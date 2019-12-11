Editor’s note: This is written by Laurel native Sylvia Regina Graham-Waters in dedication to former Laurel Councilman Trey Chinn, who passed away on Nov. 23. He was 36.
•
True
Representative for
Everyone
Young and old
Committed
Humanitarian
Interested in
New growth and
New development at home and abroad
•
I have met a lot of people in my time, young and old. I can say that there have only been a few who touched me the way Trey Chinn did. In today’s time, it is hard to find a young person who can tell you how many amendments exist, let alone be able to explain them in full detail.
Trey was one of those exceptional young people whom I was privileged and honored to know. I enjoyed each and every candid conversation we had. Although Trey was a very young man, full of hope and inspiration, he was wise beyond his years. I found it very refreshing to find a young person to hold a conversation with who could respond in complete sentences with knowledge of the topic at hand.
I have been acquainted with a wide array of people. Those acquaintances involved getting to know many “career politicians.” There is a difference between a career politician and a true humanitarian. A career politician is one who is satisfied with drawing a check at the taxpayers’ expense and not putting forth the effort to bring about real change. A true humanitarian is one who, regardless of title, position or money involved, strive to bring forth change and make a difference.
As I reflect on Trey’s life and all the things he accomplished at such a young age, I think of a quote by Benjamin Franklin: “All humanity is divided into three classes — those who are immovable, those who are movable and those who move!”
Trey was definitely one of those who moved. No one can really give an accurate account of all his life achievements because he was one who did just as much behind the scenes as he did in the forefront.
This brings me to another favorite quote by Winston Churchill: “The pessimist sees difficulty in every opportunity. The optimist sees opportunity in every difficulty.” I had the opportunity to talk to Trey on several occasions about visions and dreams. We discussed world events and shared opinions of what needs to be done to bring about real change. Trey took the forefront, and when a campaign didn’t go as planned, he never gave up. He continued to work and stated, “I just have to reorganize and move forward.” When a project was not developed as he wanted or expected, he never gave up on the idea but said, “I have to restructure and move forward.”
No obstacle would dampen his spirit. He was truly an influential young man who was full of promise and hope. He continued to move forward in every instance. He left a legacy that I hope more young people would take up the mantle and move forward also. Not only young people, but it is high time for some of us older people to become more involved and become movers as well. We all can make a positive mark in history, but we just need to “focus and move forward!”
Yes, Trey will be missed, but let’s not let his legacy die. I challenge everyone, young and old, to rise and move forward. There is much that needs to be done in the world today, and we can’t just sit around and wait for others to move. We must make a move and make a difference. From knowing Trey personally, I think Trey lived his life based on the philosophy of George Bernard Shaw: “You see things, and you say, ‘Why?;’ But I dream things that never were, and I say, ‘Why not?’”
I admonish each of us to really look at our lives and determine if we are going to be one of the ones who are immovable. No matter what goes on, we are content and never become involved in creating change. One who is immovable. This is a person who allows everyone else to determine their fate without putting forth an effort on their own. These people are apt to play follow-the-leader and go from one extent to the next without thought because they have no focus or determination of their own will. Or will we be one who moves? We all should be at a point where we are tired of the way things are going in our communities, neighborhoods, cities, states and the world. We need to become movers and catalysts for change. There is a job for each of us, so once again, I admonish you to “focus and move forward!”
•
Sylvia Regina Graham-Waters is a Laurel native and a former reporter.
