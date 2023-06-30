This column was first published in July 2014, just days after Louis Zamperini died. It’s being published again a day before the ninth anniversary of the American hero’s death and to point out that the movie based on the outstanding book about him, “Unbroken,” was recently released on Netflix. My father died in March 2020.
My soon-to-be 80-year-old, anti-technology father, who still prefers an almanac to Google when searching for information, sent me a text Thursday night. That wasn’t the surprising thing. No, since he is hard of hearing, he’s embraced that modern form of communication — even with folks who are under the same roof with him right then.
No, the surprising thing was what was in that text. He had just read a column by Leonard Pitts — first noting that he usually has no use for the liberal syndicated columnist from the Miami Herald, as if I need reminding after 44 years that his conservatism leans a little to the right of Ann Coulter and Rush Limbaugh.
But this time, the Pitts column caught his eye because it was about a man who had dined at the Madison home my father grew up in back in the early 1950s. When I got home later that night and started checking emails, I remembered the text from Dad, so I went on The Clarion-Ledger website to check out Pitts’ column.
My jaw almost hit my lap when I saw the headline with the name “Zamperini.”
Are you kidding me? THE Louis Zamperini ate at my Nana’s house, next door to where I grew up?
Yep, dad wrote back, that’s the one. The Youth for Christ program brought several impressive speakers to little First Baptist Church of Madison back then, he explained, and his mom’s fried chicken was pretty impressive, too, so their family often hosted the speakers.
For those of you who don’t know who Louis Zamperini is, it’s your loss. He was an American hero in the real sense of the word, not the diluted version that we throw around now to everyone in a uniform, from baseball players to cemetery security guards.
Zamperini was the subject of the book and soon-to-be movie “Unbroken.” The book was written by “Seabiscuit” author Laura Hillenbrand and has been on the New York Times Bestseller List for more than three years now. Angelina Jolie read the book and decided to make it into a movie, which is scheduled for release in December.
Pneumonia did to Zamperini what Japanese bombers, a plane crash, sharks in the Pacific, weeks of isolation in the sun, evil prison guards and alcoholism couldn’t. It killed him on July 2, 2014. Of course, it took the disease 40 days to take out the feisty but fun-loving 97-year-old.
If you read the book, that doesn’t surprise you a bit. If you haven’t read it, I encourage you to do so. You won’t regret it. It’s on my all-time Top 5 list. If you can read it, then still complain when the air-conditioning goes out or the icemaker quits working, you should be ashamed.
Here’s a quick synopsis: Zamperini grew up in Los Angeles, the son of poor Italian immigrants, and a bit of a delinquent. Running from police helped him figure out that he was a pretty darned good runner. So good that he set a high school record for the mile and that talent took him to college then to the 1936 Olympics in Berlin (where he reverted to his old ways and stole a Nazi flag). He became a bombardier in the Army Air Corps and was fighting in World War II when his plane crashed in the Pacific. He was on a life raft in the middle of that vast ocean, fighting off sharks and surviving on a diet of rainwater, fish and seabirds for 47 days before finally being “rescued” — by the Japanese. He was taken as a prisoner of war, beaten and tortured mercilessly for years, physically and mentally, by the guards — especially one nicknamed The Bird.
When the war ended and he was eventually released, Zamperini was short on money and temper. He turned to the bottle and, haunted by nightmares of his time as a POW, became his wife’s tormenter. But he later stumbled into a tent revival of young, then-unknown evangelist Billy Graham and accepted Christ. Zamperini was forgiven, as well as unbroken, and he eventually became the forgiver. He carried the Olympic torch in the 1998 Olympics in Nagano and forgave The Bird, the man who had tortured him daily.
The book is inspiring without being schmaltzy or self-congratulatory. If you’ve seen Zamperini on CBS Sunday Morning or The Tonight Show, you’d never guess that the funny, sweet-natured little man was a fierce fighter and survivor. If you haven’t, check him out on YouTube. Like most real heroes, he didn’t put on false airs of bravado. He just seemed like a sweet little grandpa. A great, great grandpa, in every sense of the word.
I asked dad what he remembered about him. He wrote back that he was humble and hard to understand — because of his accent, not because dad was hard of hearing back then.
“That may have been the time I put the glass cubes instead of ice in the tea glasses and watched the frantic stirring when it didn’t chill like it should,” dad wrote.
I hope that memory is right. Louis probably would’ve loved that. There was a time in his life that he would’ve thought lukewarm tea and fried chicken was a meal fit for a king. He probably never forgot that either.
If people nowadays could only feel a fraction of the gratefulness for the bounty of blessings that they take for granted or appreciate the sacrifices made by people in the Greatest Generation — even those who weren’t shot down in the Pacific and forced to endure POW camps — our country would be great again.
And it wouldn’t matter who was sitting in the White House, any Senate seat or the governor’s mansion.
