed and thankfully the country now sees what the Republican Party truly stands for: Authoritarian Rule. Thankfully they’ll fail at that too.”
Three sentences, all currently popular Leftist “jingoisms.” No explanation of the writer’s opinions or examples supporting the writer’s assertions. The author is entitled and has every right to those sentences, and I support that right. A right guaranteed by the First Amendment — no matter how ill-informed or inaccurate in my estimate. But free speech goes two ways, so I think I’ll do a little “counter commenting” here.
First the protest at the Capitol on Jan. 6 can’t be attributed to any specific organized group, “fascist” or otherwise, because there’s been nearly zero disclosure of whom has been charged. One however, John Sullivan, a black man from Utah, who participated in the “break-in” and videotaped the fatal shooting of Ashley Babbitt, a white woman from California, by a Capitol police officer is — depending upon who’s telling you about him — either a Black Lives Matter activist, an Antifa organizer or simply a disaffected anarchist of one ilk or another.
Another, the victim of the shooting, Ms. Babbitt, had views about things she disagreed with in government and is purported to have had sympathies with the Qanon movement. But she can’t be described as a “ fascist” any more than Mr. Sullivan, and given what is known, those two are disparate in their political leanings. In fact, saying this mish-mash was fascist is ridiculous and unprovable. So, Dear Comment Writer, if you’ve got the goods on who the fascists were, the FBI really needs your help identifying them.
The statement that “fascists tried to shred the constitution on January 6th” is equally inane. The people have a right to protest. That very Constitution provides in the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
So, Dear Comment Writer, you’re welcome to contend the protestors went beyond a peaceable assembly, but it sure as hell wasn’t the Beer Hall Putsch carried out by genuine Nazi fascists in 1923 Germany. And if the measure for shredding the Constitution is the protest in D.C., then I contend the rioters in Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis and other cities who took to the streets and attacked federal buildings, federal marshals, federal monuments, burned federal property, razed police stations, committed assaults and battery and murder on other state and local law enforcement and ordinary citizens are actual fascists, organized and operating under the banners of Antifa and Black Lives Matter, and are effectively an action arm of the Democrat Party.
Add to those the past examples of the pro-abortion demonstrators, who actually burst into the House onto the floor and interrupted Congressional hearings. Or the Wisconsin Democrat incursions into that Statehouse several years ago with their complaints.
A point of fact here to contemplate is that no one arrested on Jan. 6 was armed. Of the five individuals who died that day, only one was killed by homicide, Ashley Babbitt, and she was shot to death by a police officer who has yet to be identified. Two others died from heart failure, one from a drug overdose and the Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick suffered a stroke, not attributed to any injury.
Were there supporters of President Trump there? I’ll concede that. But fascists? I call bull%*#^! Whoever they were, they believed they had a wrong done them and they sought the redress their guaranteed to demand. I say the people were exercising the Constitution, not shredding it. And I think labeling the incident “insurrection” is hyperbole.
Next, I’ll contest Comment Writer’s reference to the motive for the protest as “a Big Lie.” Since you, Comment Writer, don’t convey what precisely this lie is, I’ll interpret it to allude to the conduct and results of the presidential election. Presumably, Comment Writer believes the outcome was above board and fair, and that the 75 million voters who voted for President Trump and the more than 100,000 who attended his rally that day are just sore losers. Or worse, all conspiracy theorists. But, hell, they’re all fascists, right?
I’ve written previously about this, but to recap: in Pennsylvania, the state Supreme Court stepped outside its authority to change how votes were collected, how they were counted and eliminated the ability to accurately verify the validity of voters. Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Michigan all conducted elections counter to their existing laws. All this was done under color of accommodation for the China virus and pressure from the Democrat party to not “disenfranchise” voters and allow for remote drop boxes, mail-in ballots and “ballot harvesting.”
The Trump Campaign countered by filing numerous lawsuits to force audits and recounts. The courts didn’t act. Not because Trump didn’t have evidence of malpractice, malfeasance, voter fraud, voter intimidation and corrupt poll workers, election officials and ballot tampering. He had witnesses and sworn affidavits – but they refused to intercede or even review the evidence. Why? Because elections aren’t a matter for the third equal branch of government. They’re a legislative responsibility and the “cat was already out of the bag” before the election due to everybody trying to be “fair.”
The courts, with the exception of Pennsylvania, kept their hands clean. This situation, in my opinion, led to an election where an incumbent president garnered 11 million more votes than what he’d gotten in his first election, gained two-digit increases in support by minority voters and yet, amazingly, lost to his opponent in only the states where he’d won handily before.
It fails my “smell test”… sorry. If it’s a lie, well it hasn’t been proven so. Recent legislative actions in Georgia are testament that there were problems that needed correcting. The other states in question are all reviewing how their election processes were compromised. So, Comment Writer, what say you? You have proof it’s a lie? Show it.
Then there’s Comment Writer’s assertion that the Republican Party “truly stands for Authoritarian Rule”… really? How’s that? The party’s name by itself disclaims that by definition: Republic is a derivative of the Latin res publica, which means “a form of government where citizens conduct their affairs for their own benefit rather than for the benefit of their ruler.” Republicanism is defined as “an adherence to or sympathy for a Republican form of government.” James Madison put forward in the Federalist Papers that Republican government is a guarantee to prevent the rise of a monarch, a dictator or an elite ruling class. In the Federalist No. 10, he said in a pure democracy, there’s no checks on the majority to protect the weaker party, or individuals. He wrote, “(democracies) have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention, where rights of personal security and property are always in jeopardy.”
In our republic, we’re represented by those we elect. We make laws for the betterment and security, and safety of all of us. Laws aren’t at the whim of the mob. Laws aren’t dictated to us. So if you, Comment Writer, mean that Republicans embrace the Rule of Law and its equal protections and its equal enforcement and expect the judiciary to support those laws, well then, I guess you’re correct, Republicans are “authoritarian.” But it beats the hell out of having our lives dictated, our words censored, our earnings given up with taxes with no benefit to us and our very lives placed in the hands of people who believe they know better than we do and think they’re better than we are.
I imagine you may view yourself, Comment Writer, as a “revolutionary.” I see you as a person who thinks we need to be dragged back in time. But to steal a snappy phrase from the “enlightened” Left, “The struggle is real!” and for patriotic Americans who have read, understand and embrace this country and its ideals, we know our Founders were the true “Revolutionaries” and that the reasons and for principles this nation represents, we will win the struggle.
And just so you know, I actually do pay attention to those who oppose me, and I listened to former president Obama when he said, “If they bring a knife, you bring a gun.” Fortunately, I never take a knife to a gunfight.
•
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.