To my sons, Cambridge and Chamberlain (June 6, 2020):
Yes, boys, heroes once existed.
No, they may not have averaged 30 points per game or scored game-winning NFL touchdowns, and a World Series title was the last thing on their minds.
They were just ordinary kids from regular places. Nothing too fancy.
To them, bravery meant more than a fall fashion show, the latest TV craze or trending gossip that shocked the culture. Celebrity had its place, to be sure, but it was not the defining characteristic of a hero. And popularity was not the actual measure of greatness.
One day you’ll understand, but legitimate sacrifice is supposed to be more than the Kardashians opening up about Bruce Jenner’s public transformation.
Yes, boys, heroes once existed.
Saturday was the 76th anniversary of the D-Day invasion. On June 6, 1944, 160,000 Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy, France, in what would be the single largest military invasion in history.
Instead of a cult of celebrity, they were concerned about the cult of Nazism.
Born to do their duty, they were scared, but courageous. They were hundreds of miles away from here and wanted badly to return home to their families. But they stayed and fought.
Thousands never returned.
Some had sons just like you — little boys who missed their daddies.
They knew the meaning of sacrifice, both regarding material possessions and of real blood, sweat and tears. They were humble men who never bragged about what they had done. They were loyal, patriotic and level-headed.
I pray you follow their examples, if not in battle, then in life.
I pray you understand the difference.
Yes, I know you both love Iron Man, Hulk, Batman and Spider Man. I understand that. Wolverine and the X-Men are fun, too. I remember dozens of fun, tough and intelligent protagonists. But the comic books pale in comparison to what the entire planet once witnessed.
It’s true; much of the progress that has defined the world, on both sides of the Atlantic, came down to the battle for a slice of beach only six miles long and two miles wide.
That’s why today, while reflecting upon the beaches of Normandy, countless patriots think about the wonders of these ordinary people whose lives were forever marked by honor, integrity and greatness.
They, along with the other World War II veterans, were our Greatest Generation. Your great-grandfather stood with them. You should be very proud.
No, they weren’t perfect men. Just like me, they failed from time to time. They all made mistakes, because all men do. But just like you, they always worked to do their very best no matter the calling, no matter the consequence.
Yes, buddies, heroes once existed. And I suppose a few still do.
In the rolling hills of eastern France lie the remains of 10,489 Americans who gave their lives for their country. They rest in Lorraine American Cemetery and Memorial. One of these days, I’ll take you both there and show you.
We’ll read their names, imagine their hometowns and remember their struggles.
While standing in the French countryside, I’ll remind you again that heroes are seldom found in the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but with those cherished souls who remain still in foreign soil.
But until then, let’s just call them our real-life Captain Americas.
And never forget what they did for us.
•
State Sen. Chris McDaniel is an Ellisville native.
