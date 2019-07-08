Editor’s note: This column was originally planned for the days after Fathers’ Day. We regret its omission.
First, allow me to point out that I am not a father, either officially or biologically. In earlier years, it occurred to me that I very well might not be sufficiently responsible to properly take care of myself in the modern world, much less anyone who might spring forth on my account.
Looking back, from a point quite near retirement age, it could be argued that I was correct. And while the same might also be said for legions of others who apparently did not consider the need for future responsibility to potential children, I find myself comfortable in the fact that, by not taking the risk, no child has ever had to suffer adverse consequences (as entirely too many presently do).
That being said, I totally agree with the point being made in the Our View column published on Saturday before Fathers’ Day. Entirely too many sperm donors have bailed out at the first sign of responsibility. I hold the same sad contempt for entirely too many mothers who also choose to ignore the responsibility to care for the children whose existence is a result of their prior poor choices, but that’s a topic for another day.
I also find myself thinking of one additional concept, sort of an extension of the “it takes a special man to be a dad” line of thought: There are a lot of men who may or may not have children of their own natural doing who have chosen to take on the task of voluntarily looking after the best interests of kids who have no one else for a father-figure. Good stepfathers, adoptive fathers and coaches are a few who come to mind and there are others.
I was never one who lacked for responsible paternal guidance growing up, so I know what too many kids are missing today. In addition to the fathers who fit the criteria to be called dads, I salute the men who have made the personal choice to take on the often-trying task of providing a father-figure to some child so sadly in need of one, although I don’t figure they do it seeking any special recognition (which serves to make it even more admirable).
As I sit here diligently prodding the keyboard in an effort to accurately communicate the concept of which I write, I have two pre-teen rough-and-tumble great-nephews wreaking havoc on the grass in our yard with their dirt-bikes. Thinking back on the work that went into the grading, leveling and effort to get grass to grow after we built the house, one might think I would be inclined to threaten bodily injury. Of course, I also recall some of the decimation I caused to a few neighbors’ lawns almost 50 years ago with my dirt bike(s). I suppose I deserve a certain degree of “payback,” plus. There are too many truly undesirable activities they could be involved in, so I choose to remain calm (more or less).
As mentioned, it is not the seeking of any sort of special recognition that encourages me to try to “be there” for these boys. The rhetorical question has been posed as to whether we made the right decision in not having kids of our own in earlier years.
There has also been speculation of some sort of divine intervention which long ago set us up to be there for these two boys during times when there was almost no one else there for them. It is well beyond my ability to confirm either possibility. I’m simply grateful (most of the time) to be in a position to do what I can for these two deserving young fellows who otherwise might be riding down an all-too-familiar path to self-destruction rather than around (and around and around) our yard.
Unfortunately, things being what they are these days, I can’t state precisely that any contribution I might make will guarantee that things like peer pressure later in life won’t have adverse effects. However, as long as I remain in a position to possibly make a positive difference, I intend to be there. Fortunately, for at least some of the today’s kids who had the misfortune to be born to irresponsible child-bearers who shirk the responsibilities that come with bearing children, there are still some men (even those of us who refuse to grow up completely) who will take on the often-trying task to be there when no one else is.
And now that today’s riding session appears to be winding down, I will look into mowing the grass that’s left in our two-acre yard. It should be a fairly quick job to hit the few remaining sprigs with the weed-eater.
Fred Pittman is a relatively reputable resident of Jones County who lives just outside City of Ellisville police jurisdiction.
