It’s hard to believe that last month marked the beginning of my 28th year in this business. The obvious technological leaps over that time span have been even greater for me than most because I started at a paper that was a decade or so behind the times when I was hired.
When I went to work at The Star-Herald in Kosciusko, we were still cutting-and-pasting stories and photos (after processing and printing them ourselves) on production tables. My first assignment as sports editor was … to cover iconic U.S. Rep. Sonny Montgomery speaking to the Rotary Club on our weekly paper’s deadline day. “Sonny,” as he insisted on being called, treated me like a real reporter and even gave me a scoop that made a front-page headline the next day. I was hooked, for better or worse.
My title was “sports editor” for 10 years — five in Kosciusko, five at The Vicksburg Post. I never got away from covering news completely when I was working in what old-time journalists refer to as the “Toy Department,” but I’ve never gotten away from sports in my 17-plus years of reporting on nuts and bolts in the “Hardware Department” either.
That was a blessing for a while, but, admittedly, sports isn’t as enjoyable now. That’s a sad realization. If I were sitting around with another group of ink-stained wretches like me, it’s likely I would be telling a story of some player or personality from that 10-year period my primary focus was sports. That’s how much it meant to me then.
Sports was the thing that my dad and I had most in common. He loved it when I was connected and could tell him some inside info about Southern Miss, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, the athletes and coaches. He loved passing it on to the guys in Sunday school and on the golf course and telling them his son was a Heisman voter.
But in the last few years of his life, he would text me about something “big” that was going on in sports, and I wouldn’t even know what he was referring to. I could sense his disappointment.
He would be more disappointed with the state of sports today, I believe. Oh, he would watch, but he would be aggravated with the self-righteous PSAs and politics. He would believe he had stepped into an alternate universe if he’d seen the president sign an order allowing people who were born as boys to compete against and take scholarships from girls. Even politicized anti-biology has made it onto our fields of play. Remember when allowing women in men’s locker rooms was the most pressing issue of the press? How quaint that seems now.
Sports should be an escape. Now, like entertainers, athletes feel more of a societal obligation than ever to “speak out” — knowledge of the subject not necessary. (Just for the heck of it, I turned on a press conference with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell while I was writing this. In the one hour it was on, every single question from the “sports” media was about race or COVID-19, including one reporter who asked, with a straight face — presumably, since he was wearing a mask — if the league would require players and fans to show proof of being vaccinated in order to enter stadiums this season.)
Sports did more to advance race relations than any government action, from the time Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball to the integration of public schools put people of all colors on prep teams to play together for a common goal. Hearts were changed, first in players, then in parents, then in fans. It was slow but sincere.
Putting the words “End Racism” in the end zone and “Say Her Name” on jerseys doesn’t change anyone’s heart or mind. If anything, it stirs up debate with the converted who have common sense — “Hey, I’m a fan of yours, so why are you coming at me with this white-privilege crap? Who’s really the racist?”
The goal, of course, isn’t to get converts. They’re just affirming themselves with supporters in this strange, social media-driven cyberworld. Virtue-signaling carries more clout than cash in their desperate quest for relevance. That’s the currency today. You don’t have to do anything that works. You just have to be woke.
Most outspoken athletes have a terminal lack of self-awareness. Perhaps it’s their only means of “keeping it real” while they feel guilty for becoming multimillionaires by playing a game and hawking products they don’t use. I don’t begrudge them for that. They were born with gifts and/or worked to refine them and made it big. God bless them.
But seeing professional athletes carrying the banner for the downtrodden and oppressed is like asking schoolchildren to stand up and say the government needs to do more to protect them from a virus that barely affects them (ridiculous, right?).
This will be the first Super Bowl without Dad on this Earth. I would usually go to his home in Madison and watch it, regardless of who was playing. It was one of those unspoken traditions. I wish he was here, of course, but if ever there was one for him to miss, this is it.
I’m not the boycotting type, so I’ll watch as usual, hoping for nothing more than a good game. Oh, I’ll be irritated by some commercials, some messages and the halftime show, I’m sure. That’s part of life. I’m not from the generation or mindset that seeks a safe space when everything doesn’t conform to my beliefs or my liking. To me, if something can be controlled with a button, it ain’t a problem.
I like the historical aspect of seeing Tom Brady ride off into the sunset with his supermodel wife and perfect family as the greatest quarterback in NFL history, or seeing young Patrick Mahomes take the torch and run with it.
The storylines of the day-long “pre-game” are predictable. Instead of focusing on Brady’s ascension from lowly bench-dweller and sixth-round draft choice to the GOAT, there will be questions about the fact the he was friendly with Donald Trump and perhaps wasn’t stern enough in his denouncement of the president.
With Mahomes, they’ll cue the cello music (maybe mixed with rap) and dwell on his mixed-race heritage, overcoming overt racism in that awful red state Texas. Never mind that he grew up in privilege, the son of a major-league pitcher, and he just signed the richest contract in professional sports history, worth more than $500 million, in this “systemically racist” country.
As vast as the technological leaps have been during my years in this business, it’s no comparison to the catapult our culture has made and what passes for news content. That will be on full display Sunday — on our biggest stage. What a pity.
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at
