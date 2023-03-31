“We can be heroes, just for one day.” David Bowie
•
If you travel to just about any city in America, you will find people, usually lots of them, living on the streets. They sleep under cardboard boxes, garbage bags or old rags. In some cities, the problem is so widespread, it has forced businesses to move or shut down, as people avoid the area altogether. It’s a problem made worse by the lack of mental-health institutions and a failing economy.
Even though we have our fair share of indigent people right here in Laurel and Jones County, we do not have anyone who is unable to find food, shelter and clothing and, for that, you can thank the incredible charitable organizations that reside here, such as The Salvation Army of Laurel.
The first Salvation Army of Laurel Red Shield Gala is scheduled for 7-10 p.m., Friday, April 28 at the Wayne Sanderson Farms Multi-Purpose building (127 Flynt Road, Laurel). For more information, visit the Salvation Army at 203 N. 13th Ave. or call 601-428-4232
The Christian-based nonprofit helps thousands of down-on-their-luck individuals and families each year, and all of the people it helps have their own personal story. Whether it’s the single mom of three who escaped domestic violence by fleeing a bad situation, a drug addict who is attempting to straighten out his life or an entire family living paycheck-to-paycheck until the breadwinner was suddenly laid off, The Salvation Army of Laurel was there to help them through in their time of need. And, by providing food, clothing and shelter to those in need, The Salvation Army of Laurel makes our community a much better place to live.
As charitable organizations go, it just doesn’t get much better than The Salvation Army either. Eighty-two cents of every dollar given to The Salvation Army goes directly to programs that feed, clothe and shelter the homeless, provide assistance to the disabled, elderly or ill and serve the needs of underprivileged children. That money also goes toward providing relief for disaster survivors, and that was on full display this week when The Salvation Army set up locations to distribute meals and water to survivors and first-responders in Rolling Fork, Amory and Silver Springs, all of which were devastated when tornadoes ripped through them last Friday night. And the Salvation Army was there in less than 24 hours with much-needed help.
And kudos to our very own Capt. Jason McMullin for being designated as operations chief in Rolling Fork as he helps that particularly hard-hit community deal with this terrible situation.
Of course, to do all of that good, it takes money. Lots of it. The biggest fundraiser The Salvation Army of Laurel has each year is the holiday season “Red Kettle” campaign. Unfortunately, this year, with inflation skyrocketing and families struggling, the kettles did not fill up like they normally do and fundraising goals were not close to being met. So, with that in mind, the brand new and dynamic Capts. Keisha and Jason McMullin decided to try something totally new and unique.
The first (but hopefully not last) Red Shield Gala will be on 7-10 p.m. April 28 at the Wayne Sanderson building on Flynt Road and will feature food provided by Mi Casita and others, wine provided by Cask and Barrel, a silent auction featuring vintage and authentic signed memorabilia such as Boris Karloff as the Frankenstein monster and Bela Lugosi as Dracula, a $250 gift card from Renew Medicine-Spa, awesome items from fine stores such as Bella Bella and The Cotton Boll, a “Home Town” gift basket, a treasure chest full of goodies from Kips Fine Jewelry and gifts, and much, much more.
But the highlight of the semi-formal event will be the entertainment featuring “Rhythm and Gospel” singer LB Crew and SYNRG. Crew, a native of Little Rock, is one of the rare talents who not only made it into the Top 20 on “American Idol,” but then followed that up by getting a four-chair turnaround and Top 13 finish on NBC’s hit show “The Voice.” Crew has performed with John Legend and opened for the likes of George Clinton, MC Hammer and Dru Hill.
Unfortunately, the only way this exciting but short-notice event is going to be a real success and help with the intended goal of feeding and sheltering families, and sending underprivileged kids to summer camp is through the support of our community. And please, for the good of our community, support this event.
Sponsorships of $15,000, $10,000, $5,000 and $2,500 are available if you and/or your company can afford it. Tables for eight are also available for $1,000, which will go a long way toward helping with the fundraising needs of the organization. If you are a business and can donate a silent auction item, that, too, will help raise funds for the needy.
Individual tickets to the event are also available for $75 each. If you are inclined to help this great cause with any of the aforementioned opportunities, please reach out to me here at the Leader-Call (601-649-9388, publisher@leader-call.com) or to the McMullins directly at The Salvation Army of Laurel (601-428-4232, Keisha.McMullin@uss.salvationarmy.org).
Now, let me tell you about some of the people who make The Salvation Army so special. I was asked to sit on the Advisory Board of The Salvation Army of Laurel a couple of years ago by fellow board member Noel Rogers. The all-volunteer board is made up of some really fine people who give their time and, quite often, money, because they know The Salvation Army is needed here in Jones County. I can’t name them all, but they include this year’s board president Keith Ridgeway, Lowell Howell, Michael Cudworth, Priscilla Sumrall, Jackie Thigpen, Jim Woodyear, LPD Chief Tommy Cox, Chico Suarez , Laura Ashley Logan and and Rev. Cecil Ashford.
However, the longest-tenured and probably most active board member that we have is former City of Laurel CAO Dennis Keveryn. Dennis has sat on the board for more than 20 years and has literally done it all, from ringing the bell to delivering meals to personally helping some of those seeking food and shelter. If you ask this man for help, no matter what it is, he will either provide the help or find someone who can provide the help. He’s the most vocal, most giving, most passionate and most efficacious board member of them all, and he’s 83 years old. Dennis will be honored for his 20-plus years of service to The Salvation Army of Laurel at the Red Shield Gala. It’s just another reason to come.
But finally, even Dennis will tell you that the real heroes at The Salvation Army of Laurel are the people who work there, day in and day out. People like Gladis Jones, Valeria Glover, Hilda Sargent, Helen Nichols and, of course, the McMullins. These are the people who make it go. They’re the ones on the front lines. And they’re the ones helping the less fortunate in our community to get back on their feet.
Now it’s our turn to be heroes. Please donate to and/or attend The Red Shield Gala on April 28.
•
Email Leader-Call Publisher
Jim Cegielski at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.