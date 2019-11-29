It was about 20 years ago that I had my first experience with something I’d written ”going viral,” even though that term didn’t come about for another decade or so.
It was after the Egg Bowl in either 1998 or 1999, while I was sports editor at The Vicksburg Post. Mississippi State was enjoying a nice run of success under coach Jackie Sherrill. But there was this underlying thug element on those teams that bothered me.
So, after the Bulldogs beat their bitter-rival Ole Miss one of those years, I wrote a column about being raised as an MSU fan but being embarrassed to admit that because of their behavior. All of the posturing, personal fouls and the general lack of discipline drove me crazy, and it was over the top in that win. My frustration came pouring out on the page. I blasted them for being a winner I couldn’t be proud of.
Several websites picked up the column. I was a hero to Ole Miss fans. I was a pariah to MSU fans. The emails came in by the hundreds. Some of them would have been scary if they hadn’t been so thick with irony. More than a dozen of the State “fans” threatened to catch me in the paper’s parking lot and beat me down … you know, to prove they aren’t thugs.
One sent me an email that was three times as long as my column berating his beloved Bulldogs. When I printed it out, it was seven pages. I still have it somewhere. He wanted me to come to his cabin in Yazoo County and watch a videotape of the game together to count the number of “thug infractions” committed by each team.
I felt pretty sure that, had I taken him up on his invitation, I would have wound up in the bowels of Panther Swamp or in his woodchipper. I declined. The truth is, I didn’t care that much. I made an honest observation and thought nothing else of it. But too many sports fans frequently remind us that the root word is “fanatic.”
Nothing has ever happened in any game that made me want to hurt someone else for supporting his team or for denigrating the team I’m for. Never. Not close. It’s something that I can’t wrap my head around.
During my time in Vicksburg, I had the privilege of getting to know a few locals who were former All-Americans for the Rebels — Parker Hall, Kayo Dottley, Crawford Mims, Richard Price, Johnny Brewer. They treated me well and hearing their stories are memories I will forever cherish.
I continued to give the Bulldogs good coverage, too. There was a steady supply of Vicksburg players there and the paper went to the expense of sending me to cover the Bulldogs in the SEC championship game, the Peach Bowl and the Cotton Bowl. I even wrote a flattering column about Sherrill for his role in helping one of our young reporters, Michael Parson, who attended MSU on a scholarship as an equipment manager for the football team. He’s now the head equipment manager for the Houston Texans.
I never talked to Sherrill about that infamous column, but the guess here is, he wouldn’t have taken issue with it. A lot of coaches, especially old-school guys like Sherrill, will tell you that a good team “needs a few outlaws” to give it an edge. There’s an intimidation factor that keeps opponents on their toes, kind of like a fastball pitcher who gets a little wild from time to time. The key is to be able to reign it in at crucial times so it’s an asset. Otherwise, the player is an ass who winds up hurting himself and his teammates.
And that’s exactly what happened in Thursday night’s Egg Bowl. When Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore made a clutch catch after a drama-filled final two minutes, it should have been the highlight of his young career. But with one dumb decision, he pissed away his team’s chance to win. He hiked his leg in the end zone to “celebrate” his touchdown, so when the football was hiked, it was 15 yards farther from the goalpost on the extra point because of the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. It went wide right in the final few yards and the Bulldogs held on to win, 21-20.
When Moore returned to the sideline, I hope his coaches and teammates used my favorite Murph headline and said, “Urine idiot.” Position coach Jacob Peeler — a kid I covered when he was playing Dixie Youth Baseball in Kosciusko — gave Moore an incredulous look as he began yelling at him.
There are plenty of local guys on this Ole Miss team, and most of them have represented the community well most of the time. Yes, I understand that they’re young guys and they get caught up in emotion, especially in a rivalry game.
But this wasn’t a “caught up in the moment” reaction. Like so many choreographed “celebrations” these days, it was a decision. And what makes it even worse is that there was precedent that it would be a penalty. No doubt.
In the NFL, Odell Beckham Jr. was penalized and fined for doing the same thing in the end zone two years ago. Ole Miss receiver D.K. Metcalf was penalized for doing the same thing that same year. Moore knew what was going to happen, but he did it anyway. It’s too typical these days, with players in every team sport trying to draw attention to themselves, big-picture consequences be damned.
Moore deserves to be blasted as bad as I blasted the Bulldogs two decades ago, maybe worse. He spoiled his squad’s best chance at a valiant comeback and the seniors’ chance at finishing their careers with a win over their rival. Instead of lifting his leg and pretending, he might as well have gone in the locker room and actually peed all over his teammates. Because that’s exactly what he did to them.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
