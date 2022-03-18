Read more, react less
Years ago, we had a running joke about a respected elder family member who was so into local genealogy, she often appeared to be missing the primary point of every story anyone told.
In a town that’s one-third the size of Laurel, everybody really does know everybody — and there’s likely a direct or indirect family connection there, too. As the editor of the paper there, I got questioned a lot about “the story behind the story” of whatever the big news of the week was.
But sweet little Nannie, as everyone in the family calls her, always asked the same question about the person’s kinships.
I never wanted to be disrespectful, because she is a dear lady, but during one family gathering, I joked about her habit of doing that. I said something like, “I could tell y’all that Junior Johnson climbed on top of the courthouse clocktower, stripped naked to reveal a tattoo of Mickey Mouse on his backside before howling at the moon and shouting, ‘Hail to Master Mice’ while running on a giant exercise wheel … and while y’all were processing it all, the first thing Nannie would ask is: ‘Now, is he one of the Johnsons from out Carmack way or Dossville?’”
It was a sweet, charming little trait of Nannie’s inside the confines of one of the family member’s home. But when you folks on social media so obviously and blatantly miss the point of stories we post, it’s frustrating and disheartening. That’s because, when people are unable to diagnose a problem, they will never be able to solve it. Their haplessness gives me a feeling of hopelessness.
There are too many examples to list, but the most recent one was regarding a shooting involving two or three school-age teens — 16, 17 — outside a Brown Circle apartment around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, after the first night of spring break.
For someone of substance who was set on finding solutions, the obvious first questions would be: “Where are the parents?” … “What in the culture causes them to reach for a gun to settle an argument?” … “How did they get their hands on guns?” … “What will the justice system do about cases like this involving minors, to protect the public and them?” …
Dozens of questions that are pertinent to the situation come to mind … but the comments instead took off with complaints about my choice of words to tell the story. Really, folks?
We’ve got kids who have no more reverence for life than to start firing shots indiscriminately in a highly concentrated residential area … but my article is the problem? Seriously?
I’m supposed to be more sensitive to their feelings and the feelings of their family with words than they are to each other with bullets? You can’t shoot people then invoke your “sweet little baby” who needs a safe space B.S. with me.
If this mindset was unique to social media, it would be bad enough. But unfortunately, it’s the mindset of too many “leaders” and people in positions of power in too many places, from households to schools and universities all the way up to the U.S. Capitol and the White House.
They coddle and console people who are in need of a reality check, whether it’s a willful act or some sort of avoidable accident, and they blast the people who try to do just that. They’ve harangued the people who answer the phones at our office so much, they make some of them reluctant for us to do parts of our job that used to be considered standard reporting for any media outlet, local or national.
Minutes after we post a photo of a vehicle in which there was a fatality or serious injury, someone posts how “insensitive” we are to the family for using such a horrible and disturbing image …
OK, it’s hard to decide where to start to take apart that lack of logic. But first of all, the family is upset about their loss or their loved one’s condition, not a photo. Second, your interest isn’t in protecting the family, it’s in publicly displaying your piousness and hoping to get a few likes and comments from similarly disillusioned people — and there’s no shortage of them on social media. Most of them are haters of ours from past perceived injustices and are happy to pile on anything that’s critical of us (usually for something that wasn’t inaccurate, just painful personally).
It’s interesting how people put different standards to their expectations for news coverage based not on content, but on their proximity to the subject. For instance, the recent wreck in Texas in which a 13-year-old driver killed nine people from a golf team in a van. I’d be willing to bet that the majority of our critics clicked on it, and if there was no photo of the wreckage, they’d wonder where it was, and they’d search for it or click on it even if there was a “Disturbing images” warning.
Why would you have a different standard for a stranger than for someone who was involved in a terrible crash on, say, Highway 84 East?
People in my profession have to be able to put aside personal feelings and make judgments that are consistent, accurate and fair. Yes, we are “just trying to sell papers,” as we get “accused” of by the geniuses of the virtual world, and we make no apologies for that. But we are in a position to make a difference, too, and we do. Soft-pedaling news items does nothing to bring about change.
Printing and/or posting a photo of a crushed vehicle is a stark reminder of what can happen in a split-second of inattention while doing something as routine as driving on our roadways. Instead of trying to shelter people from it, show it to them. Let the reality sink in. That’s what someone who truly cares will do.
The last couple of weeks have been a really rough stretch for local young people. You’ve seen it in the headlines. One day this week, we had five obituaries, and the oldest one was 43. Heartbreaking. Some were the victims of accidents. Some had diseases. But all caused heartaches.
The paper is printed after it happens, so no rational person could make a case that we caused anything. But maybe we can help prevent another tragedy by bringing previous ones to light.
Being honest about what happened isn’t “victim-shaming” or “insensitive.” It’s the most loving and forward-looking thing anyone can do.
Almost 70 years ago, the mother of 14-year-old Emmitt Till was rightfully hailed as a hero for making the agonizing decision to leave her son’s casket open and letting newspapers and magazines photograph his body. She wanted the world to see his mangled, disfigured face to push the need for civil rights legislation, and that was the spark that propelled the movement.
This paper has been dubbed a villain for putting photos of mangled metal on these pages or online just for doing its job. I wonder what y’all would have posted if we followed Mrs. Till’s wishes today?
